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Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0

Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0

AS60GHHG0
Hình ảnh mặt trước của Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0 AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
Hình ảnh mặt trước của Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0 AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0
LG Máy lọc không khí PuriCare 360 HIT 1.5 Lọc không khí 360˚ | AS60GHHG0, AS60GHHG0

Tính năng chính

  • Thanh lọc không khí toàn diện
  • Kích thước nhỏ gọn
  • Chất lượng không khí có thể quan sát được
  • Kiểm soát không khí thông minh
  • Điều khiển thông minh với LG ThinQ™
Thêm

Lựa chọn hoàn hảo cho không gian của bạn

Có một máy lọc không khí PuriCare với luồng khí được đặt trước cửa sổ, và có thể thấy ba bộ lọc đang lọc bụi ở phía trước.

Thanh lọc không khí toàn diện

Hệ thống lọc khí đa màng

" Máy lọc không khí PuriCare được đặt giữa cầu thang và ngăn kéo."

Kích thước nhỏ gọn

Kích thước nhỏ gọn, lọc khí mạnh mẽ

" Nó hiển thị đèn báo LED một cách rõ nét."

Chất lượng không khí có thể quan sát được

Khám phá chất lượng không khí tổng quan

Máy lọc không khí LG đặt trên thảm, với các biểu tượng thể hiện hiệu quả năng lượng và tiết kiệm chi phí.

Kiểm soát không khí thông minh

Công suất tối ưu, điều khiển thông minh

" Máy lọc không khí LG và điện thoại thông minh hiển thị mức chất lượng không khí tổng thể ""Tốt""."

Điều khiển thông minh với LG ThinQ™

Theo dõi và kiểm soát chất lượng không khí mọi lúc, mọi nơi.

Không khí trong lành

Thanh lọc không khí toàn diện.

 

Chăm sóc dị ứng giúp giảm thiểu vi khuẩn, vi rút, bụi siêu mịn, chất gây dị ứng và thậm chí cả các khí độc hại trong không khí.

Mẹ và bé đang có khoảng thời gian vui vẻ trong phòng khách. Không khí trong lành đang lan tỏa từ máy lọc không khí bên phải.

Mẹ và bé đang có khoảng thời gian vui vẻ trong phòng khách. Không khí trong lành đang lan tỏa từ máy lọc không khí bên phải.

Không khí trong lành với hệ thống lọc đa tầng

Hệ thống lọc đa màng bắt giữ và loại bỏ 99,9% các hạt gây hại - vi khuẩn, vi rút, bụi, chất gây dị ứng và các thành phần gây mùi.

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Được chứng nhận bởi BAF

BAF đã chứng nhận rằng bộ lọc được phủ một lớp để loại bỏ các tác nhân gây hại và chất gây dị ứng như mạt bụi nhà, nấm và mốc lơ lửng trong không khí.

Được kiểm nghiệm bởi FITI

[Khả năng kháng khuẩn 99,9% (22.12.01)]

-Vi khuẩn thử nghiệm: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli

-Phương pháp thử nghiệm: ISO 20743 : 2021 (Xác định hoạt tính kháng khuẩn của sản phẩm dệt may)

Được kiểm nghiệm bởi KCL

[Kháng virus 99,9% (22.1.2020)]

-Vi khuẩn thử nghiệm: virus viêm gan chuột (MHV; coronavirus chuột) (đại diện cho coronavirus truyền nhiễm ở người)

-Phương pháp thử nghiệm: ISO 20743

[Loại bỏ bụi 99,999% (22.10.2021)]

Loại bỏ 99,999% bụi siêu nhỏ kích thước 0,01㎛ trong 15,1 phút khi hoạt động ở chế độ Turbo.

 

Sản phẩm: PuriCare™ AS183HWWA Điều kiện: Buồng 30,0㎥.

Đã được kiểm nghiệm bởi TÜV

[Lượng ion sinh ra 10.0M↑('23.1.16)]

- Địa điểm thử nghiệm: Khu nghiên cứu và phát triển LG Electronics Gasan

- Kết quả thử nghiệm: Lượng ion sinh ra (ion âm trên 5M, ion dương trên 5M) trong 100mm.

