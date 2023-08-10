About Cookies on This Site

Direct Drive | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Graphite
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Weighs your laundry and detects the softness of your fabric and automatically selects the washing pattern for each fabric based on deep-learning technology.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

What is AI DD™?

What is AI DD™?

The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
Stainless Lifter

Stainless Lifter

Lifters in the drum prevent clothes from tangling together inside the drum during washing cycles. A lifter made of stainless is more durable and more hygienic than plastic materials.

*Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

More Visible and Elegant
Design

More Visible and Elegant

Made a more visible display and increased the knob size.

Timeline of LG Brand History - Innovation Leadership

*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.

*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

ezDispense

No

TurboWash360°

No

AI DD

Yes

Steam

No

Wrinkle Care

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

All Spec

FEATURES

Type

Front Load Washer

TurboWash360˚

No

AI DD

Yes

Water feed (Hot / Cold)

Cold

LoadSense

Yes

End of Cycle Signal

Yes

ezDispense

No

TrueSteam

No

Vibration Sensor

Yes

Water Level

Auto

TurboWash

No

Steam

No

Stainless Steel Drum

Yes

Steam+

No

Inverter DirectDrive

Yes

Foam Detection System

No

Leveling Legs

Yes 4

Dual Dry

No

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Auto Restart

Yes

Drum Lifter

Stainless Steel Slim Lifter

Embossing Inner Drum

Yes

Drum Light

No

Centum System

No

Auto Suds Removal

No

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Temp

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Beep On/Off

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Rinse

Yes

Spin

Yes

Steam

No

Delay End

Yes

Pre Wash

Yes

Remote Start

No

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Wi-Fi

No

Tub Clean

Yes

TurboWash

No

Wrinkle Care

No

Detergent Level

No

Dispenser Clean

No

Softener Level

No

Drum Light

No

Cold Wash

No

Wash

No

ENERGY

Energy Efficiency Class (Wash)

B

PROGRAMS

Sportswear(Activewear)

Yes

Skin Care

No

Cotton 20°C

No

Dark Wash

No

Eco 40-60

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Cotton +

No

Downloaded Cycle

No

Duvet

Yes

Drain + Spin

No

Cotton

Yes

Colour Care

No

Delicates

Yes

Hygiene (Sanitary)

Yes

Mix (Mixed Fabric)

Yes

Intensive 60

No

Gentle Care

No

Jean / Dark Wash

No

Hand Wash

No

Quick 12

No

Outdoor

No

Pre Wash + Cotton

No

Baby Wear

No

Allergy Care (washer)

No

Baby Care

Yes

Baby Steam Care

No

Auto Wash

No

Cold Wash

No

Quick 60

No

Quick 30

No

Quick Wash

No

Rinse

No

Spin+Drain

No

Tub Clean

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Speed14

Yes

Silent Wash

Yes

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 59

No

Refresh

No

TurboWash 49

No

Steam Refresh

No

Wash+Dry

No

Speed Wash

No

Speed Wash+Dry

No

Stain Care

No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Depth from back cover to door (D' mm)

565

Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1100

Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 660

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 565

Weight include packing (kg)

70

Weight (kg)

66

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

[Washser] Smart Pairing

No

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

No

Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

No

Tub Clean Coach

No

Energy Monitoring

No

Download Cycle

No

PRODUCT FICHE (WASH CYCLE)

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

12

Eco 40-60 (Half Load)

0.5

Energy Efficiency Class

B

Wash Capacity (kg)

9

Max spin speed (RPM)

1360

Eco 40-60 (Quarter Load)

0.242

Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

No

Eco 40-60 (Full Load)

1.011

Time (Min) - (Full Load)

228

Standard Program (washing only)

Eco 4060 40℃

Water Consumption Per Cycle (L)

50

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

B

Power Consumption (W) - Off-Mode

0.5

Time (Min) - (Half Load)

170

Time (Min) - (Quarter Load)

160

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

53

Power Consumption (W) - On-Mode

0.5

Noise Level for Spinning (sound power level) (dBA)

73

[ESG] Energy Consumption per 100 cycle (kWh)

58

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Colour

Graphite

Door Type

Black Tint

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

LG TWINWash Compatible

No

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes Up to 19 Hours

Display Type

LED

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Figure Indicator

18:88

BAR CODE

Bar Code

8806091353245

CAPACITY

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

9

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

EU Energy label 2019(FAV309SNE)
UK DoC(FAV309SNE)
UK Energy label 2019(FAV309SNE)
Product information sheet (FAV309SNE)
