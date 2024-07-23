Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG LABS

Cuộc sống thật tốt đẹp khi một ý tưởng thử nghiệm mở ra những cách sống mới có giá trị.

Brid.Zzz Là Giải Pháp Chăm Sóc Giấc Ngủ Bằng Cách Đo Sóng Não Theo Thời Gian Thực

Developed by LG Electronics’ latest technology, accumulated sleep pattern data measured with brid.zzz’s real time brain wave sensor provides an optimized personal sleep care solution by app for a better quality of sleep.

1. Real-time brain wave measurement
Sleep stage is analyzed in real-time by ear tips with sensors that detect and measure brain wave in real-time.

2. Dynamic binaural beat
Dynamic binaural beat entrains to a broader range of brain wave frequencies to induce even deeper sleep in contrast to static binaural beat which entrains brain waves to a fixed frequency.
brid.zzz offers both dynamic and static binaural beat in the app.

3. Personalized sleep care
Real-time adjustments are made by giving different types of stimuli to cater to each user’s sleep status.

Tận Hưởng Cuộc Sống Đạp Xe Tuyệt Vời Tại Nhà Với Excicle.

excicle delivers the full experience of both ‘studio cycling’ and ‘outdoor cycling’ with the freewheel motor switchable mode.

1. Both virtual cycling and studio cycling available with a single bike
Indoor exercise bike with a freewheel motor switchable mode and offers ‘studio classes’ and ‘virtual cycling’ sessions.

2. A wide-ranging selection of in-app contents customizable to personal preferences
50-100 training programs available choose from “studio cylcling classes”, “virtual rides”, “scenery rides” to suit personal preferences.
(3 studio cylcling classes and 11 scenery rides will be available at CES 2023.)

3. A simple, modern design to blend in with home interior
As an at-home fitness equipment, excicle has been designed to complement modern living environments.

Pluspot Là Trạm Sạc Không Dây Cho Hệ Thống Xe Điện Vi Mô + Ứng Dụng

pluspot là một dịch vụ kết hợp bao gồm một ứng dụng và trạm sạc không dây cho xe điện vi mô và là giải pháp cho các thiết bị không có điểm lưu giữ gây ra sự lộn xộn cho đường phố tại các thành phố trên khắp thế giới.

pluspot không chỉ giúp người dùng dễ dàng xác định vị trí và sạc an toàn các thiết bị xe điện vi mô, mà còn hoạt động với vai trò là trạm tổ chức cho các thiết bị không có trạm cơ sở gây lộn xộn đường phố trong cộng đồng.
Hơn nữa, bất kỳ người dùng nào tham gia vào 'trò chơi xe máy điện tử' này đều có thể nhận được điểm tương đương tiền mặt tại các cửa hàng tiện lợi và quán cà phê.

Từ quan điểm kinh doanh xe điện vi mô, trạm sạc không dây sạc xe bằng cách đơn giản là đỗ xe đã giúp các nhà khai thác xe điện vi mô khắc phục các vấn đề vận hành như sạc và di chuyển vị trí thiết bị.

pluspot là hành động ESG tiếp theo của LG Electronics, đó là một ĐIỂM CỘNG cho toàn xã hội chúng ta, cộng đồng của người dùng, ngành kinh doanh có liên quan và con người.

Monster Shoe Club : LG Electonics Provides Phygital Customer Experience

Monster Shoes Club (Monshoecl) is a shoe PFP(Profile Picture) NFT project introduced with LG Electronics' new products, LG Styler™ ShoeCase and ShoeCare. It provides a seamless experience of collecting and managing real and virtual shoes.
The 5,500 animated Monshoecl was created by Generative Art. The story of Monshoecl ranges from shoes made from scrap metal pieces to shoes with future energy. With the launch of the product in South Korea in 2023, ThinQ Shoelife service allows you to collect and manage actual shoes and Monshoecl together. In addition, we are planning two new and unique customer experiences. There will be an AR service where you can virtually try on NFT shoes. Also, in Zepeto, avatars can walk around in the metaverse wearing Monshoecl.
Join LG Electronics as a Monshoecl NFT Holder, and join our journey to the home of the future!

Hovergym, Khởi Đầu Của Cuộc Sống Huấn Luyện Cá Nhân Thực Sự

Hovergym là một 'giải pháp tập luyện tại nhà thông minh' hiệu quả được thực hiện bằng cách kết hợp động cơ DD đôi mạnh mẽ của LG Electronics, điều khiển xúc giác và công nghệ thông minh.

Công nghệ động cơ mạnh mẽ giúp tăng hoặc giảm tải trọng một cách trơn tru so với trọng lượng mong muốn của người dùng.

Ứng dụng cung cấp dịch vụ huấn luyện cá nhân trực tiếp bao gồm điều chỉnh tư thế và động lực tập luyện.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 