Combo Quạt lọc khí PuriCare AeroTower Hit Công nghệ UVnano™, Cảm Biến PM 1.0 Màu be | FS15GPBK0 & Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 19L màu trắng&Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 HIT Hệ thống lọc đa màng Màu xanh| AS60GHBG0

Combo Quạt lọc khí PuriCare AeroTower Hit Công nghệ UVnano™, Cảm Biến PM 1.0 Màu be | FS15GPBK0 & Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 19L màu trắng&Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 HIT Hệ thống lọc đa màng Màu xanh| AS60GHBG0

F15M19A60.ABAE

Combo Quạt lọc khí PuriCare AeroTower Hit Công nghệ UVnano™, Cảm Biến PM 1.0 Màu be | FS15GPBK0 & Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 19L màu trắng&Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 HIT Hệ thống lọc đa màng Màu xanh| AS60GHBG0

Sản phẩm có trong combo: 3
AS60GHBG0

Máy lọc khí PuriCare 360 HIT Hệ thống lọc đa màng Màu xanh| AS60GHBG0
FS15GPBK0

Quạt lọc khí PuriCare AeroTower Hit Công nghệ UVnano™, Cảm Biến PM 1.0 Màu be | FS15GPBK0
Máy hút ẩm Dual Inverter 19L màu trắng

Điều gì khiến bạn yêu thích LG AeroTower?

Quạt Lọc Khí

Thanh Lọc Không Khí Triệt Để

Làn Gió Êm Ái

Chăm Sóc Không Khí Thông Minh

Lọc Khí Mạnh Mẽ

Giữ Không Khí Sạch
Từ Trong Ra Ngoài

Quạt lọc không khí mới của LG bắt giữ 99,999%(1) bụi mịn với bộ lọc HEPA 360°
cùng công nghệ UVnano™.
cùng công nghệ UVnano™.

※ Quạt lọc khí: là sản phẩm vừa có chức năng lọc khí vừa là quạt, phù hợp với nhu cầu
và sở thích đa dạng về làn gió mát, trong lành.
*Hình ảnh sản phẩm hiển thị chỉ mang tính chất minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Tận hưởng không gian ấm cúng với Dual Inverter

Tận hưởng không gian ấm cúng với Dual Inverter

Tại sao lại lựa chọn máy hút ẩm biến tần kép của LG?
1. Máy nén biến tần kép; 2. LG ThinQ™; 3. Thiết kế tiện lợi

LGPuriCare

*So sánh giữa các mẫu LG (LD136FGD0, LD156QSD0).

Tóm tắt các tính năng chính

Thanh lọc Không khí Ưu việt

Thiết kế Nhỏ gọn

Hiển thị Chất lượng Không khí

Chăm sóc Không khí Thông minh

* Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính chất minh họa

Thanh Lọc Không khí Triệt Để

Làm sạch sâu không khí trong nhà

Chế độ chống dị ứng làm giảm vi khuẩn, vi rút, bụi siêu mịn, chất gây dị ứng và thậm chí cả các loại khí độc trong không khí.

Mẹ và bé đang tận hưởng thời gian vui vẻ trong phòng khách. Không khí sạch thoát ra từ máy lọc không khí ở bên phải.

* Hình ảnh chỉ mang tính chất minh họa

Tóm tắt

In

Dimension (mm)

AS60GHBG0
Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)
62
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)
315 x 511 x 315
Bộ phát ion

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)

62

Công suất đầu vào (W)

41

Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

220~240V / 50/60Hz

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CFM)

No

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CMM)

No

CADR (CMH)

483

CADR (CMM)

8.05

Màu sắc

Thân : Trắng / Nắp: Màuxanh

Hiển thị (Phương pháp)

Màn hình LED và Nút cảm ứng

Hiệu suất năng lượng

Mẫu máy không cần thiết tiêu chuẩn năng lượng

Thiết kế bên ngoài

Không

Loại động cơ quạt

Động cơ BLDC

Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)

53 / 25

Điện áp định mức

No

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

6.75

Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

8.05

Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)

315 x 511 x 315

Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)

411 x 591 x 411

Trọng lượng_Tịnh (g)

6700

TÍNH NĂNG

Đèn Tùy Chỉnh Theo Tâm Trạng

Không

Làm sạch 360˚

Chế độ trẻ em

Không

Pin

Không

Thời gian sạc pin

Không

Khóa trẻ em

Phát hiện CO₂

Không

Chế độ quạt/Các bước làm sạch tăng cường

5 bước (Tự động/Thấp/Trung bình/Cao/Turbo)

