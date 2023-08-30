About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG gram 17.0" laptop with 16:10 WQXGA IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Certified Evo™ Platform) i7 Processor and Thunderbolt™ 4

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG gram 17.0" laptop with 16:10 WQXGA IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Certified Evo™ Platform) i7 Processor and Thunderbolt™ 4

17Z90P-V.AP76A3

LG gram 17.0" laptop with 16:10 WQXGA IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Certified Evo™ Platform) i7 Processor and Thunderbolt™ 4

Front view
Print

All specs

GENERAL INFORMATION

Operating System

Windows 10 Pro

Color

Quartz Silver

PROCESSOR

CPU Brand

11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Tiger lake-U)

CPU Type

Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7

CPU Speed

2.8 GHz (Turbo up to 4.7 GHz)

MEMORY

Total Memory

16GB

Memory Speed

LPDDR4X 4266Mhz, Dual Channel

HARD DRIVE

Type / Interface

NVMe™

Capacity(1)

512GB

DISPLAY

Screen Size

17.0"

Display Type

IPS LCD

Resolution

WQXGA (2560 x 1600)

Color Gamut

DCI-P3 99%

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

AUDIO

Speakers

2W x 2 (Max 5W Smart Amp)

Built-In Microphone

Dual Mic

CONNECTIVITY

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX201

LAN

10/100 Mbps

Bluetooth®

5.1

FEATURES

DTS: X Ultra

Yes

4-way Slim Bezel

Yes

Perfect Hidden Hinge

Yes

MIL-STD 810G

Yes

Touchpad

Yes

One Touch Activation

Yes

Webcam

HD Webcam

PORTS AND CONNECTORS

HDMI (v2.0)

1

USB 4 Type-C™ with Power Delivery (Thunderbolt™ 4)

2

USB 3.2

2

Micro-SD

1 slot

Headphone Out

Yes

DC-In

Yes

BATTERY/POWER

Battery

Lithium Ion (80W)

Battery Life*

19.5 hours

MATERIAL(BODY)

Material

Magnesium alloy
(Nano Carbon with Magnesium)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Dimensions (WxHxD) mm

380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8

Weight

1350g

WARRANTY

Limited Warranty (Pickup/ Carry-in)

3 years parts and labor

* Based on MobileMark 2014 (Brightness 150 nits / Wireless On)(1) Upgradable up to 1TB - 512GB x2

What people are saying