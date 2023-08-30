We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
386L 1 Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Mint
Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space
Designed for a Better Life
A Custom-built Look Made Easy
Clean Lines that Fit your Style
The outer rim of the product is highlighted in neon color, it shows that the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.
Smooth Lines to Fit Any Décor
Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.
The outer rim of the product is highlighted in neon colors, showing that the surface of the product in contact with the wall is flat and free from curvature.
A Door to Suit your Taste
To fit your space, the door handle direction can be conveniently changed to left or right.
It shows that the direction of the handle can be changed left and right by emphasizing the neon color on the product handle.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.
Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.
There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.
Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster
DoorCooling+™ keep drinks colder and food fresher no matter where in the fridge they're placed thanks to specially designed air vents located at the front of the fridge.
The front view of a refrigerator with the light on inside. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
The Right Moisture for Extra Freshness
FRESHBalancer™ maintains a suitable moisture level to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.
It shows that there is a button for maintaining the proper moisture level of fruits and vegetables and can be moved by hand.
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
Foldable Flexible Shelf
This image shows that you can easily store large items by folding the shelf.
A Handy Place for your Favorite Small Items
This convenient drawer provides easy access to smaller items like butter, cheese, deli items, and snacks that you tend to use frequently.
This image tells you that you can store small items in a drawer where you can easily take them out.
Compact Wine Rack
An efficient bottle holder design provides lightweight drink storage.
This image shows that wine and other beverages can be stored efficiently.
Link your Fridge & Smartphone
The woman is looking at her cell phone.
Open Door Alerts
Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? The LG ThinQ™ app will send a alert to your phone.
The man is looking at his cell phone, and the door of the product is slightly open.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-year Warranty
Logo of Smart Inverter Compressor with 10 year warranty and Smart Inverter
*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP).
FAQ
How do I clean the LG Objet Collection® product?
A) For the appliance exterior, use a clean sponge or soft cloth and a mild detergent in warm water. Do not use abrasive or harsh cleaners. Dry thoroughly with a soft cloth. Do not use contaminated cloths. Always use a dedicated cloth and wipe in the same direction as the grain. This helps reduce surface staining and tarnishing.
B) Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more detailed cleaning guide for your LG Objet Collection® product.
Can I get a color sample prior to purchase?
Search for your nearest store using the “Where to buy” function at the bottom of the corresponding page. By visiting the store, you can take a look at the actual product samples.
Do Freezers come in different colors?
LG has worked with the experts to bring you color options that will harmoniously fit into any interior. Choose from the following selection of colors: Mist Beige, Mist Mint, etc.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
208
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Mint
All specs
-
Product Type
-
LnF(Larder)
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
85
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Finish (Door)
-
Mint
-
Door (Material)
-
Glass
-
Handle Type
-
Bar (Easy Open)
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
R Metal
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
Yes
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
208
-
Compressor Type
-
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
5
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
No
-
Hygiene Fresh+
-
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
4
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
Full
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Folding
-
1-step folding
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Cool
-
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
-
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
GB-B3863MN
386L 1 Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Glass Mint