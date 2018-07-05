What is the XBOOM Go speaker?

The XBOOM Go packs portability and party-ability into one smooth, lightweight design to create a Bluetooth-enabled speaker that will keep the tunes coming long into the night.

To create a powerful portable speaker playing at the highest of high fidelity, sonic pioneers Meridian Audio came on board to lend their technical expertise to XBOOM Go.

They’ve tinkered with the tech, made changes to the hardware and run intense listener-led testing on the XBOOM Go in order to ensure it’s the best it can possibly be. The XBOOM Go represents LG’s best ever audio output – playing the soundtrack to your summer.

What makes XBOOM Go the perfect summer speaker?

The XBOOM Go touts a triple threat of key feature areas which make it the must-have music player for poolside and festival hangouts. Unbeatable sound quality inspired by Meridian, long-lasting battery life and rugged design - XBOOM Go is an instantaneous party-starter. Here’s how it happens.

Sound quality

Meridian Audio brings its engineering expertise to LG’s portable speaker, with signature Enhanced Bass and Clear Vocal modes bringing the most out of every track. Every beat of the Hospital Records back catalogue is beefed up by the Enhanced Bass setting – even more so through the speaker’s Dual Passive Radiators. When you’re listening to your favourite tunes, you'll quickly realise the vocals have never sounded crisper in delivery.

Portability

Take the party with you, thanks to the easy portability of the XBOOM Go. The slimline design has two handles for you to get to grips with, so you can grab and go. And there’s more – take the fun as far as you want, with the massive 22-hour battery life* of the XBOOM Go, there’s no need to pause the party for a recharge.