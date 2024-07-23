Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG XBOOM RNC5

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

LG XBOOM RNC5

RNC5

LG XBOOM RNC5

(0)

Hình ảnh ở góc thấp mặt bên phải của LG XBOOM RNC5 trên nền tím. Đèn XBOOM cũng có màu tím. Và màn hình TV hiển thị cảnh hòa nhạc.



LG XBOOM RNC5

Cảm nhận âm thanh táo bạo cho bữa tiệc

Loa X-Shiny Woofer với tính năng đẩy âm trầm Double Super Bass Boost và những tính năng vui nhộn khác giúp mang đến nhịp điệu mạnh mẽ, khuấy động bầu không khí của bữa tiệc.

LG XBOOM RNC5 với mặt phải quay ra trước trên nền màu đen. Đồ họa âm thanh hình tròn màu tím phát ra từ bộ loa siêu trầm.

Double Super Bass Boost

Âm nhạc tăng cường gấp đôi

Làm cho bữa tiệc thêm hào hứng— LG RNC5 phát ra âm trầm sâu lắng và khuấy đảo bữa tiệc.
Đèn nhiều màu

Thắp sáng cả sàn nhảy

Đèn LED nhiều màu rực rỡ và thay đổi theo nhịp điệu, để tạo thêm không khí hào hứng cho bữa tiệc.
chỉ văn bản
Party Strobe

Đồng bộ điện thoại thông minh của bạn với điệu nhạc

Thêm đèn cho bữa tiệc. Kết nối với tối đa ba điện thoại thông minh và giơ lên cao hoặc cố định điện thoại vào đế khi đèn sau nhấp nháy theo nhịp nhạc.

Hình cận cảnh LG RNC5 từ phía trên. Hai điện thoại thông minh nhấp nháy đang quay xung quanh. Eq rực rỡ sắc màu sau bộ loa.

* Tính năng này chỉ hoạt động trên Android.
Một người đàn ông đang quay đĩa trên bàn DJ.

Điều khiển sàn nhảy thông qua Ứng dụng DJ

Làm sống dậy cả bữa tiệc. Sử dụng hiệu ứng âm thanh trực tiếp từ Ứng dụng DJ trên Hệ điều hành Android hoặc iOS, hoặc điều khiển Bảng DJ trên loa.

Một bàn tay cầm điện thoại hiển thị ứng dụng DJ.

* Sẽ có bản cập nhật ứng dụng.
Kết nối

Tận hưởng bữa tiệc theo nhiều cách

Cắm đàn guitar vào và khuấy động căn phòng. Hoặc sử dụng USB và radio để phát nhạc.

Cảnh hòa nhạc. Các biểu tượng Guitar In, USB, Bluetooth và Radio được hiển thị bên dưới hình ảnh.

Ngôi sao Karaoke

Hãy cất lên giọng ca

Điều chỉnh âm lượng của nhạc và micrô riêng biệt. Sau đó, khi bạn đã sẵn sàng, hãy hát bằng cả trái tim của mình.

* Không bao gồm micrô.
** Âm thanh giọng hát là âm lượng micrô cho giọng nói của bạn.

Kết nối không dây nhiều loa cùng lúc

Nhân đôi niềm vui

Kết nối không dây hai loa LG XBOOM RNC5 với nhau để nhân đôi âm thanh đầu ra. Âm thanh lớn hơn còn có thể là gì — tiệc sôi động hơn và vui vẻ hơn.
Party Saver

Cùng sống lại trong niềm hân hoan với bạn bè

Ghi lại danh sách phát và các bản phối DJ vào USB để có thể nghe lại bất cứ lúc nào. Bạn có thể sao chép chúng sang USB khác, hay thậm chí gửi cho bạn bè qua Bluetooth®.

* Không có bộ nhớ trong.

Ứng dụng Bluetooth & XBOOM đa năng

Chia sẻ danh sách phát trên một ứng dụng

Ghép nối ba thiết bị cùng một lúc qua Ứng dụng XBOOM. Sử dụng một trong các thiết bị đã kết nối để điều khiển danh sách phát thật mượt mà, không gây gián đoạn khi phát nhạc. Có thể tải về từ Google Play hoặc App Store.

