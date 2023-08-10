We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SH4D 300W 2.1CH. Soundbar
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
890 x 53 x 85
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
-
171 x 320 x 252
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
984 x 416 x 217
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
2.34
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
-
4.2
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
8.9
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
400 (L, US)
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
960 (L, US)
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
-
960 (L, US)
-
Matching TV Sizebr ('17 New Designed LG TV)
-
Over 40 inch
-
Built-in Foot (H) MM
-
2
-
Channel
-
2.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
300W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
60Wx2 (Tweeterx2)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
-
180W(Wireless)
-
Main - SPL
-
82dB
-
Main - System
-
2Way/Bi-Amping
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
20mm PPS Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
-
40x100mm/4ohm
-
Main - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3ohm
-
General - Optical
-
Yes(1)
-
General - USB
-
Yes(Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
Dot LED
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinema
-
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
-
Yes/No
-
Smart Phone App - Update manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
-
Range of Flow (BLE)
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes/Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
Main - Type
-
Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
-
22W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Owners Manual - Web
-
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
-
Yes (Simple)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
-
MA5(Black)
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Box Type
-
Offset (L Type)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.