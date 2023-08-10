About Cookies on This Site

Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLV50DSXM | Dark Graphite
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLV50DSXM | Dark Graphite

Product Information Sheet
GSLV50DSXM

Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLV50DSXM | Dark Graphite

GSLV50DSXM
Quiet Mark

Quiet Mark

Fridge Freezers

An close up video of water dripping from crisp green lettuce is next to a close up video of water falling on fresh red tomatoes, is next to a video of bright wet blueberries moving around.
LINEARCooling™

Seals in farm freshness for longer

LINEARCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of LGE LINEARCooling model GSLV71PZTM. The result may vary in actual usage.

A front view of the refrigerator with the two front doors wide open showing a full stocked fridge. Blue clouds of mist are shown going down over all of the produce.
Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

Air flows in every direction to keep your food fresh,
no matter where you place it.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

A hand holds a phone. The screen of the phone shows the Smart Diagnosis app. The refrigerator in the background has one side open showing the contents inside. There is a Smart Diagnosis icon above the refrigerator.
Smart Diagnosis™

Keeps You a Step Ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.
LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind. (Logo) Smart Inverter compressor, 10 year warranty, Smart Inverter

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.

FAQ

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GSLV50DSXM_NEW
CAPACITY
635L
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
913 x 1790 x 735
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
NatureFresh™ - keeps your food fresh for longer, and better tasting
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Smart Inverter Compressor – Quiet efficient performance

Key Spec

Volume Total (L)

635

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

InstaView

No

Door-in-Door

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Finish (Door)

Dark Graphite

All Spec

CAPACITY

Volume Freezer (L)

219

Volume Total (L)

635

Volume Refrigerator (L)

416

Storage Volume Chiller Compartment (L)

0

Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

0

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Height to Top of Case (mm)

1750

Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)

1790

Product Weight (kg)

111

Depth without door (mm)

620

Depth with handle (mm)

735

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913x1790x735

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side By Side

ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

F

Standard/Counter Depth

Standard

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Bottle(Wine) Rack

No

Door Basket_Transparent

4

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Pure N Fresh

No

Refrigerator Light

LED

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

No

Door Basket_Non-transparent

0

Fresh 0 Zone

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091426765

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Express Freeze

Yes

Internal LED Display

Button-Bar-white

External LED Display

No

External LCD Display

No

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

Star Rating

****

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Drawer_Freezer

Yes (1)

Freezer Light

LED

Door Basket_Transparent

Yes (2)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (3)

Door Basket_Non-transparent

No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes

Ice Maker_Manual

No

Ice & Water Dispenser

Yes

Water Only Dispenser

No

Plumbing

Plumbing required

Craft ice

No

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Dark Graphite

Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

No

Handle Type

Pocket

Door (Material)

PET

PERFORMANCE

Climate Class

T

Compressor Type

Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

430

Sound Power (dB)

36

Sound Power (Grade)

C

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GSLV50DSXM)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GSLV50DSXM)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GSLV50DSXM)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GSLV50DSXM)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

GSLV50DSXM

GSLV50DSXM

Water & Ice Dispenser | Total No Frost (Frost Free) | American Fridge Freezer | 635L | GSLV50DSXM | Dark Graphite

UK EU
Product Information Sheet