About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG V30 Cloud Silver

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG V30 Cloud Silver

H930

LG V30 Cloud Silver

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Phone type

Smartphone with capacitive touchscreen

Design

18:9 format, rounded display with high-quality 3D glass, extra-strong metal frame, seamless & extra-slim body, embedded camera without elevation, Gorilla Glass 5 both back & front

Display

6.0” QHD+ OLED FULL VISION (2880x1440), 538ppi, Aspect Ratio 18:9

Chipset

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 (2.45Ghz Quad Core)

Size

151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm

Weight (g)

158

CAMERA

Front

Front 5MP, f/2.2 camera, (90° Wide angle and 82° Standard Angle)

Rear

1st Camera: 16MP, f/1.6 Standard 71°, OIS 2.0
2nd Camera: 13MP, f/1.9 Wide-angle 120°

Features & UX

Manual Photo & Video modes, Food Mode, Quick Video Editor, Cine Video, Point Zoom, Graphy, Phase Detection-AF, LG Log, Signature UX, Gesture Interval Shot, Square Camera, Favourite Albums, Camera Roll, Covered lens Geo-Tagging UX, Collage, Quick-Share, Pop-out Picture, Time lapse, Selfie Flash, GIF Mode

SOFTWARE

Software

Android OS 7.1.2 Nougat

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Bluetooth Features

Apt-X HD, HSP / HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, OPP, PBAP, PAN, MAP, HID, HOGP, SAP

USB

Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Wi-Fi

802.11 a / b / g / n / ac

Wi-Fi Direct

Yes

NFC

Yes

GPS

A-GPS, Glonass, Galileo

ADVANCED FEATURES

A.I.

Google Assistant (supported by Qualcomm Aqstic Audio)

V.R.

Google Daydream

Biometric Access

Finger Print, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition (supported by Qualcomm Aqstic Audio)

Other

IP68 & MIL-STD 810G

MEMORY

Memory

4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, micro SD slot (up to 2TB)

BATTERY

Battery

3,300mAh (embedded) – Qualcomm Quick-Charge 3.0 & Wireless Charging

ACCESSORIES

Earphones

Earphones by B&O PLAY

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LG-H930)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 