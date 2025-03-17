Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Máy giặt lồng đứng LG Inverter 10kg màu đen T2310VS2B

Máy giặt lồng đứng LG Inverter 10kg màu đen T2310VS2B

Cutout of the inside of a washing machine

Hiệu quả mỗi lần giặt, êm ái mỗi vòng quay

Smart Inverter Motor™ của LG đảm bảo giặt mạnh mẽ mà không gây ồn.

Được thiết kế để có trải nghiệm giặt ủi tốt hơn

Khẽ khàng như lời thì thầm

Khẽ khàng như lời thì thầm

Độ yên tĩnh đạt chuẩn văn phòng

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

Mạnh mẽ mà dịu êm

Chuyển động thông minh

Chuyển động thông minh

Giặt 3 chuyển động

Độ bền

Độ bền

Kết cấu chắc chắn, cửa đóng êm ái

Bé gái đang nằm ôm búp bê trên giường

Smart Inverter

Khẽ khàng như lời thì thầm

Smart Inverter Motor™ của LG vận hành mượt mà và êm ái.

* Được kiểm tra bởi phòng thí nghiệm nội bộ LG. vào tháng 9/2023, tiếng ồn quay trong chu kỳ bình thường với tải trọng 8,8kg là 51dB (Mức áp suất âm thanh). Kết quả có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào quần áo và môi trường.

TurboDrum™

Giặt mạnh mẽ, cảm ứng nhẹ nhàng

TurboDrum™ mang đến khả năng giặt mạnh mẽ, đánh bay bụi bẩn cứng đầu bằng luồng nước mạnh.

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Chuyển động thông minh

Giặt ba luồng tiên tiến

Ba chuyển động được thiết kế riêng cho từng loại vải: Nhào trộn, Quay và Đảo

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Cửa chống trầy xước, đóng mở nhẹ nhàng

Thiết kế thanh mảnh nhưng bền chắc mang đến trải nghiệm dùng thuận tiện, an toàn, hiệu quả và mới lạ.

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Bộ lọc xơ vải lớn cho quần áo luôn sạch

Bộ lọc xơ vải giữ lại bụi và xơ vải, đảm bảo quần áo và lồng giặt luôn sạch sẽ.

Hình bên trong máy giặt

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Mạnh mẽ mà êm ái, vẻ ngoài bắt mắt, thiết kế bền bỉ

Câu hỏi thường gặp

Q.

Kg tốt nhất cho máy giặt là bao nhiêu?

A.

LG khuyến nghị một máy giặt có dung tích trống 8 con9 kg cho một hộ gia đình cỡ trung bình. Hãy xem xét một mô hình lớn hơn 11-13 kg cho một gia đình lớn hoặc nếu bạn tạo ra tải trọng giặt đặc biệt lớn. Các mô hình lớn hơn cũng có thể đối phó với một chiếc chăn lên đến kích thước vua. Hãy nhớ rằng công nghệ tiên tiến của LG có nghĩa là các thiết bị của chúng tôi có thể tăng công suất cho cùng một kích thước của máy giặt.

Q.

Tại sao đồ giặt của tôi dính đầy bụi và xơ vải?

A.

1. Bụi phát sinh trong quá trình giặt được lọc qua bộ lọc làm sạch. Nếu bộ lọc làm sạch đầy, bụi có thể không được lọc ra đúng cách. Bộ lọc làm sạch có thể được làm sạch thủ công trước mỗi lần giặt để tránh máy để lại bụi và xơ vải trên quần áo.

2. Tách quần áo màu và trắng của bạn khỏi quần áo đen và xơ vải của bạn. Giặt chúng trong các tải khác nhau để tiếp tục ngăn chặn bụi và xơ vải không mong muốn trong đồ giặt của bạn.

Q.

[IE] Tôi nên làm gì khi gặp lỗi này?

A.

1. Nó xảy ra khi thùng giặt không chứa đầy nước trong một khoảng thời gian nhất định.

2. Kiểm tra xem vòi có bị khóa hoặc ống nước không được kết nối

3. Kiểm tra xem ống cấp nước có bị ép hoặc uốn cong không

4. Vui lòng kiểm tra xem ống cấp nước có bị đóng băng vì thời tiết lạnh không

Q.

[OE] Tôi nên làm gì khi gặp lỗi này?

A.

1. Nếu ống thoát nước bị xoắn hoặc cong, hoặc nếu ống thoát nước được lắp đặt quá cao, dòng nước có thể bị gián đoạn và nước có thể không thoát nước tốt. Trong trường hợp này, đảm bảo rằng ống thoát nước cách sàn không quá 6 cm và sắp xếp sao cho đáy ống rơi đều, không bị tắc nghẽn.

2. Đảm bảo rằng ống thoát nước không bị chặn bởi bụi hoặc các chất khác.

3. Kiểm tra xem ống thoát nước có bị đóng băng do thời tiết lạnh không.

Q.

[De] Tôi nên làm gì khi gặp lỗi này?

A.

Nếu van nơi cung cấp nước nguồn hoặc van phân phối của vòi bị đóng, các tính năng khử trùng đường ống nước và khử trùng đầu ra nước sẽ không hoạt động. Vui lòng mở van nước nguồn hoặc van phân phối.

Tất cả thông số

Mọi người đang nói gì

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 