Không gian của bạn. Không có giới hạn.
LG Signature OLED M
LG SIGNATURE OLED M
Ghép Nối Mọi Nơi Chọn Nơi Giấu Cáp Của Bạn
Đặt hộp AV không dây ở nơi phù hợp với nội thất của bạn - bàn cà phê, kệ hoặc thậm chí là bàn phụ. Sau đó, kết nối bảng điều khiển trò chơi, máy ảnh, thiết bị phát trực tuyến và nhiều thiết bị khác trực tiếp với hộp thay vì LG SIGNATURE OLED M để giữ cho không gian TV gọn gàng.