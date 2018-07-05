How LG and Meridian Audio amp up your entertainment

LG’s flawless design and Meridian’s engineering expertise have resulted in a dream blend of soundbars, smart speakers and portables.

Home cinema

Whether you want to soak up the tension and drama of your favourite film noir or feel every bone-crunching impact in a blockbuster fight scene, the SK10Y soundbar is essential for delivering true cinematic quality to your next movie night. With Meridian Audio’s signature ‘bass and space’ technology and Dolby Atmos points a pair of central speakers upward, you are guaranteed an immersive sound experience that will transport you directly into the action on your screen when paring an LG soundbar with Meridian Audio.

Pair this soundbar with the SKP8 rear wireless speakers to pack even more punch. Using Meridian Audio’s Acoustic Phase Matching, the processors read the dimensions of the space around them to bring surround sound to any space.

In addition, control playback from the SK10Y soundbar using your voice, by pairing it with the WK7 ThinQ Smart Speaker. The WK7 is a must in any well-connected home, as it can be instructed to play your choice of music and TV shows as well as control other smart devices.

Music

Together with LG, Meridian Audio brings its fine-tuned finesse to the XBOOM Go portable speaker for exceptional sound quality. This portable powerhouse can be configured and customised to match your musical taste, as if you’re experiencing the performance of a lifetime from your favourite artists at your fingertips every single time you connect via Bluetooth.

The XBOOM Go Series proudly boasts two of Meridian’s finest feats of engineering. Enhanced Bass mode packs an extra punch at the low end, beefing up every beat and bassline to a fuller, more intense sound. While Clear Vocal setting ensures that you hear the crispness and detail of every verse without distortion, even at the highest volume.