324L 1 Door Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige
Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space
*Only Mist Beige is currently available.
Designed for a Better Life
A Custom-built Look Made Easy
Clean Lines that Fit your Style
The outer rim of the product is highlighted in neon color, it shows that the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.
Smooth Lines to Fit Any Décor
Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.
The outer rim of the product is highlighted in neon colors, showing that the surface of the product in contact with the wall is flat and free from curvature.
A Door to Suit your Taste
To fit your space, the door handle direction can be conveniently changed to left or right.
It shows that the direction of the handle can be changed left and right by emphasizing the neon color on the product handle.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.
Freshness All Around
Chill food in every direction with Multi Air Flow to keep your food fresh.
The product door is open and the cold air from the inside flows evenly.
A Blast of Cold Air in an Instant
The Express Freeze button is enlarged and highlighted, and cold air comes out from the inside.
Extra Space When You Need It
For times when you need more room in your freezer, simply remove the Twist Ice Maker.
The image shows a removable ice maker. The space where the ice maker was removed is filled with food.
*Compared with LG’s previous column models.
Link your Freezer & Smartphone
Get your freezer ready for new food by tapping 'Express Freeze' in the LG ThinQ™ app.
The woman is looking at her cell phone.
Open Door Alerts
Not sure if you left the freezer door open? No worries! The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification directly to your phone to alert you.
The man is looking at his cell phone, and the door of the product is slightly open.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-year Warranty
Logo of Smart Inverter Compressor with 10 year warranty and Smart Inverter
*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).
FAQ
How do I clean the LG Objet Collection® product?
A) For the appliance exterior, use a clean sponge or soft cloth and a mild detergent in warm water. Do not use abrasive or harsh cleaners. Dry thoroughly with a soft cloth. Do not use contaminated cloths. Always use a dedicated cloth and wipe in the same direction as the grain. This helps reduce surface staining and tarnishing.
B) Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more detailed cleaning guide for your LG Objet Collection® product.
Can I get a color sample prior to purchase?
Search for your nearest store using the “Where to buy” function at the bottom of the corresponding page. By visiting the store, you can take a look at the actual product samples.
Do Freezers come in different colors?
LG has worked with the experts to bring you color options that will harmoniously fit into any interior. Choose from the following selection of colors: Mist Beige, Mist Mint, etc.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
N/A
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Beige
All specs
-
Product Type
-
LnF(Freezer)
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
87
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Finish (Door)
-
Beige
-
Door (Material)
-
Glass
-
Handle Type
-
Bar (Easy Open)
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
F Metal
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
N/A
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
4 Transparent
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
1 Lever 1 Tray
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
-
Inner Top Display
GB-B3243BE
324L 1 Door Freezer with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Beige