Chế độ quạt/Các bước lọc khí

5 bước (Tự động/Thấp/Trung bình/Cao/Turbo)

Bộ phát ion

Đuổi muỗi

Không

Hiển thị mùi

Hiển thị mật độ tác nhân ô nhiễm

Không

Chế độ thú cưng

Không

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ tự động

Không

Chế độ lọc/Làm sạch tăng cường

Không

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ kép

Không

Chế độ lọc/Chế độ đơn

Không

Chế độ lọc không khí/Chế độ thông minh

Không

Remote điều khiển

Không

CẢM BIẾN

Bụi (Cảm biến PM1.0) / Khí gas

Chế độ ngủ

Bộ hẹn giờ ngủ

Không

Chỉ báo thông minh (Chất lượng không khí)

4 mức (Rất xấu -> Tốt) Đỏ/Cam/Vàng/Xanh lục

Chỉ báo thông minh (Bụi mịn)

Không

Công suất chờ (Dưới 1W)

Không

Thời gian sử dụng (Đã sạc đầy)

Không

Uvnano

Không

Cảm biến UWB

Không

Hướng dẫn bằng giọng nói

Không

Không dây

Không áp dụng

Cảnh báo thay bộ lọc

Chức Năng Sạc Không Dây

Không

BỘ LỌC

Bộ lọc máy lọc không khí

Bộ lọc 360˚ (HEPA) X 1 chiếc

Loại bộ lọc

H13

PHỤ KIỆN

Bánh xe di chuyển

Không

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

Chứng nhận BAF (Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh)

Chứng nhận AAFA

Không

TUÂN THỦ

Quốc gia xuất xứ

Trung Quốc

Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

2024-05

Nhà sản xuất (Nhà nhập khẩu)

Xiamen BRI Environmental Industry Co., Ltd.

Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

AS60GHBG0.ABAE

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806096081839

Tóm tắt

In

Dimension (mm)

FS15GPBK0.ABAE.EAVH.VN.C
Công suất đầu vào (W)
40
Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)
265 x 1120 x 265
Uvnano
CẢM BIẾN
Bụi (Cảm biến PM1.0) / Khí gas / Độ Ẩm / Nhiệt Độ

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)

23.2

Công suất đầu vào (W)

40

Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

220~240V / 60Hz

Lưu lượng không khí (Chế độ mát) (Turbo / Mức 10, CMM)

12.2 / 11.5

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CFM)

No

CADR (CMH)

181

CADR (CMM)

3.01

Màu sắc

Be Nhạt

Hiển thị (Phương pháp)

Màn hình LED và Nút cảm ứng

Hiệu suất năng lượng

Mức 3

Thiết kế bên ngoài

Dạng Tháp

Loại động cơ quạt

Động cơ BLDC

Đô ồn (Chế độ mát, Turbo / Mức 10/ Mức 1) (dB)

52 / 51 / 25

Độ ồn (Turbo / 10 / Ngủ) (dB)

52 / 51 / 23

Công suất đầu vào (Chế độ mát) (10 Mức/ Turbo, W)

32 / 40

Công suất đầu vào(Chế độ làm mát) (Turbo, W)

32 / 40

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

9.7

Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

11.7

Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)

265 x 1120 x 265

Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)

320 x 1195 x 320

TÍNH NĂNG

Chế độ gió

Góc rộng / Tự nhiên

Chế độ gió tự động

Khóa trẻ em

Không

Chế độ phát tán

Không áp dụng

Tốc độ quạt

Làm mát 11 Mức (1-10 / Turbo)

Cảnh báo thay đổi bộ lọc

Bộ phát ion

Không

Hiển thị mùi

Hiển thị mật độ tác nhân ô nhiễm

Remote điều khiển

Góc quay

45°/60°/90°/140°

CẢM BIẾN

Bụi (Cảm biến PM1.0) / Khí gas / Độ Ẩm / Nhiệt Độ

Bộ hẹn giờ ngủ

1 đến 12 giờ

Chỉ báo thông minh (Chất lượng không khí)

4 mức (Rất xấu -> Tốt) Đỏ/Cam/Vàng/Xanh lục

Hiển thị nhiệt độ và độ ẩm

Uvnano

Hướng dẫn bằng giọng nói

Không

Chế độ góc rộng (Chế độ mát)

Chế độ góc rộng (Chế độ sưởi)

Không áp dụng

Cảnh báo thay bộ lọc

BỘ LỌC

Bộ lọc máy lọc không khí

Aero Series V Filter X 1 EA, Tấm lọc trước (Có thể thay thế)

Loại bộ lọc

H13

PHỤ KIỆN

Đế an toàn đỡ chân máy

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

Chứng nhận BAF (Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh)

Chứng nhận AAFA

Không

TUÂN THỦ

Quốc gia xuất xứ

Hàn Quốc

Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

2023-07

Nhà sản xuất (Nhà nhập khẩu)

SEIL Co.,Ltd.

Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

FS15GPBK0.ABAE

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084487643

Tóm tắt

In
Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)
19
Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)
415 x 715 x 296
Uvnano
Sấy Thông Minh Smart Dry

Tất cả thông số

TÍNH NĂNG THÔNG MINH

Chẩn đoán thông minh

Đo Độ Ẩm

Điều khiển từ xa

Đặt Lịch

Báo Cáo Tiêu Thụ Năng Lượng

Không

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

TÍNH NĂNG

Hệ Thống Tan Băng Tự Động

Hệ Thống Ngắt Tự Động

Tự Động Làm Sạch

Tự Động Hút Ẩm

Chỉ Báo Khay Hứng Nước Đầy

Đèn Chiếu Sáng Khay Hứng Nước

Chỉ Dẫn

Bên

Khóa trẻ em

Thoát Nước Liên Tục

Bánh Xe Lăn Thuận Tiện

Đầu Nối Thoát Nước Ngoài

Điều Chỉnh Tốc Độ Quạt

Loại Quạt

Sirocco

Tay Cầm

Điều Khiển Độ Ẩm

Hiển Thị Độ Ẩm

Bơm Bên Trong

Không

Bộ phát ion

Sấy Nhanh Jet Dry

Sấy Khô Quần Áo

Chế Độ Vận Hành Nhiệt Độ Thấp

5℃

Hệ Thống Bảo Vệ Quá Nhiệt

Móc Treo Dây Điện

Màng Lọc Thô

Có (Giặt Sạch Được)

Chế độ Chờ An Toàn

CẢM BIẾN

Độ Ẩm / Nhiệt Độ

Loại Khay Hứng Nước Phụ

Sấy Khô Yên Tĩnh

Sấy Thông Minh Smart Dry

Chế Độ Tập Trung

Chế độ hẹn giờ

1 - 8 giờ

Khay Hứng Nước Trong Suốt

Uvnano

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

Trọng lượng sản phẩm (kg)

16.7

Kích thước sản phẩm - RxCxD (mm)

415 x 715 x 296

Kích thước đóng gói - RxCxD (mm)

481 x 785 x 362

Trọng lượng_Vận chuyển (kg)

19.2

TUÂN THỦ

Quốc gia xuất xứ

Trung Quốc

Tháng ra mắt (Năm-Tháng)

2023-05

Nhà sản xuất (Nhà nhập khẩu)

Công Ty LG Electronics Việt Nam

Loại sản phẩm (Tên mẫu)

MD19GQGE0.ABAE

CHỨNG NHẬN/GIẢI THƯỞNG

Chứng nhận BAF (Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh)

Không

EAN CODE

EAN Code

8806084569325

PHỤ KIỆN

Vòi Sấy Giày (Chữ Y)

Bao Gồm

Phụ Kiện Vòi 5m

Không

Bộ Lọc Không Khí

Bán Rời

Sấy Tủ Quần Áo

Bao Gồm

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN.

Diện tích đề xuất (㎡)

No

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CFM)

No

Thể tích không khí (Cao/Thấp, CMM)

No

Khay Hứng Nước (Kích thước / Đầy, L)

5.3 / 4.0

Màu sắc

Màu vàng kim

Loại Máy Nén

Twin Rotary

Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)

19

Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)-26.7℃/RH60%

19

Công Suất Hút Ẩm (L/ngày)-30℃/RH80%

No

Hiển thị (Phương pháp)

Màn hình LED và Nút cảm ứng

Hiệu suất năng lượng

Loại 1

Loại động cơ quạt

Động cơ BLDC

Độ ồn (Cao/Thấp, dB)

39 / 34

Công suất đầu vào (W)

295

Nguồn điện (V/Hz)

220V / 50Hz

Loại Môi Chất Lạnh

R-134a

Môi Chất Lạnh (g)

195

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 