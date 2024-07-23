Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Loa thanh LG SG10TY

SG10TY

Loa thanh LG SG10TY

Mặt trước của LG Soundbar SG10TY và Subwoofer

Hình ảnh được sử dụng trong phần tổng quan sản phẩm bên dưới chỉ mang tính đại diện. Tham khảo thư viện hình ảnh ở đầu trang để có hình ảnh đại diện chính xác.

SG10TY

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Danh mục thắng giải

Linh kiện & phụ kiện âm thanh/video

Tìm hiểu thêm

*Giải thưởng CES Innovation Awards được đánh giá căn cứ trên các tài liệu mô tả được gửi đến ban giám khảo. CTA không xác minh tính chính xác của tài liệu được nộp lên hay bất cứ tuyên bố nào được đưa ra và cũng không kiểm tra hạng mục được trao giải.

Thanh âm thanh hàng đầu xứng đáng với LG OLED tốt nhất trong phân khúc

Hoàn thiện trải nghiệm LG OLED với loa thanh có thiết kế và hiệu suất âm thanh tuyệt đẹp.

Những âm thanh kỳ thú bao quanh bạn

Góc nghiêng của đáy TV LG và LG Soundbartrên tường. LG Soundbar và LG TV trong phòng khách đang phát một buổi biểu diễn của dàn nhạc. Sóng trắng của các giọt nước tượng trưng cho sóng âm bắn về phía trước từ soundbar và chiếu từ TV, vì loa siêu trầm đang tạo ra hiệu ứng âm thanh từ phía dưới.

*Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Dòng chữ 'ONE EXPERIENCE' có họa tiết chuyển màu xanh lá cây và vàng.

LG Soundbars hoàn thiện trải nghiệm TV LG

Thiết kế phù hợp với dòng LG OLED G

Kết hợp với LG OLED G Series

Hoàn thiện LG OLED G với Soundbar hòa hợp hoàn hảo với bức tường như một tác phẩm nghệ thuật.

Góc nghiêng của đáy loa thanh LG và TV LG được gắn vào tường.

Cận cảnh loa thanh đặt trên tường.

LG Soundbar và LG TV kết hợp hài hòa trong không gian sống hiện đại, mang đến màn trình diễn âm nhạc ấn tượng.

"Góc nhìn nghiêng của LG Soundbar và TV LG gắn trên tường, hiển thị màn trình diễn kèn trumpet trên màn hình. LG Soundbar và TV LG trên bức tường gỗ của một căn hộ, hiển thị hình ảnh một người phụ nữ đang chơi đàn violin trên biển."

LG Remote đang hướng về phía TV LG có LG Soundbar bên dưới. TV LG đang hiển thị menu Giao diện WOW trên màn hình.

Giao diện WOW

Sự đơn giản nằm ngay trong tầm tay bạn

Truy cập Giao diện WOW thông qua TV LG để điều khiển soundbar rõ ràng và đơn giản, như thay đổi chế độ âm thanh, cấu hình và truy cập các tính năng tiện dụng khác.

LG Soundbar, LG TV và loa siêu trầm đang ở trong phòng khách đang phát một bản nhạc. Những giọt nước trắng tạo ra những làn sóng âm thanh bắn về phía trước từ loa thanh và chiếu từ TV. Loa siêu trầm đang tạo ra hiệu ứng âm thanh từ phía dưới.

Dàn nhạc WOW

Song ca với âm thanh của TV LG

Âm thanh, phạm vi và chất lượng âm sắc độc đáo của LG Soundbar và LG TV kết hợp hài hòa để mang đến trải nghiệm âm thanh hấp dẫn và ấn tượng.

Cận cảnh một loa thanh LG bên dưới TV LG. Một biểu tượng kết nối nằm giữa loa thanh LG và TV LG, cho thấy hoạt động không dây của WOWCAST.

WOWCAST Sẵn sàng

Xem TV mà không thấy bừa bộn

WOWCAST cho phép bạn kết nối LG Soundbar với TV LG mà không cần dây và mở khóa hỗ trợ âm thanh đa kênh không mất dữ liệu.

*Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

**Chỉ giới hạn sử dụng LG TV Remote ở một số tính năng nhất định.

***Các TV tương thích với WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Các TV tương thích với FHD 63 có thể thay đổi tùy theo năm phát hành.

****Các TV tương thích với WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Các TV tương thích có thể thay đổi tùy theo năm phát hành. Hỗ trợ QNED 80 giới hạn ở Các mẫu 2022 và 2023.

