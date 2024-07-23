Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Video chiến dịch Giải pháp ngôi nhà lành mạnh của LG

Những Thay Đổi Lành Mạnh Bắt Đầu Tại Nhà

Thưởng thức một bữa ăn lành mạnh tự chế biến, tạo không khí thoáng mát trong nhà và thêm một bài tập nhẹ nhàng vào thói quen hàng ngày của bạn. Những thay đổi nhỏ ở nhà là bước đầu tiên để có một cuộc sống lành mạnh hơn.

Giải Pháp Ngôi Nhà Lành Mạnh Của LG Đội Ngũ Chăm Sóc Sức Khỏe Chăm Sóc Cho Phòng Bếp Xanh Hơn Chăm Sóc Cho Những Gì Bạn Mặc Chăm Sóc Cho Nơi Bạn Sống

Giải Pháp Ngôi Nhà Lành Mạnh Của LG

Những thay đổi nhỏ trong thói quen hàng ngày giúp bạn xây dựng một cuộc sống lành mạnh hơn.
Những thói quen nhỏ như bữa ăn lành mạnh, thường xuyên dọn dẹp và làm thông thoáng nhà cửa sẽ làm mới cuộc sống hàng ngày của bạn. Hướng đến các lựa chọn lành mạnh hơn và cải thiện chất lượng cuộc sống.

Một người phụ nữ đứng trong phòng khách hài lòng với môi trường lành mạnh

Đội Ngũ Chăm Sóc Sức Khỏe

Gặp gỡ đội ngũ chăm sóc sức khỏe của LG, những người đang tham gia một phong trào đầy ý nghĩa để có được một lối sống lành mạnh và bền vững hơn trong các khía cạnh khác nhau của cuộc sống hàng ngày. Bước nhỏ này hướng tới #WellnessLiving là để vượt ra khỏi chính bạn, mà còn cho cả chúng ta, hành tinh của chúng ta. Hãy đưa ra những lựa chọn bền vững và lành mạnh hàng ngày bắt đầu từ ngôi nhà của bạn.

Người Đầu Bếp Tâm Huyết Trong Nhà Hàng Bền Vững

Tôi có một thực đơn lành mạnh gồm các loại rau tại chỗ mà tôi tự trồng, đảm bảo không có hóa chất và giúp giảm lượng khí thải carbon. Bắt đầu sống khỏe mạnh và trồng rau cho chính chúng tôi.

Tam Chudaree

Ngươi Đầu Bếp Trưởng Trong Nhà Hàng Bền Vững

Chế biến thực phẩm bằng các sản phẩm tại địa phương và tận dụng mọi thành phần là chìa khóa cho sức khỏe của tôi! Các kỹ thuật của tôi bao gồm sử dụng thực phẩm dư thừa bằng cách ngâm, lên men và khử nước để kéo dài thời hạn sử dụng.

Matthijs Stinnissen

Thời Trang Sinh Thái Và Ủng Hộ Môi Trường

Sức khỏe của tôi là sống hài hòa với môi trường. Tôi sống khỏe mạnh nhờ thời trang thân thiện với môi trường khi nhận thức được thiệt hại về sinh thái mà ngành dệt may gây ra trên hành tinh của chúng ta.

Chantal Chalita

Người Quảng Bá Tình Yêu Bản Thân Và Người Có Ảnh Hưởng Về Thể Dục

Tự thức dậy để tập thể dục nhằm duy trì lối sống lành mạnh. Sức khỏe cuộc sống của tôi là hạnh phúc, chúng ta phải vui vẻ, không được quá miễn cưỡng và đủ thử thách để cố gắng và phát triển bản thân.

Bebe Thanchanok

Video chiến dịch Giải pháp ngôi nhà lành mạnh của LG

ĂN UỐNG

Chăm Sóc Cho
Phòng Bếp Xanh
Hơn

Hãy tự thưởng cho mình những bữa ăn lành mạnh tại nhà. Thiết bị nhà bếp LG giúp từng bước trở nên dễ dàng hơn.

Tủ Lạnh

Giữ nguyên liệu tươi và thậm chí lâu hơn cho các bữa ăn lành mạnh và bổ dưỡng

Tìm Hiểu Thêm

InstaView Door-in-Door™

Nhìn xuyên thấu bên trong dễ dàng với InstaView Door-in-Door™.

Tìm Hiểu Thêm

Video chiến dịch Giải pháp ngôi nhà lành mạnh của LG

MANG MẶC

Chăm Sóc Cho Những Gì Bạn Mặc Trên Người

Đưa ra những lựa chọn bền vững cho những gì bạn mặc với Giải pháp chăm sóc quần áo của LG.

Máy Giặt

Khoác lên người những bộ đồ bằng vải khử trùng, khăn trải giường mềm mại hơn và trang phục mới mẻ hơn.

Tìm Hiểu Thêm

Máy Sấy

Sấy khô quần áo và đồ vải của bạn bằng Máy sấy LG, dù mưa hay nắng.

Tìm Hiểu Thêm

Tủ Chăm Sóc Quần Áo Thông Minh

Một cách đơn giản để chăm sóc quần áo của bạn. Làm mới thật đơn giản với tủ chăm sóc quần áo thông minh.

Tìm Hiểu Thêm

Máy Hút Bụi

Hút mạnh mẽ, Làm sạch dễ dàng

Tìm Hiểu Thêm

Video chiến dịch Giải pháp ngôi nhà lành mạnh của LG

HÍT THỞ

Chăm Sóc Cho Nơi Bạn Sống

Sau một ngày dài, hãy thư giãn bằng cách hít thở sâu không khí trong lành nhờ Giải pháp không khí của LG.

Máy Điều Hòa Không Khí

Làm dịu tâm trí của bạn với một làn gió mát mẻ ở nhiệt độ phòng thích hợp

Tìm Hiểu Thêm

Máy Lọc Không Khí

Thật yên tâm khi biết rằng không khí trong nhà bạn tinh khiết và dễ chịu

Tìm Hiểu Thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 