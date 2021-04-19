As a much-needed feature in our day-to-day life, choosing a laptop that works for your lifestyle is a no-brainer. Introducing the newly launched LG gram 16Z90P - a sleek device with more enhanced features than meets the eye. Let’s take a look at how the LG gram is one of the best laptops for a home office or on-the-go working, providing style and substance whenever and wherever you need it.





Best LG lightweight laptop yet so you can work from anywhere

We’re now accustomed to working from anywhere - at the beach, in a café, or back in the office or classroom. Whatever remote working looks like for you, one thing’s for sure: nobody likes having to lug bulky, heavy tech around.

Laptops are meant to be portable, and that’s certainly true of the ultra-lightweight. At just 1,190g, the LG gram 16Z90P is the best LG lightweight laptop yet and is so light, it’s even got a Guinness world record to prove it. Without compromising on size, the LG gram includes a generous 16” screen and a lengthy battery life, giving you up to 22 hours1) of use from a single charge - perfect for when you’ve forgotten your charger or there’s no plug socket nearby.