24-year-old Alexander Vithin is from Saint Petersburg, Russia. Throughout his life, he has always been attracted to geometry and the quantitative sciences, and this inspired him to attend a University of Architecture and Construction.

At the age of 20, he began photographing Russian architecture. The city that he visited most was Moscow, as it is there that the largest and most expensive structures are built. He had been waiting for years to finally capture the beauty and grandeur of these buildings.

Now, his photography has taken him beyond Russia, and he travels across Europe seeking buildings in different countries and cities. His goal is to inspire his Russian audience to take inspiration from new places as a way to refine their style. His photos are a reflection of his ideal world and the spaces he would like to see fill his country. His goal and belief is that simplicity together with style will be formed in Russia.