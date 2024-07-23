Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Hình ảnh mô phỏng 5 bước lọc của máy điều hòa LG

Tận hưởng không khí sạch toàn diện

Hệ thống lọc khí 5 bước tối ưu+Tự độnglàm sạch bên trong dàn lạnh +loại bỏ vi khuẩn khỏi quạt gió

An image shows the air purifier with the top showing the pre-filter. There's a magnified circle showing where the dust particles are caught in the pre-filter. It reads Pre-Filter in the upper left corner.

1. Màng lọc sơ cấp

Bắt giữ các hạt bụi thô ngay từ bước lọc đầu tiên

Giữ lại các hạt bụi thô

Hình ảnh mô phỏng màng lọc tác nhân gây dị ứng.

2. Màng lọc chống dị ứng

Giảm các tác nhân gây dị ứng trả lại bầu không khí trong lành

Loại bỏ các chất gây dị ứng như mạt bụi nhà lơ lửng trong không khí.

'*Tổ chức BAF (British Allergy Foundation) chứng nhận màng lọc có khả năng loại bỏ các tác nhân gây gây dị ứng như mạt bụi, nấm, mốc trong không khí.Kết quả thực tế có thể thay đổi tùy theo môi trường và điều kiện sử dụng.

3. Đèn UVnano™

Loai bỏ vi khuẩn bên trong quạt gió tới 99,99%

Duy trì môi trường sạch từ bên trong máy lạnh.

**TUV chứng nhận khả năng diệt khuẩn tới 99,99% bao gồm: tụ cầu vàng S.aureus, tụ cầu da S.epidermidis và khuẩn K.pneumoniae sau 4 giờ sử dụng đèn LED UV. Kết quả thực tế có thể thay đổi tùy theo môi trường và điều kiện sử dụng

Hình ảnh mô phỏng môi trường bên trong điều hòa được tự động làm sạch

4. Tự động làm sạch

Tự động làm sạch bên trong máy

Quạt gió làm khô bộ phận trao đổi nhiệt, duy trì môi trường trong sạch

Hình ảnh mô phỏng bộ phát ion plasmaster plus

5. Plasmaster™Ionizer+

Thanh lọc không khí trong phòng

Loại bỏ vi khuẩn bám dính và khử mùi tới 99%**

*Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm theo tiêu chuẩn và điều kiện trong phòng thí nghiệm của TUV về khả năng loại bỏ các loại vi khuẩn bao gồm: tụ cầu S.aureus, vi khuẩn E.coli và trực khuẩn mủ xanh Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Kết quả thực tế có thể thay đổi tùy theo môi trường và điều kiện sử dụng. **Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm theo tiêu chuẩn và điều kiện trong phòng thí nghiệm của Intertek rằng cường độ mùi dính thuốc lá giảm từ 3,6 xuống dưới 1,5 sau 60 phút. (Toluen, Amoniac, axit axetic. Kết quả thực tế có thể thay đổi tùy theo môi trường và điều kiện sử dụng.

