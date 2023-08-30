We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
375L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Platinum silver
*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia
*Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method refering to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
Save Defrosting Time
The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting & defrosting.
meat is freshly preserved in the Fresh 0 Zone.
*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.
*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.
*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Control Your Appliance
Remotely from Anywhere
Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere
*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQ™ App. (Ref. Display check not supperted)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.
Summary
Dimensions
Key Specs
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
-
Platinum Silver III
All specs
-
Product Type
-
Top Freezer Refrigerator
-
External LED Display
-
Yes (White)
-
Door alarm
-
Yes
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4 Full
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
2 (Deco Front Grey)
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
Platinum Silver III
-
Handle Type
-
Plastic
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Compressor
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Yes (Module 4)
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
4 Full
-
Hygiene Fresh
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
2 (Deco Front Grey)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
What people are saying
GT-B3722PZ
375L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Platinum silver