 

- Sản phẩm: AS60GHWG0 / Điều kiện: 30.2m3

Tiết kiệm không gian

Phù hợp với mọi không gian, tiết kiệm diện tích.

Thiết kế nhỏ gọn1) phù hợp với mọi không gian và giữ cho không khí trong lành.

Đa dạng không gian nội thất với sản phẩm

Lọc khí 360˚

Làm sạch không khí xung quanh bạn

LG PuriCare™ lọc sạch không khí 360° xung quanh bạn, theo mọi hướng, bất kể được đặt ở đâu.

Đây là video quay cảnh một máy lọc không khí trong phòng khách đang hút bụi bẩn có hại và phát tán không khí đã được lọc sạch ra xa.

Đây là video quay cảnh một máy lọc không khí trong phòng khách đang hút bụi bẩn có hại và phát tán không khí đã được lọc sạch ra xa.

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

AI+

Hệ thống điều khiển không khí thông minh giúp tiết kiệm năng lượng hơn.

Ở chế độ tiết kiệm năng lượng, tốc độ quạt được tự động điều chỉnh và mức tiêu thụ năng lượng có thể giảm tới 34,1% so với chế độ Tự độ

*Thử nghiệm tiết kiệm năng lượng AI+

 

-Số đơn đăng ký thử nghiệm: KR2577HL 001

 

-Ngày thử nghiệm: 25/12/2011 ~ 25/12/2012

 

-Các mẫu mục tiêu: AS18***** / AS156*****

 

-Cơ quan thử nghiệm: TÜV Rheinland

 

-Điều kiện thử nghiệm: Nhiệt độ 23±5℃, Độ ẩm 55±15%

 

-Phương pháp thử nghiệm: Đo mức tiêu thụ điện năng tích hợp của từng chế độ (8 giờ đo, bắt đầu 10 phút sau khi mỗi chế độ bắt đầu hoạt động)

*Kết quả thử nghiệm: Mức tiêu thụ điện năng tích lũy đo được ở Chế độ AI (chế độ tiết kiệm năng lượng được bật) thấp hơn 34,1% so với Chế độ Tự động thông thường (Chế độ Tự động thông thường: 64,161 Wh, Chế độ Tiết kiệm năng lượng AI: 42,286 Wh).

Cảm biến thông minh

Theo dõi chất lượng không khí trực tiếp

Kiểm tra chất lượng không khí nhanh chóng với chỉ báo mã màu dựa trên hệ thống cảm biến PM 1.0.

Máy lọc không khí LG phát hiện không khí ô nhiễm bằng đèn LED đỏ, sau đó sẽ lọc sạch cho đến khi đèn chuyển sang màu xanh lá cây báo hiệu không khí sạch.

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Độ nhạy cực cao đối với các hạt siêu nhỏ.

Cảm biến PM 1.0 phát hiện các chất gây ô nhiễm mà mắt thường không thể nhìn thấy.

Kiểm tra chất lượng không khí một cách nhanh chóng

Màn hình thông minh hiển thị chất lượng không khí tổng thể, theo dõi cả mùi và các hạt bụi.

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Tiết kiệm không gian

Phù hợp với mọi không gian, tiết kiệm diện tích.

Thiết kế nhỏ gọn1) phù hợp với mọi không gian và giữ cho không khí trong lành.

Trên hình ảnh là một bàn tay đang cầm điện thoại di động, bên trái hiển thị màn hình ứng dụng LG ThinQ, bên phải là logo LG ThinQ, và bên dưới là một máy lọc không khí Puricare được kết nối với điện thoại.

Trên hình ảnh là một bàn tay đang cầm điện thoại di động, bên trái hiển thị màn hình ứng dụng LG ThinQ, bên phải là logo LG ThinQ, và bên dưới là một máy lọc không khí Puricare được kết nối với điện thoại.

*Công nghệ LG SmartThinQ nay đã được đổi tên thành LG ThinQ™.

Câu hỏi thường gặp

Q.

Không khí trong phòng tôi như thế nào?

A.