*****Xin lưu ý rằng các dịch vụ có thể không khả dụng tại thời điểm mua. Cần có kết nối mạng để cập nhật.

******Giao diện WOW có thể thay đổi tùy theo mẫu loa thanh.

Cảm nhận sự chân thực của một bức tranh âm thanh.

Dolby Atmos

Xem phim đêm như tại rạp chiếu phim với Dolby Atmos

Đắm chìm trong trải nghiệm Dolby hoàn hảo với công nghệ Dolby Vision và Dolby Atmos trên LG Soundbar của TV LG.

"Một bộ phim được phát trên TV OLED LG và LG Soundbar trong một căn hộ hiện đại ở thành phố theo góc nhìn bên. Các hạt màu trắng mô tả sóng âm chiếu lên và xuống từ Soundbar và TV, tạo ra một vòm âm thanh trong không gian. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X"

*Dolby và Dolby Vision là các nhãn hiệu đã đăng ký của Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Biểu tượng chữ D kép là nhãn hiệu của Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Âm thanh không gian ba cấp độ

Một lớp ảo tạo ra âm thanh sống động

Âm thanh không gian ba cấp độ thêm một lớp ảo để tạo ra vòm âm thanh xung quanh bạn với âm thanh phong phú hơn.

LG Soundbar 和 LG 電視位於一個宏偉的城市住宅中。三條代表虛擬聲效層次的紅線依次出現，聚集並形成一個完整音場。

*Âm thanh không gian ba cấp có sẵn thông qua chế độ Cinema và AI Sound Pro.

**Lớp giữa được tạo bằng kênh loa của Soundbar. Âm thanh của loa trước và loa trên cùng phía trước được tổng hợp để tạo ra trường âm thanh. Nếu không có loa sau, trường âm thanh phía sau không thể được tạo ra.

***Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

****Nếu không có loa sau, trường âm thanh phía sau không thể được tạo ra.

Âm thanh tuyệt đỉnh 3.1

Âm thanh quyến rũ khắp nơi

Đắm chìm trong khung cảnh với âm thanh sống động của Dolby Atmos và DTS:X được truyền tải bởi hệ thống âm thanh vòm 3.1 420W và loa siêu trầm.

"LG Soundbar, LG TV và loa siêu trầm nằm trong phòng khách của một tòa nhà chọc trời, đang phát một bản nhạc. Ba nhánh sóng âm màu trắng tạo thành từ các giọt nước chiếu ra từ loa thanh và loa siêu trầm đang tạo ra hiệu ứng âm thanh từ phía dưới. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X"

*Dolby và Dolby Vision là các nhãn hiệu đã đăng ký của Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Biểu tượng chữ D kép là nhãn hiệu của Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Trải nghiệm âm thanh đa kênh

Cảm nhận sự kỳ diệu của âm thanh rộng lớn và biểu cảm

LG Soundbar chuyển đổi âm thanh 2 kênh cơ bản thành âm thanh đa kênh để tạo ra âm thanh sâu lắng lan tỏa khắp không gian của bạn.

Một LG Soundbar, TV LG và loa siêu trầm nằm trong một căn hộ thành phố hiện đại. Loa thanh LG phát ra ba nhánh sóng âm, được tạo thành từ các giọt màu trắng trôi dọc theo đáy sàn. Bên cạnh loa thanh là loa siêu trầm, tạo ra hiệu ứng âm thanh từ dưới lên. Nhìn chung, chúng tạo ra hiệu ứng vòm khắp phòng.

*Thuật toán nâng cấp thông minh áp dụng âm thanh cho từng kênh trong các chế độ AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game và Sports.

**Trải nghiệm âm thanh đa kênh hoạt động thông qua một thuật toán nâng cấp thông minh. Thuật toán này không áp dụng cho chế độ Standard hoặc Music. Bass Blast không sử dụng thuật toán nâng cấp thông minh mà sao chép thông tin 2 kênh và xuất ra tất cả các kênh. 

*Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

LG Soundbar có ba màn hình TV khác nhau ở phía trên. Màn hình ngay phía trên hiển thị một buổi hòa nhạc với một người phụ nữ đang hát. Chiếc TV ở phía bên phải hiển thị một phát thanh viên đang quay một bản tin thời sự nóng hổi bên ngoài một tòa nhà được trang trí công phu. Chiếc TV ở phía bên trái hiển thị một cảnh tĩnh từ một bộ phim hành động với một người đàn ông trong bóng tối. Giữa TV và thanh âm thanh, có một sơ đồ màu tím của sóng âm.

AI Sound Pro

Mọi tâm trạng và thể loại đều phù hợp

AI Sound Pro phân loại các âm thanh khác nhau thành hiệu ứng, nhạc và giọng nói, sau đó áp dụng các cài đặt lý tưởng để tạo ra trải nghiệm âm thanh tối ưu.

