Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Share this content.

You can share the items you like

with your friends.

Eye of the beholder #1 – Santi Zoraidez Studio

LUXURY

Santi Zoraidez Studio created a series of artworks to
visualize elegance and simplicity of the LG SIGNATURE
line

Santi zoraidez is immersed in thought. Santi zoraidez is immersed in thought.

Argentina-born art director Santi Zoraidez, creator of many spellbinding pieces involving moving illustration and digital rendering, recently worked with ultra-premium brand LG SIGNATURE to create a series of artworks to help visualize their lineup. Zoraidez emulated the luxury brand's philosophy of 'Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art,' for this special project, and feeling inspired by the quality and exclusivity of LG SIGNATURE, strived to make his art thematically align with the collection. The acclaimed artist used elegance and simplicity as his two main concepts to best highlight the advanced products.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K blends into the background for a deceptively true-to-life scenery.

Santi drew inspiration from the world's first real OLED 8K, which delivers the most color, depth, and detail ever seen on a large screen. Marveling at the immersion brought by its massive display and stunning graphics, he translated this sentiment into his own artistic expression with the TV's realistic 8K resolution blending into the background for a deceptively true-to-life scenery.

LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator is placed on a uniquely modern dining room.

For the luxury refrigerator, Santi reflected the premium yet minimal features of its durable and textured steel finish in his work. He aimed to create a uniquely modern dining room elevated by the InstaView Door-in-Door, an innovative glass panel that turns from black to transparent with just two knocks. Patterned after the imagery of moonlight against a charcoal sky, Santi expressed simplicity and minimalism together in their most impeccable form.

LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier is placed on the traquil living room with a color palette of nature, wood and greenery.

Santi's artistic vision also came into play for the air purifier. He was able to evoke a feeling of tranquility by surrounding the appliance with a color palette boasting natural, wood and green tones after adopting the theme of nature. This theme was accentuated by the purifier's Rain View Window, a built-in watering system, which helped audiences visualize the humidification process.

Santi Zoraidez is a passionate art director and designer with a true desire to transform ideas into striking artwork. Santi's work combines digital and reality with great sense of space, colour, light and inventiveness to create top-notch projects with a modern and fresh feel.

Discover more : https://santizoraidez.com/

You May Enjoy These Articles

Singer John Legend leaning on an LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator.

The Legendary Pairing: John Legend Collaborates with LG SIGNATURE

11/23/2021
Learn More
front view of hadi teherani staring forward with lg signature oled tv hung on the back wall

Star designer Hadi Teherani focuses on high- tech as living concept

6 Years Ago
Learn More
a black and white image of lg signature oled tv which is hung on the wall and to the left there is a spiral staircase

Simplicity together with style

5 Years Ago
Learn More