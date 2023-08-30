We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The images are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the actual components.
*AI DD™ is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
**Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
There are a number of fabric characteristics and properties. Even in cotton, each item has different characteristics. AI DD™ detects the difference, and AI DD™ decides suitable washing pattern from the big data patterns.
There are a number of fabric characteristics and properties. Even in cotton, each item has different characteristics. AI DD™ detects the difference, and AI DD™ decides suitable washing pattern from the big data patterns.
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with half load of rated capacity.
*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg and 4kg of IEC load for 9~10.5kg and 8.5kg product respectively, compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W / F2V9GWP2W vs. F5VR). The results may be different depending on the environment.