375L Top Freezer with Inverter Compressor in Platinum silver

GT-B3722PZ

front view
fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the product.
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for *up to 7days.

*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

door cooling function on the side can preserve the things stored freshly.

Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Hygiene Fresh can deodorize and remove bacteria.
Hygiene Fresh

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99% of bacteria.

*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia
*Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method refering to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Fresh 0 Zone

Save Defrosting Time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting & defrosting.

meat is freshly preserved in the Fresh 0 Zone.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.
*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.
*Product in the image is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.

Moving Ice Maker can be easily detached, and more food can be stored instead.
Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.
LG ThinQ™

Smart Control, Smart Life

Control Your Appliance
Remotely from Anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any WiFi-enabled device with LG ThinQ™.
icon

Remote Control

icon

Smart Alert

icon

Monitoring

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere

Background white image
Smart Fresh Air

The Smarter Way to Cool

Smart Fresh Air learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.
Smart Fresh Air Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 1. Smart Fresh Air Algorithm

Smart Fresh Air analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance.

Smart Fresh Air Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 2. Lower 1℃ from user setting temperature

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Fresh Air will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage.

Smart Fresh Air Function is working even when Fridge door is opened.

Step 3. Minimize temperature rise to keep food fresh

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh.

*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQ™ App. (Ref. Display check not supperted)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*2 years parts and labour on the product, additional 3 years parts only warranty on sealed refrigeration system (compressor, evaporator, dryer and tubing) and additional 5 years parts only warranty on the compressor.

Dimensions

Key Specs

Compressor Type

Inverter Compressor

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver III

All specs

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Top Freezer Refrigerator

CONTROL & DISPLAY

External LED Display

Yes (White)

Door alarm

Yes

Express Freeze

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Door Basket_Transparent

4 Full

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2 (Deco Front Grey)

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Ice Maker_Manual

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Platinum Silver III

Handle Type

Plastic

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Yes (Module 4)

Door Basket_Transparent

4 Full

Hygiene Fresh

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

2 (Deco Front Grey)

Vegetable Box

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

