About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
324L 1 Door Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

  • Free $50 Grocery Voucher. Click here to find out more

324L 1 Door Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige

GB-B3243BE

324L 1 Door Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige

front view

It shows a mist beige color LG Freezer Objet Collection.

LG Objet Collection

Complete your space

LG Freezer Objet Collection has an elegant design for a clean, modern space.

It shows mist beige color LG Freezer Objet Collection is placed in a dark-tone modern kitchen.

It shows mist beige color LG Freezer Objet Collection is placed in the kitchen that matches naturally to the furniture around.

It shows mist beige color LG Freezer Objet Collection is placed in a bright-tone modern kitchen.

Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space

LG Freezer Objet Collection suits a variety of spaces and circumstances. Objet designs, colors and materials harmonize with virtually any interior.

It's a mist beige color Freezer.

*Only Mist Beige is currently available.

Designed for a Better Life

It shows the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.

Custom-built Look

It shows the groceries are placed inside the product and cold air comes out and is being stored fresh.

Fresh Freezing

The inner rim of the product is highlighted in neon color to show a large storage space of the product.

Ample Storage

It shows a mobile screen and icons that introduce the functionality of the freezer.

Smart Convenience

Seamless Fit Design

A Custom-built Look Made Easy

With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this design delivers a custom, built-in look.

Clean Lines that Fit your Style

Get a minimal, seamless kitchen with zero-clearance hinges that install right next to a wall.

The outer rim of the product is highlighted in neon color, it shows that the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.

Smooth Lines to Fit Any Décor

Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.

The outer rim of the product is highlighted in neon colors, showing that the surface of the product in contact with the wall is flat and free from curvature.

A Door to Suit your Taste

To fit your space, the door handle direction can be conveniently changed to left or right.

It shows that the direction of the handle can be changed left and right by emphasizing the neon color on the product handle.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.

Moving Ice Maker

Freshness

Fast & All-around Cooling

Get your groceries cold fast with ice-cold bursts of air and multidirectional airflow.

The inside of the product is transparent, cold air comes out, and unmelted ice and ice cream are shown next to the product image.

Freshness All Around

Chill food in every direction with Multi Air Flow to keep your food fresh.

The product door is open and the cold air from the inside flows evenly.

A Blast of Cold Air in an Instant

Don't let your new pint of ice cream melt. Hit Express Freeze for a powerful blast of icy cold air.

The Express Freeze button is enlarged and highlighted, and cold air comes out from the inside.

Store More with More Interior Space

Larger Storage

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy more space in this all-new freezer providing ample room for all your groceries.

The inner rim of the product is highlighted in neon color to show a large storage space of the product with fully stored.

Extra Space When You Need It

For times when you need more room in your freezer, simply remove the Twist Ice Maker.

The image shows a removable ice maker. The space where the ice maker was removed is filled with food.

*Compared with LG’s previous column models.

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Smart Convenience

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Control your freezer remotely and get smart alerts from the convenient LG ThinQ™ app.

This image shows a mobile phone with a Freezer and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.

Link your Freezer & Smartphone

Get your freezer ready for new food by tapping 'Express Freeze' in the LG ThinQ™ app.

The woman is looking at her cell phone.

Open Door Alerts

Not sure if you left the freezer door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.

The man is looking at his cell phone, and the door of the product is slightly open.

*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-year Warranty

LG’s Smart Inverter Compressor™ controls piston speeds to save energy and is backed by a 10-year warranty.

Logo of Smart Inverter Compressor with 10 year warranty and Smart Inverter

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).

FAQ

Q.

How do I clean the LG Objet Collection® product?

A.

A) For the appliance exterior, use a clean sponge or soft cloth and a mild detergent in warm water. Do not use abrasive or harsh cleaners. Dry thoroughly with a soft cloth. Do not use contaminated cloths. Always use a dedicated cloth and wipe in the same direction as the grain. This helps reduce surface staining and tarnishing.
B) Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more detailed cleaning guide for your LG Objet Collection® product.

Q.

Can I get a color sample prior to purchase?

A.

Search for your nearest store using the “Where to buy” function at the bottom of the corresponding page. By visiting the store, you can take a look at the actual product samples.

Q.

Do Freezers come in different colors?

A.

LG has worked with the experts to bring you color options that will harmoniously fit into any interior. Choose from the following selection of colors: Mist Beige, Mist Mint, etc.

Print

Key Specs

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1860 x 707

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

N/A

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Finish (Door)

Beige

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

LnF(Freezer)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Product Weight (kg)

87

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1860 x 707

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Beige

Door (Material)

Glass

Handle Type

Bar (Easy Open)

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

F Metal

PERFORMANCE

Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

N/A

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Drawer_Freezer

4 Transparent

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

1 Lever 1 Tray

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

Inner Top Display

What people are saying

Buy directly

front view

GB-B3243BE

324L 1 Door Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige