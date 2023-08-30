We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Compared to refrigerators with LG conventional Smart Inverter Compressor. Based on UL test comparing temperature fluctuation over time between LGE model B606S and B607S, using LG internal test methods.
**Based on test result by UL using the IEC62552 energy consumption standard, comparing LG’s linear inverter model B607S (2017) to LG’s conventional inverter model B606S (2016).
Inverter Linear Cooling
Reliably keeping a steady, even temperature is essential to maintaining freshness. LINEAR Cooling™ controls temperature fluctuations within a ±0.5℃ range.
HnA-Inverter-02-5-REF-Making-Life-Fresher-1-Temperture
Inverter Linear Compressor
LG provides up to 18% in energy savings, which is like taking 2 months of your electricity bill.
HnA-Inverter-02-5-REF-Making-Life-Fresher-1-Temperture
*Select the 16kg 4th water level "Turbo Shot" to finish washing in 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 58 minutes) / Select the 22kg 3rd level "Turbo Shot" to finish washing in: 39 minutes (If Turbo Shot is not selected, 66 minutes).
**Tested by Intertek: Cotton Cycle with TurboWash™ option is finished within 39±5% minutes.
***Tested by Intertek on January 2019. Based on IEC 60456 edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Normal cycle with TurboWash option, 3.5kg loads for 25" & 27" products, 2.5kg loads for 21" products.
Fast Washing with Turbowash3D™
Washing can be quickly done in less than 40 min. without sacrificing performance. The TurboWash™ option can finish washing fast when you want to go out on weekends or go right to bed after staying late at work.
HnA-Inverter-03-8-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-1-Time
Energy and Water Saving
TurboWash™ option not only saves your time, but it also conserves water and energy without sacrificing performance.
HnA-Inverter-03-8-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-2-EnergyWater
Cooler Life
LG Dual Inverter Compressor makes you feel cooler all day long without any worries.
HnA-Inverter-04-3-AC-Cooler-Life-Desktop
*Verified by TUV Rhineland using LG internal test methods, comparing efficiency between US-W242Kxy0 and TS-H2465DAO.
**Specifications may vary for each model, depending on the experimental conditions.
Energy Saving
Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts its speed to maintain the desired temperature levels. The Dual Inverter Compressor™, based on its power-saving operation range frequency, saves more energy than conventional compressors.
HnA-Inverter-04-6-AC-Cooler-Life-1-Energy
Fast Cooling
LG air conditioners begin cooling air based on its high speed cooling range with Dual Inverter Compressor™, expelling air farther and cooling spaces faster.
HnA-Inverter-04-6-AC-Cooler-Life-2-Cooling