LG Soundbarcó ba màn hình TV khác nhau ở phía trên. Màn hình ngay phía trên hiển thị một phát thanh viên đang quay một bản tin thời sự nóng hổi bên ngoài một tòa nhà được trang trí công phu. Chiếc TV ở phía bên phải hiển thị một cảnh tĩnh từ một bộ phim hành động với một người đàn ông trong bóng tối. Chiếc TV ở phía bên trái hiển thị một buổi hòa nhạc với một người phụ nữ đang hát. Ở giữa TV và thanh âm thanh, có một sơ đồ hoàn hảo về sóng âm.

AI Sound Pro

Mọi tâm trạng và thể loại đều phù hợp

AI Sound Pro phân loại các âm thanh khác nhau thành hiệu ứng, nhạc và giọng nói, sau đó áp dụng các cài đặt lý tưởng để tạo ra trải nghiệm âm thanh tối ưu.

Một thanh âm thanh LG có ba màn hình TV khác nhau ở phía trên. Màn hình ngay phía trên hiển thị một cảnh tĩnh từ một bộ phim hành động với một chiếc xe đang lao nhanh về phía một người đàn ông và một người phụ nữ. Chiếc TV ở phía bên phải hiển thị một buổi hòa nhạc với một người phụ nữ đang hát. Chiếc TV ở phía bên trái là phát thanh viên tin tức đang quay một bản tin nóng bên ngoài một tòa nhà được trang trí công phu. Giữa TV và thanh âm thanh, có một sơ đồ màu xanh của sóng âm.

AI Sound Pro

Mọi tâm trạng và thể loại đều phù hợp

AI Sound Pro phân loại các âm thanh khác nhau thành hiệu ứng, nhạc và giọng nói, sau đó áp dụng các cài đặt lý tưởng để tạo ra trải nghiệm âm thanh tối ưu.

*Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Làm việc việc thoải mái trong không gian yêu thích

Chơi game mạnh mẽ

Âm thanh đồng bộ với mọi khung hình

Giải phóng cổng trên TV của bạn và kết nối máy chơi game với LG Soundbar mà không ảnh hưởng đến hiệu suất đồ họa. Hỗ trợ VRR/ALLM đảm bảo chơi game không bị xé hình, độ trễ đầu vào thấp.

LG Soundbar và LG TV được hiển thị cùng nhau. Một trò chơi đua xe được hiển thị trên màn hình.

*Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

**Theo tiêu chuẩn thông số kỹ thuật HDMI 2.1, loa thanh này hỗ trợ eARC, VRR và ALLM.

***TV, loa thanh và thiết bị nguồn (ví dụ: máy chơi game) đều phải hỗ trợ VRR/ALLM.

****VRR pass-through hỗ trợ nội dung 120Hz. (Đối với 4K, hỗ trợ YCbCr 4:2:0 / Đối với 1080p, hỗ trợ 120Hz)

*****Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không khả dụng tại thời điểm mua. Có thể cần phải cập nhật phần mềm. Cần phải kết nối mạng để cập nhật.

******HDCP 2.3 hỗ trợ nội dung độ phân giải 4K. Hỗ trợ 120Hz khác nhau tùy theo thiết bị, với hỗ trợ lên đến YCbCr4:2:0 cho 4K.

HD Streaming

Streams in stunning HD

Truyền phát từ các nền tảng yêu thích của bạn mà không bị nén thông qua hỗ trợ HD không mất dữ liệu cho Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect và Google Cast.

*Nội dung và tính khả dụng của ứng dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia hoặc khu vực.

**Cần đăng ký riêng cho các dịch vụ OTT.

***Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không khả dụng tại thời điểm mua. Có thể cần cập nhật phần mềm. Cần kết nối mạng để cập nhật.

Khả năng tương thích

Sửa dụng nền tảng mà bạn muốn

LG Soundbar hiện có khả năng tương thích để hoạt động với nhiều dịch vụ AI hơn. Bạn có thể dễ dàng điều khiển LG Soundbar bằng nền tảng bạn chọn.

*Một số tính năng yêu cầu đăng ký hoặc tài khoản của bên thứ 3.

**Google là nhãn hiệu của Google LLC và Google Assistant không khả dụng ở một số ngôn ngữ và quốc gia nhất định.

***Amazon, Alexa và tất cả các nhãn hiệu liên quan đều là nhãn hiệu của Amazon.com, Inc. hoặc các chi nhánh của Amazon.com.