Máy lọc không khí LG Air Care 360Hit sử dụng hệ thống lọc 360° với cấu trúc lọc đa tầng được thiết kế để giữ lại các hạt bụi từ mọi hướng. Không khí được hút vào từ mọi phía và đi qua bộ lọc đa màng giúp giảm bụi, chất gây dị ứng và các hạt trong không khí khác thường thấy trong nhà. Vì máy lọc lưu thông không khí ra ngoài theo mọi hướng, nó giúp đưa không khí sạch đi khắp phòng thay vì chỉ theo một hướng. Kết hợp với hiệu suất lọc đã được kiểm nghiệm và chứng nhận bởi các tổ chức như BAF, FITI, KCL và TÜV, hệ thống hoạt động như một giải pháp chăm sóc không khí tích hợp được thiết kế để hỗ trợ môi trường trong nhà sạch hơn.

Q.

Tôi nên đặt máy lọc không khí LG Air Care 360Hit ở đâu để đạt hiệu quả lọc không khí tốt nhất?

A.

Thiết kế hình trụ nhỏ gọn của LG Air Care 360Hit cho phép nó phù hợp một cách tự nhiên với nhiều không gian sống như phòng khách, phòng ngủ, phòng trẻ em hoặc phòng làm việc tại nhà. Vì máy lọc không khí hút không khí từ mọi hướng với cửa hút 360°, nên nó không phụ thuộc vào vị trí đặt trên tường như các máy lọc không khí truyền thống có cửa hút phía trước. Khả năng đặt linh hoạt này giúp máy lọc không khí lưu thông đều hơn khắp phòng. Cho dù được đặt cạnh ghế sofa, gần bàn làm việc hay ở góc phòng ngủ, thiết kế luồng khí 360° và phạm vi phủ sóng rộng giúp duy trì sự lưu thông không khí ổn định trong toàn bộ không gian của bạn.

Q.

Tôi có thể kiểm tra chất lượng không khí trong nhà một cách dễ dàng bằng cách nào?

A.

Máy lọc không khí LG Air Care 360Hit cung cấp khả năng hiển thị chất lượng không khí theo thời gian thực thông qua chỉ báo mã màu dựa trên cảm biến PM 1.0 đặt ở phía trên máy. Hệ thống sử dụng khả năng phát hiện hạt nhạy bén để theo dõi các hạt mịn trong không khí và hiển thị tình trạng không khí hiện tại thông qua các tín hiệu màu trực quan, cho phép bạn hiểu được tình trạng không khí trong nhà chỉ trong nháy mắt. Phản hồi trực quan này hoạt động cùng với hệ thống lọc của máy lọc để giúp người dùng nhanh chóng phản ứng với những thay đổi về chất lượng không khí, giúp việc theo dõi không khí hàng ngày trở nên đơn giản mà không cần đến các thiết bị đo lường bổ sung.

Q.

Tôi có thể điều khiển LG Air Care 360Hit từ xa hoặc quản lý nó một cách thuận tiện hơn bằng cách nào?

A.

Với khả năng kết nối LG ThinQ™, máy lọc không khí LG Air Care 360Hit có thể được theo dõi và điều khiển thông qua điện thoại thông minh tương thích. Ứng dụng ThinQ cho phép người dùng kiểm tra chất lượng không khí, điều chỉnh chế độ hoạt động và quản lý máy lọc từ xa, ngay cả khi không ở nhà. Khả năng kết nối thông minh này hoạt động cùng với hệ thống cảm biến và hiệu suất lọc của máy lọc để tạo ra một hệ sinh thái chăm sóc không khí kết nối – kết hợp giám sát chất lượng không khí theo thời gian thực, vận hành tự động và quản lý từ xa tiện lợi, mang đến trải nghiệm lọc không khí tại nhà liền mạch hơn.

1) Kích thước nhỏ gọn

So với PuriCare 360 ​​Plus, 360Hit 1.5 có kích thước nhỏ hơn khoảng 15% và chiều cao thấp hơn 13%.

