About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

LGOLED Logo

CHOOSE YOUR OLED

WHY LG OLED

The LG OLED evo TV appears from the shadows then fills the screen with a vivid and abstract floral picture overlayed with the text "This is the OLED evo difference"

WHY LG OLED

The LG OLED evo TV appears from the shadows then fills the screen with a vivid and abstract floral picture overlayed with the text "This is the OLED evo difference"

The LG OLED evo TV appears from the shadows then fills the screen with a vivid and abstract floral picture overlayed with the text "This is the OLED evo difference"

This is the OLED evo
difference

Experience
television
that bursts
into life before
your eyes

Light up your world
with
captivating
LG OLED evo

SELF-LIT

Pixels
illuminate
independently

Discover the full potential
of television free from
the confines of a backlight.

LEARN MORE Go to the display page Go to the display page Go to the display page
4 layers of display are seen from above. The backlight disappears, and 3 layers come together to make a vibrant picture.
4 layers of display are seen from above. The backlight disappears, and 3 layers come together to make a vibrant picture. 4 layers of display are seen from above. The backlight disappears, and 3 layers come together to make a vibrant picture.
Colorful waves of oil move across the screen Colorful waves of oil move across the screen.

Now,
Rich and vivid colors
take the stage.

From the personal
size to the epic
screen

CINEMA

Made for movie
immersion

See your favorite films in a whole new light.
LEARN MORE Go to the cinema page Go to the cinema page Go to the cinema page
A wall-mounted LG OLED TV is in a white and bright room with natural decorations. As the screen moves, the scene changes from day to night. with Dolby Vision IQ logo A wall-mounted LG OLED TV is in a white and bright room with natural decorations. As the screen moves, the scene changes from day to night. with Dolby Vision IQ logo
A wall-mounted LG OLED TV is in a white and bright room with natural decorations. As the screen moves, the scene changes from day to night. with Dolby Vision IQ logo An LG OLED TV is in a cozy living room at night. As the movie plays, bubbles depicting surround appear.
dolby atmos logo
Logo Dolby Atmos Logo Dolby Atmos

Breathtaking images
and heart-pounding sound
at its core

An image of the a9 Gen 5 AI processor 4K has a black and white background which transforms into color An image of the a9 Gen 5 AI processor 4K has a black and white background which transforms into color
An image of the a9 Gen 5 AI processor 4K has a black and white background which transforms into color

GAME

Envision your win

Fast-paced, color-popping gaming
starts here.
LEARN MORE Go to the game page Go to the game page Go to the game page
A game plays with targets moving from the top to bottom
NVIDIA Logo AMD Logo

DESIGN

Admire the display
from
all angles

Instead, blend it seamlessly
into your space.
LEARN MORE Go to the design page Go to the design page Go to the design page
Beginning with a view of LG OLED's slim edge, the television rotates against a black backdrop to reveal a neon image of colorful cables. As the backdrop transforms into a white living space, the image on the screen becomes an impressionist painting of nature.

Beyond blending into
your space, designed to create
an exceptional space

Beginning with a view of LG OLED's slim edge, the television rotates against a black backdrop to reveal a neon image of colorful cables. As the backdrop transforms into a white living space, the image on the screen becomes an impressionist painting of nature. Beginning with a view of LG OLED's slim edge, the television rotates against a black backdrop to reveal a neon image of colorful cables. As the backdrop transforms into a white living space, the image on the screen becomes an impressionist painting of nature.

Beyond blending into
your space, designed to create
an exceptional space

A wall-mounted LG OLED television in a living room with white brick walls and a plant.
A wall-mounted LG OLED television in a living room with white brick walls and a plant.
A wall-mounted LG OLED television in a living room with white brick walls and a plant.
A wall-mounted LG OLED television in a living room with white brick walls and a plant A swivel stand LG OLED television is in a room A gallery stand LG OLED television is in a modern minimalist room A gallery stand LG OLED television is in a cosy room A wall-mounted LG OLED television in a living room with white brick walls and a plant A swivel stand LG OLED television is in a room A gallery stand LG OLED television is in a modern minimalist room A gallery stand LG OLED television is in a cosy room

SUSTAINABILITY

Kind to the earth iconplanet,
and the people on it

Pioneering innovations for a better life
and a more sustainable planet.
LEARN MORE Go to the sustainability page Go to the sustainability page Go to the sustainability page
As Earth rotates, the color of ambient light changes
Several apps float against a black backdrop then neatly arrange themselves onto a television screen Several apps float against a black backdrop then neatly arrange themselves onto a television screen.

webOS

Your very own world of content

Every side of your smart life, intelligently organized for you.
  1. *In the 1st 3years of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered.
  2. *In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
  3. *5-year panel warranty covers 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2, and 55G2.
SEE MORE
See how each
model compares
prev
next
Display
  • OLED 8K
    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    88" 77"
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Booster Max

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    83" 77" 65" 55"
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Booster

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    83" 77" 65" 55" 48" 42"
  • OLED 4K
    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    65" 55"
  • OLED 4K
    60HZ

    Refresh Rate

    77" 65" 55" 48"
  • OLED evo 4K

    With Brightness
    Booster Max

    120HZ

    Refresh Rate

    65"

*48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.

*In year 1: warranty covers panel, parts, and labour costs.

*Years 2-5: warranty covers panels only; labour will be charged.

*5-year panel warranty covers models 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 and 55G2.

Processor
Design
  • Floor
    Stand design

    88"

    Gallery Design
    wall mount

    77"

  • Seamless bezel
    Gallery Design
    wall mount
    Lighter weight

    Composite Fiber Material

  • Seamless bezel
    Lighter weight

    Composite Fiber Material

  • Narrow bezel
  • Narrow bezel
  • Objet Design
Picture
Quality
  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • PRO

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

    with Precision Detail

*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*100% Color Fidelity is supported on all 2022 OLED products. 100% Color Volume is supported on all 2022 OLED products with the exception of Easel.

*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.

Sound
Quality
  • 4.2 Ch. / 80W

    88"

    4.2 Ch. / 60W

    77"

    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 4.2 Ch. / 60W
    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.2 Ch. / 40W
    2.0 Ch. / 20W

    42"

    7.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.0 Ch. / 20W
    5.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 2.0 Ch. / 20W
    5.1.2

    Virtual Surround

  • 4.2 Ch. / 80W
    5.1.2

    Virtual Surround

*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.

AI / Smart
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2
  • Airplay 2
  • AirPlay2

*Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.

Game
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR
  • VRR

*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.

Connectivity

  • WIFI 6

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 6

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.0 - 2ea
    HDMI 2.1 - 2ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

  • WIFI 5

    HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

  • OVERVIEW

  • DISPLAY

  • CINEMA

  • GAME

  • DESIGN

  • SUSTAINABILITY

Buy directly

Front view

OLED65G2PSA

LG OLED evo G2 65 inch TV 4K Smart TV | Gallery Edition | Wall mounted TV | TV wall design | Ultra HD 4K resolution | AI ThinQ