****Apple, logo Apple và Apple AirPlay 2 là nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc, Đã đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.

*****Xin lưu ý rằng dịch vụ có thể không khả dụng tại thời điểm mua. Có thể cần phải cập nhật phần mềm. Cần phải kết nối mạng để cập nhật.

******Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

Âm thanh trong trẻo cho một hành tinh sạch sẽ

Tái chế từ bên ngoài

Vải Jersey làm từ chai nhựa

Tất cả các loa thanh LG đều được thiết kế chu đáo với sự cân nhắc cẩn thận để đảm bảo tỷ lệ vật liệu tái chế cao. Tiêu chuẩn tái chế toàn cầu chứng nhận rằng vải jersey polyester được làm từ chai nhựa.

Một biểu tượng tượng hình cho thấy các chai nhựa có chữ "chai nhựa" bên dưới. Một mũi tên bên phải chỉ vào biểu tượng tái chế có cụm từ "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" bên dưới. Một mũi tên bên phải chỉ vào phần bên trái của LG Soundbar có cụm từ LG Soundbar với vải tái chế" bên dưới.

*Chứng nhận chính xác có thể khác nhau tùy theo mẫu loa thanh.

**Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

***Việc sử dụng nhựa tái chế và chứng nhận có thể khác nhau tùy theo mẫu.

Bao bì bột giấy

Bao bì được làm bằng bột giấy tái chế

LG Soundbar đã được SGS chứng nhận là Sản phẩm sinh thái do thay đổi bao bì bên trong từ xốp EPS (Styrofoam) và túi nhựa sang bột giấy đúc tái chế — một giải pháp thay thế thân thiện với môi trường nhưng vẫn bảo vệ sản phẩm.

Bao bì của LG Soundbar có nền màu be với hình minh họa cây cối. Logo Energy Star Logo SGS Eco Product

*Chứng nhận chính xác có thể khác nhau tùy theo mẫu loa thanh.

**Hình ảnh màn hình được mô phỏng.

***Việc sử dụng nhựa tái chế và chứng nhận có thể khác nhau tùy theo mẫu.

In

Thông số chính

  • Số kênh

    3.1

  • Công suất ra

    420 W

  • Phần cứng

    1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

  • Loa siêu trầm

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

Tất cả thông số

MÃ EAN

  • Mã EAN

    8806096237601

HIỆU ỨNG ÂM THANH

  • Âm thanh AI chuyên nghiệp

  • Tiêu chuẩn

  • Rạp phim

  • Trò chơi

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

  • giọng nói rõ ràng chuyên nghiệp

  • Âm nhạc

  • Thể thao

KẾT NỐI

  • Cổng ra HDMI

    1

  • Phiên bản bluetooth

    5.1

  • Bộ giải mã Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

  • USB

    1

  • Cổng Optical

    1

  • AirPlay 2

  • Chromecast

  • Cổng vào HDMI

    1

  • Kết nối Spotify

  • Loa không dây sau sẵn sàng

  • Wi-Fi

  • Tương thích với Alexa

  • Tương thích với Google Home

HỖ TRỢ HDMI

  • Kênh trao đổi âm thanh (ARC)

  • CEC (Simplink)

  • 120Hz

  • Kênh trao đổi âm thanh (e-ARC)

  • Dolby Vision

  • HDR10

  • Truyền qua

  • Truyền qua (4K)

  • VRR / ALLM

TỔNG QUAN

  • Số kênh

    3.1

  • Số Loa

    8 EA

  • Công suất ra

    420 W

ĐỊNH DẠNG ÂM THANH

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • AAC

  • AAC+

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS:X

TIỆN ÍCH

  • Ứng dụng từ xa - Hệ điều hành iOS/Android

  • Chế độ chia sẻ âm thanh TV

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (Ứng dụng)

  • Điều khiển chế độ Soundbar

  • WOW Interface

  • WOW Orchestra

KÍCH THƯỚC

  • Phần cứng

    1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

  • Loa siêu trầm

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

KHỐ LƯỢNG

  • Phần cứng

    3.9 kg

  • Loa siêu trầm

    5.8 kg

  • Tổng trọng lượng

    16.1 kg

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Thẻ bảo hành

  • điều khiển từ xa

  • Cáp HDmi

  • giá đỡ treo tường

CÔNG SUẤT

  • Mức tiêu thụ khi tắt nguồn (Chính)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Chính)

    45 W

  • Mức tiêu thụ khi tắt nguồn (Loa siêu trầm)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (loa siêu trầm)

    33 W

ÂM THANH ĐỘ PHÂN GIẢI CAO

  • Mẫu

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