Một chiếc điện thoại thông minh được đặt trên loa LG XBOOM RNC5 còn hai chiếc điện thoại khác ở xung quanh. Logo Bluetooth được hiển thị giữa các điện thoại thông minh.

* Sẽ có bản cập nhật ứng dụng.
Đồng bộ hóa âm thanh TV

Cảm nhận bầu không khí biểu diễn live sống động

Kết nối RNC5 với LG TV thông qua cáp quang hoặc Bluetooth® để mang đến trải nghiệm âm thanh ấn tượng hơn, tràn ngập căn phòng.

Mọi người đang xem TV treo trên tường với loa LG XBOOM RNC5 đặt ở bên phải. TV đang phát một bộ phim.

In

Tất cả thông số

AMPLY

  • Bộ chọn chức năng - FM

  • Bộ chọn chức năng - USB1

  • Bộ chọn chức năng - USB2

  • Bộ chọn chức năng - Bluetooth

CỔNG GIAO TIẾP

  • Âm thanh vào - USB 1

  • Âm thanh vào - USB 2

  • Âm thanh vào - Đầu vào guitar

    1EA (Φ 6,3)

  • Chức năng Karaoke - Âm lượng mic (ở loa chính)

  • Chức năng Karaoke - Giắc cắm mic

    1EA (Φ 6,3)

  • Chức năng Karaoke - ECHO MIC (trên RCU)

MÀN HÌNH

  • Màn hình - Loại

    14 đoạn / 8 chữ số

  • Màn hình - Demo

  • Màn hình - Bộ điều chỉnh độ sáng

ÂM THANH

  • EQUALIZER (LỌC XÌ) - EQ người dùng

  • EQUALIZER (LỌC XÌ) - Cluster3 EQ

  • EQUALIZER (LỌC XÌ) - Tiêu chuẩn

  • EQUALIZER (LỌC XÌ) - Pop

  • EQUALIZER (LỌC XÌ) - Cổ điển

  • EQUALIZER (LỌC XÌ) - Rock

  • EQUALIZER (LỌC XÌ) - Jazz

  • EQUALIZER (LỌC XÌ) - Bùng nổ âm trầm+

  • EQUALIZER (LỌC XÌ) - Bóng đá

  • EQ ĐẶC BIỆT(Latin/ Brazil/ v.v.) - Dangdut

  • EQ ĐẶC BIỆT(Latin/ Brazil/ v.v.) - Ả Rập

  • EQ ĐẶC BIỆT(Latin/ Brazil/ v.v.) - Afro Hip-hop

  • EQ ĐẶC BIỆT(Latin/ Brazil/ v.v.) - Ấn Độ

  • EQ ĐẶC BIỆT(Latin/ Brazil/ v.v.) - Regueton

  • EQ ĐẶC BIỆT(Latin/ Brazil/ v.v.) - Merengue

  • EQ ĐẶC BIỆT(Latin/ Brazil/ v.v.) - Salsa

  • EQ ĐẶC BIỆT(Latin/ Brazil/ v.v.) - Samba

  • EQ ĐẶC BIỆT(Latin/ Brazil/ v.v.) - Axe

  • EQ ĐẶC BIỆT(Latin/ Brazil/ v.v.) - Forro

  • EQ ĐẶC BIỆT(Latin/ Brazil/ v.v.) - Funk

  • EQ ĐẶC BIỆT(Latin/ Brazil/ v.v.) - Sertanejo

  • Chế độ an toàn cho trẻ em

NGUỒN

  • Yêu cầu nguồn điện - Hẹp

    200-240 V 50/60 Hz

  • Yêu cầu điện năng - Rộng

    110-240 V 50/60 Hz

  • Công suất tiêu thụ ở chế độ chờ

    0,5W↓

ĐIỀU KHIỂN ÂM THANH

  • Tắt tiếng

TUNER(BỘ DÒ SÓNG)

