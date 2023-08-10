We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG V30 Cloud Silver
All Spec
-
Phone type
-
Smartphone with capacitive touchscreen
-
Design
-
18:9 format, rounded display with high-quality 3D glass, extra-strong metal frame, seamless & extra-slim body, embedded camera without elevation, Gorilla Glass 5 both back & front
-
Display
-
6.0” QHD+ OLED FULL VISION (2880x1440), 538ppi, Aspect Ratio 18:9
-
Chipset
-
Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 (2.45Ghz Quad Core)
-
Size
-
151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm
-
Weight (g)
-
158
-
Front
-
Front 5MP, f/2.2 camera, (90° Wide angle and 82° Standard Angle)
-
Rear
-
1st Camera: 16MP, f/1.6 Standard 71°, OIS 2.0
2nd Camera: 13MP, f/1.9 Wide-angle 120°
-
Features & UX
-
Manual Photo & Video modes, Food Mode, Quick Video Editor, Cine Video, Point Zoom, Graphy, Phase Detection-AF, LG Log, Signature UX, Gesture Interval Shot, Square Camera, Favourite Albums, Camera Roll, Covered lens Geo-Tagging UX, Collage, Quick-Share, Pop-out Picture, Time lapse, Selfie Flash, GIF Mode
-
Software
-
Android OS 7.1.2 Nougat
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0
-
Bluetooth Features
-
Apt-X HD, HSP / HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, OPP, PBAP, PAN, MAP, HID, HOGP, SAP
-
USB
-
Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11 a / b / g / n / ac
-
Wi-Fi Direct
-
Yes
-
NFC
-
Yes
-
GPS
-
A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo
-
A.I.
-
Google Assistant (supported by Qualcomm Aqstic Audio)
-
V.R.
-
Google Daydream
-
Biometric Access
-
Finger Print, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition (supported by Qualcomm Aqstic Audio)
-
Other
-
IP68 & MIL-STD 810G
-
Memory
-
4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, micro SD slot (up to 2TB)
-
Battery
-
3,300mAh (embedded) – Qualcomm Quick-Charge 3.0 & Wireless Charging
-
Earphones
-
Earphones by B&O PLAY
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
