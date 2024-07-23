Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
  • Tặng 08 Kg nước giặt trị giá 400.000đ.
    (Quà tặng được vận chuyển cùng với sản phẩm).

  • Voucher giảm thêm độc quyền cho LG Member.
    Đăng nhập để xem giá ưu đãi.

DVHP09W

(0)
Front view-DVHP09W
Máy sấy DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Cho hiệu suất đồng đều, chăm
sóc bền vững

Sống theo tiêu chuẩn mới về tiết kiệm điện năng, sử dụng tiện lợi và sấy đồ bảo vệ sức khỏe.

Hình ảnh sản phẩm Máy sấy DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ kèm logo

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

Không còn nỗi lo tiền điện

Công nghệ DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ giúp tiết kiệm điện tối đa

Không còn lo lắng vì chế độ Allergy Care (Chống dị ứng) giảm 99.9% vi khuẩn và mạt bụi nhà. Cải thiện chất lượng cuộc sống.

Diệt 99,9% vi khuẩn và các tác nhân gây dị ứng

Không còn lo lắng vì chế độ Allergy Care (Chống dị ứng) giảm 99.9% vi khuẩn và mạt bụi nhà.
Cải thiện chất lượng cuộc sống.

Diệt 99,9% vi khuẩn với Máy sấy quần áo LG

Hết lo lắng nhờ Allergy Care diệt 99,9% vi khuẩn và mạt bụi còn sống gây ra dị ứng.
*Được kiểm định dưới sự giám sát của TUV SUD, máy sấy quần áo LG diệt 99,9% vi khuẩn (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa, và K. pneumoniae) nhờ chu trình Allergy Care.
*Chu trình Allergy Care được chứng nhận từ BAF(Hiệp hội Dị ứng Anh Quốc) diệt 99,9% mạt bụi sống trong nhà.
Bình ngưng tự động làm sạch

Dàn ngưng dễ vệ sinh

Dễ dàng bảo trì với Bình ngưng tự động làm sạch có thể tự vệ sinh, không cần phiền tới bạn.

*Dàn ngưng có thể được làm sạch ở mức độ khác nhau tùy theo môi trường vận hành.
*Tần suất chạy "bình ngưng tự động làm sạch" có thể khác nhau tùy theo kích thước và độ ẩm ban đầu của đồ giặt.

Làm giảm nếp nhăn và giảm co rút

Chăm sóc nhẹ nhàng

Làm giảm nếp nhăn và giảm co rút

Công nghệ sấy heatpump với nhiệt độ thấp giúp làm giảm giảm nếp nhăn quần áo và giảm co rút

LG ThinQ™

Điều khiển thông minh, Cuộc sống thông minh

Điều khiển từ bất cứ nơi đâu

Sử dụng ứng dụng LG ThinQ™ trên điện thoại để khởi động chu trình sấy hoặc nhận thông báo khi đã sấy xong đồ dù bạn ở bất cứ nơi đâu.

Nhiều chu trình sấy phù hợp với lối...

Với nhiều chu trình sấy, bạn có thể sấy khô quần áo, lên đồ thật đẹp để sẵn sàng đi ra ngoài.

Ghép nối thông minh hơn

Với LG ThinQ™, máy sấy sẽ tự động đặt chu trình sấy phù hợp bằng cách nhận dữ liệu từ máy giặt LG qua Wi-Fi.

*Có thể không hoạt động bình thường tùy theo môi trường sử dụng.
*Ứng dụng LG SmartThinQ™ đã được đổi tên thành LG ThinQ™.

Tóm tắt

In

KÍCH THƯỚC

DVHP09W
TÍNH NĂNG
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™
TÍNH NĂNG
Dàn ngưng tự động
DUNG TÍCH
9kg
KÍCH THƯỚC
600 x 850 x 690

Thông số chính

  • Màu phần thân

    Trắng

  • Công suất sấy khô tối đa (kg)

    9

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Bơm nhiệt đảo lưu KÉP

  • Bình ngưng tự động làm sạch

  • Cửa có thể đảo ngược

  • [Dryer] Ghép nối thông minh

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Tất cả thông số

VẬT LIỆU & HOÀN THIỆN

  • Màu phần thân

    Trắng

  • Kiểu cửa

    Kính cường lực

CÔNG SUẤT

  • Công suất sấy khô tối đa (kg)

    9

ĐIỀU KHIỂN & MÀN HÌNH

  • Bộ hẹn giờ trễ

  • Loại màn hình

    LED

  • Chỉ báo hình vẽ

TÍNH NĂNG

  • DD 6 Chuyển động

    Không

  • Loại

    Cửa trước

  • Bình ngưng tự động làm sạch

  • Tín hiệu kết thúc chu trình

  • Bơm nhiệt đảo lưu KÉP

  • Động cơ biến tần

  • Khởi động lại tự động

  • Truyền động trực tiếp bằng bộ đảo lưu

  • Cửa có thể đảo ngược

  • LoadSense

  • Cảm biến sấy khô

  • Đèn trong lồng giặt

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (Rộng x Cao x Sâu mm)

    600 x 850 x 690

  • Trọng lượng (kg)

    57

TÙY CHỌN NÂNG CAO

  • Chống nhăn

  • Chăm sóc bình ngưng

  • Mức sấy khô

  • Ưa thích

  • Ít thời gian hơn

  • Nhiều thời gian hơn

  • Sấy khô trên giá đỡ

  • Sấy khô thời gian

  • Wi-Fi

  • Tiếng bíp bật/tắt

  • Khóa trẻ em

  • Kết thúc trễ

  • Đèn trong lồng giặt

CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH

  • Chẩn đoán thông minh

  • [Dryer] Ghép nối thông minh

  • Tải xuống chu trình

  • Khởi động từ xa và theo dõi chu trình

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