  • Loại

    PLL

  • Băng tần

    FM

  • Dải tinh chỉnh - FM (50 kHz / 100 kHz)

    87,5 ~ 108,0 MHz

  • Nhớ đài tự động (FM / DAB+)

    50 / -

  • Bộ nhớ / xóa

    O / O

  • Đồng hồ/Báo thức/Chế độ ngủ/Cài đặt

    O / O / O / O

ĐĨA CÓ THỂ PHÁT, LOẠI TỆP/THUẬN TIỆN

  • Định dạng tệp có thể phát - MP3

  • Định dạng tệp có thể phát - WMA

  • Định dạng tệp có thể phát - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

    Có / Có

  • Thuận tiện - Lặp lại 1/Tất cả

    Có / Có

  • Thuận tiện - Máy hát

  • Thuận tiện - Trộn

  • Thuận tiện - Bỏ qua - Tiến/Lùi

  • Thuận tiện - Quét - Tiến/Lùi

  • Thuận tiện - Ghi trực tiếp ra USB

  • Thuận tiện - Sao chép ra USB

  • Thuận tiện - Bluetooth

  • Thuận tiện - Ứng dụng điều khiển từ xa Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Có / Có

  • Thuận tiện - Thay đổi chức năng Bluetooth tự động

  • Thuận tiện - Bật Bluetooth (Chế độ chờ)

  • Thuận tiện - Đa Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    Có / -

  • Thuận tiện - Đèn loa nhiều màu (RGB)

  • Thuận tiện - Party Strobe (Ứng dụng)

  • Thuận tiện - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

  • Thuận tiện - Tìm kiếm tệp/thư mục có phát nhạc

  • Thuận tiện - Xóa tệp

  • Thuận tiện - Fota

  • Thuận tiện - Phát nhạc tự động (Chuyển động&Phát) (Android/iOS)

    Có / -

  • Thuận tiện - Kết nối không dây nhiều loa cùng lúc (chế độ đôi)

  • Thuận tiện - Tự động tắt nguồn

    Mặc định TẮT

  • Tạo ra khả năng di động - Tay xách

CHỨC NĂNG DJ

  • Hiệu ứng DJ

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • DJ Loop

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • BẢNG DJ

  • DJ scratcher

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • Nhiều máy hát

  • Sampler Creator

    Có (Chỉ ứng dụng)

  • DJ Tự động

KARAOKE

  • Chế độ echo

  • Hiệu ứng giọng hát

  • Khử giọng nói

  • Bộ thay đổi âm điệu

ÂM THANH TV

  • Đồng bộ âm thanh - Bluetooth (LG TV)

  • Bật/Tắt nguồn tự động - Bluetooth (LG TV)

ĐIỀU KHIỂN TỪ XA & PHỤ KIỆN

  • Điều khiển từ xa - Thiết bị

  • Điều khiển từ xa - Tên model

    MA2

  • Điều khiển từ xa - Số phím

    40 (Tùy chọn 9)

  • Điều khiển từ xa - Pin

    AAAx2

  • Tài liệu hướng dẫn sử dụng - Sơ lược

  • Thẻ bảo hành

  • Ăng ten FM

  • Loại hộp carton (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Flexo

  • Cáp dây điện

LOA

  • Loa trước - Hệ thống

    3 Loa 2 chiều

  • Loa trước - Loa âm tần cao

    2"x2

  • Loa trước - Loa trầm

    8"

  • Loa trước - Trở kháng (Âm tần cao/Loa trầm)

    8Ω / 3Ω

KÍCH THƯỚC THỰC TẾ

  • Kích thước (R x C x S, mm) - Loa chính

    330 x 685 x 344

  • Kích thước (R x C x S, mm) - Hộp carton

    436 x 761 x 396

  • Trọng lượng (Kg) - Tịnh

    13,8

  • Trọng lượng (Kg) - Tổng

    16,6

  • Số lượng container - 40 foot HQ

    462

  • Số lượng container - 40 foot

    385

  • Số lượng container - 20 foot

    185

