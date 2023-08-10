We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram +VIEW PORTABLE MONITOR 16" with USB Type-C™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, the connection with a laptop is subject to be disconnected.
-
32:10 Dual Display**
-
Slim Design
-
Screen Share
-
Anti-glare panel
-
Auto Rotate***
-
Multi-Tasking
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when OnScreen Control is installed.
Expand, Widen and Boost your gram
+view for LG gram is a portable monitor that can provide a wider view with a seamless match with LG gram. Increase your productivity with this ideal setting.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%
It Only Takes a Cable
You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently
Auto Rotate Mode** provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.
Auto Rotate Mode** provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.
Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.
Virtually seamless Dual display helps your multi-tasking.
Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.
Easily Manage and Control the Display
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
All Spec
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.