His innovative thinking is not limited to component arrangement. Just like LG SIGNATURE's beautifully distinctive, nature-inspired designs, Antoine Preziuso draws inspiration from natural events and movements epitomized by his use of genuine 'meteorite' material for a completely unique yet brilliant timepiece, a first of its kind. He explains that a meticulous focus on every minor detail, like the selection of unconventional materials, is part of his relentless strive for perfection that differentiates a true masterpiece from a regular, rather uninspired watch.
Although every single step from designing to assembling requires a great deal of imagination, effort and time, he reiterates that the demanding process is pivotal in creating a watch that embodies true beauty and mechanical brilliance. Describing himself as a poet and painter with fine craftsmanship, he states art and technology as inseparable entities. "If we know how to create art and develop technology, then we know how to combine them and produce remarkable, and often groundbreaking, results", he added.