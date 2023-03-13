Assistive technology: building accessible homes for everyone | LG EXPERIENCE

In this article, we will cover:

What exactly is assistive technology and why is it important ?

? Why voice activation, universal design, AI connectivity, mobile controls and tactile features are often used in assistive devices

How to easily adopt and utilise assistive technology at home





LG is known for its ground-breaking technology, and every year products are created with a wide range of lifestyles in mind. With helpful features like voice activation, universal design and AI connectivity, learn how the products you use everyday can incorporate assistive technology.





What is assistive technology?

More than 1 billion people need some form of assistive technology to maintain their functional independence and wellbeing.1 These devices and tools help people to navigate the world and improve their quality of life. With assistive technology, people with disabilities can go through their daily routines easier and more comfortably by using products that are designed to accommodate their needs.

Assistive technology can include anything from wheelchairs to voice-activated software. High-tech or low-tech, a wide range of innovative solutions are becoming increasingly available across the globe.





Popular examples of assistive technology

Assistive technology can take many forms. Here are some features found in assistive devices that help people at home, at work or even out in public.