We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17.0" laptop with 16:10 WQXGA IPS Display, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Certified Evo™ Platform) i7 Processor and Thunderbolt™ 4
All specs
-
Operating System
-
Windows 10 Pro
-
Color
-
Quartz Silver
-
CPU Brand
-
11th Gen Intel® Core™ (Tiger lake-U)
-
CPU Type
-
Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7
-
CPU Speed
-
2.8 GHz (Turbo up to 4.7 GHz)
-
Total Memory
-
16GB
-
Memory Speed
-
LPDDR4X 4266Mhz, Dual Channel
-
Type / Interface
-
NVMe™
-
Capacity(1)
-
512GB
-
Screen Size
-
17.0"
-
Display Type
-
IPS LCD
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Color Gamut
-
DCI-P3 99%
-
Graphics
-
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
-
Speakers
-
2W x 2 (Max 5W Smart Amp)
-
Built-In Microphone
-
Dual Mic
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX201
-
LAN
-
10/100 Mbps
-
Bluetooth®
-
5.1
-
DTS: X Ultra
-
Yes
-
4-way Slim Bezel
-
Yes
-
Perfect Hidden Hinge
-
Yes
-
MIL-STD 810G
-
Yes
-
Touchpad
-
Yes
-
One Touch Activation
-
Yes
-
Webcam
-
HD Webcam
-
HDMI (v2.0)
-
1
-
USB 4 Type-C™ with Power Delivery (Thunderbolt™ 4)
-
2
-
USB 3.2
-
2
-
Micro-SD
-
1 slot
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
DC-In
-
Yes
-
Battery
-
Lithium Ion (80W)
-
Battery Life*
-
19.5 hours
-
Material
-
Magnesium alloy
(Nano Carbon with Magnesium)
-
Dimensions (WxHxD) mm
-
380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8
-
Weight
-
1350g
-
Limited Warranty (Pickup/ Carry-in)
-
3 years parts and labor
-
* Based on MobileMark 2014 (Brightness 150 nits / Wireless On)(1) Upgradable up to 1TB - 512GB x2
-
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.