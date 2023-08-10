*Brightness OptimizerⅡ includes Auto Brightness and Adaptive Contrast. It controls the amount of electric current depending on the brightness of the original image, while the ambient sensor optimizes the

brightness by automatically recognizing the ambient lighting conditions.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

**To run 'Auto Brightness', you can turn on the ambient sensor by accessing the ‘Brightness OptimizerⅡ’ menu using the magic remote control and turning ON/OFF the 'Auto Brightness’ (During use this function, Energy saving menu is disabled)

**Iris mode that physically controls the contrast ratio is NOT supported.