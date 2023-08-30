About Cookies on This Site

WM-VIVACE-01-Intro
New Paradigm of Wash Technology

LG AI DD™

LG’s next-generation DD motor makes intelligence-based laundry a reality by leveraging big data to recognize fabric softness and applying the optimal washing pattern, leading to 18%** more fabric protection.

*The images are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the actual components.
*AI DD™ is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
**Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

WHY LG AI DD™?

We may call these clothes “cotton,” but LG washing machines see beyond the label.

There are a number of fabric characteristics and properties. Even in cotton, each item has different characteristics. AI DD™ detects the difference, and AI DD™ decides suitable washing pattern from the big data patterns.

WHY LG AI DD™?

How AI DD™ Works?

AI DD™ weighs your laundry and detects the softness of your fabric.

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 39 minutes without compromising fabric protection, thanks to 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reach every inch of your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with half load of rated capacity.

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

Reduce cycle time and clothes damage with less energy.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg and 4kg of IEC load for 9~10.5kg and 8.5kg product respectively, compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W / F2V9GWP2W vs. F5VR). The results may be different depending on the environment.

How TurboWash™360˚ Works?

THOROUGHLY GENTLE YET INCREDIBLY FAST

WHY LG AI DD™?

Do You Have to Choose?

Feeling indecisive? Don’t let the options melt away. Make smarter choices with LG washing machines.

WHY LG AI DD™?

Speed Isn't Everything

Made it in the nick of time—to the wrong elevator? Being fast isn't everything when every minute counts.

