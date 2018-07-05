We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG & Meridian Audio partnership
05.07.2018
LG is proud to present our newest partnership with British sound pioneers Meridian Audio to pump up the volume by bringing to you a transformative listening experience with our selection of soundbars, smart speakers and portables.
With our new collaborative Meridian sound system range, you will find yourself deeply immersed in the next dimension of crystal-clear audio entertainment.
Meridian Audio – putting listeners first
Since unveiling the M1 in 1977 – the world’s first ever active loudspeaker – Meridian Audio has displayed a passion for innovative engineering, making it a fixture of the high-end audio field. Other Meridian product breakthroughs have included a 3D in-car surround sound system, built into premium editions of the 2013 Range Rover, and the compression tech which went on to set the standard in Dolby DVD audio.
Meridian’s ear for great sound engineering comes from its unique System Approach, which starts with professional listening experts giving their verdict on a prototype before the product is produced.
This means that the product is tailored specially to the human ear from the very beginning – and makes Meridian Audio the obvious choice for our expansive range of home audio solutions.
How LG and Meridian Audio amp up your entertainment
LG’s flawless design and Meridian’s engineering expertise have resulted in a dream blend of soundbars, smart speakers and portables.
Home cinema
Whether you want to soak up the tension and drama of your favourite film noir or feel every bone-crunching impact in a blockbuster fight scene, the SK10Y soundbar is essential for delivering true cinematic quality to your next movie night. With Meridian Audio’s signature ‘bass and space’ technology and Dolby Atmos points a pair of central speakers upward, you are guaranteed an immersive sound experience that will transport you directly into the action on your screen when paring an LG soundbar with Meridian Audio.
Pair this soundbar with the SKP8 rear wireless speakers to pack even more punch. Using Meridian Audio’s Acoustic Phase Matching, the processors read the dimensions of the space around them to bring surround sound to any space.
In addition, control playback from the SK10Y soundbar using your voice, by pairing it with the WK7 ThinQ Smart Speaker. The WK7 is a must in any well-connected home, as it can be instructed to play your choice of music and TV shows as well as control other smart devices.
Music
Together with LG, Meridian Audio brings its fine-tuned finesse to the XBOOM Go portable speaker for exceptional sound quality. This portable powerhouse can be configured and customised to match your musical taste, as if you’re experiencing the performance of a lifetime from your favourite artists at your fingertips every single time you connect via Bluetooth.
The XBOOM Go Series proudly boasts two of Meridian’s finest feats of engineering. Enhanced Bass mode packs an extra punch at the low end, beefing up every beat and bassline to a fuller, more intense sound. While Clear Vocal setting ensures that you hear the crispness and detail of every verse without distortion, even at the highest volume.
Help around the home
As well as setting the mood with music wherever you like, Meridian Audio has made its mark on LG’s range of smart speakers – combining clarity of sound with the cool connectivity of Google Assistant.
The LG WK7 ThinQ speaker is the heart of your connected home: you can use it to make calls, check your schedule and even control the heating and lighting from room to room. As well as being incredibly smart, the WK7 offers jaw-dropping sound, as certified by Which. Working with LG, Meridian Audio experts have spent countless hours optimising these speakers to get the very best from the 5 pillars of audio construction.
Don’t just take our word for it. Which recently named the WK7 ThinQ one of its top 3 smart speakers, and holder of the prestigious ‘Best Buy’ status. Audio experts at the consumer group called the WK7 a ‘resounding success’, hailing its sound quality and concluding it ‘truly excels’.
A powerful partnership
Drawing from decades of engineering expertise, Meridian Audio pushes the envelope even further for LG's new audio collection. So, why not hear it for yourself and be treated to the immersive audio experience you know you deserve.