 

- 360Hit 1.5: 315 mm x 315 mm x 511 mm

- [Mẫu hiện có] PuriCare 360 ​​Plus: 343 mm x 343 mm x 587 mm

Bản tóm tắt

In

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

  • $Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)
    $59.4
  • $Công suất đầu vào (W)
    $41
  • $Nguồn điện (V/Hz)
    $220~240V / 50/60Hz
  • $Màu sắc
    $Trắng
  • $Hiển thị (Phương pháp)
    $Màn hình LED và Nút cảm ứng
  • $Hiệu suất năng lượng
    $Mẫu máy không cần thiết tiêu chuẩn năng lượng
  • $Thiết kế bên ngoài
    $Không
  • $Loại động cơ quạt
    $Động cơ BLDC
  • $Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)
    $53 / 23

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • $Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)
    $10.1
  • $Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)
    $12.3
  • $Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)
    $560 x 540 x 180
  • $Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)
    $637 x 622 x 253
  • $Trọng lượng_Tịnh (g)
    $10100

TÍNH NĂNG

  • $Khóa trẻ em
    $
  • $Chế độ quạt/Các bước lọc khí
    $5 bước (Tự động/Thấp/Trung bình/Cao/Turbo)
  • $Bộ phát ion
    $
  • $CẢM BIẾN
    $Bụi (Cảm biến PM1.0) / Khí gas
  • $Chế độ ngủ
    $
  • $Chỉ báo thông minh (Chất lượng không khí)
    $4 mức (Rất xấu -> Tốt) Đỏ/Cam/Vàng/Xanh lục
  • $Cảnh báo thay bộ lọc
    $

BỘ LỌC

  • $Bộ lọc máy lọc không khí
    $Bộ lọc 360˚ (HEPA) X 1 chiếc
  • $Loại bộ lọc
    $H13

TÍNH NĂNG THÔNG MINH

  • $Tự động bật / tắt
    $
  • $Giám sát tuổi thọ bộ lọc
    $
  • $Chẩn đoán thông minh
    $
  • $ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
    $

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

  • $Chứng nhận BAF
    $Không

TUÂN THỦ

  • $Quốc gia xuất xứ
    $Trung Quốc
  • $Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)
    $2026-04
  • $Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)
    $AS60GHHG0.ABAE

EAN CODE

  • $EAN Code
    $8806096850978
Tất cả sản phẩm LG OLED 2022 đều có bao bì thân thiện với môi trường.
In

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

  • Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)

    59.4

  • Công suất đầu vào (W)

    41

  • Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50/60Hz

  • Màu sắc

    Trắng

  • Hiển thị (Phương pháp)

    Màn hình LED và Nút cảm ứng

  • Hiệu suất năng lượng

    Mẫu máy không cần thiết tiêu chuẩn năng lượng

  • Thiết kế bên ngoài

    Không

  • Loại động cơ quạt

    Động cơ BLDC

  • Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)

    53 / 23

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

    10.1

  • Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

    12.3

  • Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)

    560 x 540 x 180

  • Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)

    637 x 622 x 253

  • Trọng lượng_Tịnh (g)

    10100

TÍNH NĂNG

  • Khóa trẻ em

  • Chế độ quạt/Các bước lọc khí

    5 bước (Tự động/Thấp/Trung bình/Cao/Turbo)

  • Bộ phát ion

  • CẢM BIẾN

    Bụi (Cảm biến PM1.0) / Khí gas

  • Chế độ ngủ

  • Chỉ báo thông minh (Chất lượng không khí)

    4 mức (Rất xấu -> Tốt) Đỏ/Cam/Vàng/Xanh lục

  • Cảnh báo thay bộ lọc

BỘ LỌC

  • Bộ lọc máy lọc không khí

    Bộ lọc 360˚ (HEPA) X 1 chiếc

  • Loại bộ lọc

    H13

TÍNH NĂNG THÔNG MINH

  • Tự động bật / tắt

  • Giám sát tuổi thọ bộ lọc

  • Chẩn đoán thông minh

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

  • Chứng nhận BAF

    Không

TUÂN THỦ

  • Quốc gia xuất xứ

    Trung Quốc

  • Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

    2026-04

  • Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

    AS60GHHG0.ABAE

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096850978

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Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

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  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 