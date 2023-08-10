About Cookies on This Site

LG gram +VIEW PORTABLE MONITOR 16" with USB Type-C™
Product Information Sheet

16MQ70

16MQ70

LG gram +VIEW PORTABLE MONITOR 16" with USB Type-C™

16MQ70
Expert Reviews Best Buy1

Expert Reviews Best Buy

LG +view Monitor

August 2022

LG gram +view

Expand your View

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, the connection with a laptop is subject to be disconnected.

  • Dual Display

    32:10 Dual Display**

  • Slim Design

    Slim Design

  • Screen Share

    Screen Share

  • Anti-glare panel

    Anti-glare panel

  • Auto Rotate

    Auto Rotate***

  • Multi-Tasking

    Multi-Tasking

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when OnScreen Control is installed.

Expand, Widen and Boost your gram

+view for LG gram is a portable monitor that can provide a wider view with a seamless match with LG gram. Increase your productivity with this ideal setting.

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 Large Screen

16:10 screen is designed for your productivity offering virtually 32:10 screen with LG gram 16.

WQXGA (2560x1600) High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600)
High Resolution

WQXGA (2560x1600) display provides clear and crisp image, featuring twice of the pixel space of Full HD resolution.

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Color Gamut**

DCI-P3 99% (Typ.) Wide Color Gamut**

It accurately represents your creative ideas and the colors you intended, thanks to DCI-P3 99% (Typ.).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.

**DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%

It Only Takes a Cable

You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.

Add to the Comfort

With the LG gram +view Cover that supports 105° and 120°, you can adjust the angle that is the most comfortable for you.

Extreme Portability with Ultra Lightweight

Wherever you go, you can set an optimized workstation thanks to 670g (990g with Folio Cover) weight. Even if you carry gram+view with gram 16 (ex. 16Z90P, 16Z95P), it's less than 2kg.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.

Scalability and Portability for Boosting Work Efficiently

Auto Rotate Mode

Auto Rotate Mode** provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.

Auto Rotate Mode

Auto Rotate Mode** provides both horizontal and vertical screen to improve your productivity.

Screen Share Mode

Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.

Multi-tasking Mode

Virtually seamless Dual display helps your multi-tasking.

Screen Share Mode

Share the screen with your colleague for work efficiency.

Auto Rotate Mode
Auto Rotate Mode
Screen Share Mode
Multi-tasking Mode
Screen Share Mode
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**The Auto Rotate function can be used only when OnScreen Control is installed.
OnScreen Control

Easily Manage and Control the Display

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options, my video mode and various functions with OnScreen Control.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Print

All Spec

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(16MQ70)
extension:pdf
Product Environmental Report(16MQ70)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(16MQ70)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (16MQ70)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(16MQ70)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

