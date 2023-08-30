LG PuriCare™ 360° Double

About Cookies on This Site

Dimensions

CAPACITY
376 x 1,073 x 376 mm
Dimension (W x H x D)
91M²
USP 1
360° Purification
USP 2
PM1.0 Sensor and Gas Sensor

All specs

SPEC

Product Type

360° Air Purifier

Power consumption [W]

75

Color

Romantic Rose

Size [mm]

376 x 1,073 x 376

Weight [kg]

19.2 kg

CADR [m3/hr]

709

Applicable area [m2]

91

Noise [dB]

52/25

FILTER

Dual Protection Filter (Pre Filter)

Yes

Deodorization Filter

Yes

FUNCTION

Mode - Booster

Yes

Mode - Dual

Yes

Mode - Single

Yes

Mode - Smart

Yes

Baby caare

Yes

Timer

Yes

Filter

Pre filter X 2ea
Dust filter X 2ea
Gas filter X 2ea

Dust Filter Grade

E11

Ionizer

Yes

Sensor - Deodorizing sensor

Yes

Sensor - PM1.0 sensor

Yes

Child lock

Yes

Wi-Fi (ThinQ)

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Remote control

Yes

