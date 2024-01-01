LG LED UQ91 75 inch 4K Smart TV 2022

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*A wall mount bracket (available sold seperately) is needed to wall mount the TV.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Brightness Control
AI Brightness Control ensures the perfect brightness level for any environment, adapting to brightness by detecting the surrounding ambient lighting.
AI Picture Pro
Enhanced depth of field technology ensures foreground subjects stand out for a more three-dimensional look. Dynamic Vivid mode uses AI learning to analyse your content and expands the colour gamut to maximise your image's colour potential.
A man stacks macarons. The macarons are highlighted as the foreground and the focus on them becomes sharper.
AI Sound Pro
The α5 Gen5 AI Processor virtually up-mixes two-channel sound to convincingly mimic 5.1.2 surround sound, enhancing the quality for a better listening experience. LG UHD optimises automatically - recognising genres and optimising the sound.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
My profile
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Sports Alert
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K.
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
Access to your favourites
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO Max™ is used under license. HBO Max subscription required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Game Dashboard & Optimiser
HGiG
*Subscriptions required for GEFORCE NOW and STADIA.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimiser on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
50Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
31.4
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Refresh Rate
50Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
The security update is supported until
31/12/2026
AUDIO
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1678 x 964 x 59.9
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1820 x 1205 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
44.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1678 x 1045 x 378
-
TV Stand (WxD)
895 x 378
-
TV Weight without Stand
31.4
-
TV Weight with Stand
34.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 400
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806091629173
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
-
-
-
-
What people are saying
