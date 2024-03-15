Promotion Period: 8 April 2024 to 30 April 2024

Promotion: Build your bundle and save more on selected products during our bundle deals & offers promotion

Promotions Terms & Conditions

• This Promotion is open to LG members who are residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”).

• Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate, and staff purchase.

• By participating in this Promotion, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. For Customer who have not yet attained 18 years old (as of 8 April 2024), such Customer’s parent/guardian warrants and agrees that the Customer including his/her parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these Terms and Conditions. All rules and regulations and instructions issued by LG Electronics Singapore Pte. Ltd: (”LG”) from time to time will be deemed incorporated in these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

• Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchased the selected LG product(s) from LG Online Brand Store during the Promotion period.

• Bundle Deal & Offers Promotion is only valid for LG members. Between 8 April 2024 to 30 April 2024. Please refer to https://www.lg.com/sg/promotions/pto-bundle-promotion/ for full Terms and Conditions.

• LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing or publishing.

• This promotion is stackable with other promotions unless stated otherwise.

• By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering this Survey, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy). Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

• Each Customer represents and warrants that in respect of any personal data provided by him/her to LG is true and accurate.

• These T&Cs are governed by law of Republic of Singapore and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Republic of Singapore.