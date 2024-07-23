Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

HnA-Inverter-02-2-REF-Making-Life-Fresher-Desktop_v1

*So với tủ lạnh có công nghệ Smart Inverter thông thường của LG. Dựa trên thử nghiệm UL so sánh biến động nhiệt độ theo thời gian giữa kiểu máy LGE B606S và B607S, sử dụng các phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG.
**Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm UL sử dụng tiêu chuẩn tiêu thụ năng lượng IEC62552, so sánh kiểu máy Linear Inverter B607S (2017) của LG với kiểu máy Inverter thông thường B606S (2016) của LG.

Inverter Linear Cooling

Giữ nhiệt độ ổn định, đồng đều là điều cần thiết để duy trì sự tươi ngon của thực phẩm . Công nghệ LINEAR Cooling™ kiểm soát biến động nhiệt độ trong phạm vi ±0,5℃.

HnA-Inverter-02-5-REF-Making-Life-Fresher-1-Temperture_v1

Máy nén tuyến tính biến tần Inverter Linear

Tủ lạnh LG tiết kiệm năng lượng lên đến 18%, tương đương 2 tháng hóa đơn tiền điện.

HnA-Inverter-02-5-REF-Making-Life-Fresher-2-Energy_v1

HnA-Inverter-03-1-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-BG-Desktop_V4

Cuộc Sống Thư Giãn Hơn

Máy giặt với công nghệ dẫn động trực tiếp Inverter Direct Drive của LG giúp bạn bắt đầu một ngày mới với cảm giác tươi mới và thư giãn hơn.

HnA-Inverter-03-2-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-LargeThumb-Desktop

Tiết kiệm thời gian của bạn

Với máy giặt LG, bạn tốn ít thời gian hơn cho việc giặt giũ và có nhiều thời gian hơn cho gia đình và chính mình.

HnA-Inverter-03-3-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-LargeThumb-Desktop

Tiết kiệm năng lượng và nước

Hóa đơn ít tiền hơn, bớt lo lắng hơn và có nhiều thời gian hơn để tận hưởng những khoảnh khắc giá trị của cuộc sống.

HnA-Inverter-03-4-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-LargeThumb-Desktop

Công nghệ giặt 3D nhanh và mạnh

Máy giặt LG có khả năng giặt sạch quần áo nhanh hơn, giúp bạn có nhiều thời gian chất lượng hơn cho bản thân và gia đình.

HnA-Inverter-03-2-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-LargeThumb-Desktop
HnA-Inverter-03-3-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-LargeThumb-Desktop
HnA-Inverter-03-4-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-LargeThumb-Desktop

HnA-Inverter-03-5-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-Desktop

*Chọn "Turbo Shot" 16kg mức nước thứ 4 để giặt xong trong 39 phút (58 phút nếu không chọn Turbo Shot) / Chọn "Turbo Shot" 22kg mức nước thứ 3 để giặt xong trong 39 phút (66 phút nếu không chọn Turbo Shot).
**Thử nghiệm bởi Intertek:Chu trình Vải bông với lựa chọn TurboWash™ kết thúc trong vòng 39±5% phút.
***Thử nghiệm bởi Intertek vào tháng 1 năm 2019.Dựa trên IEC 60456 giao thức thử nghiệm phiên bản 5.0 2010-02.Chu trình bình thường với lựa chọn TurboWash, mẻ giặt 3,5kg cho sản phẩm 25" và 27", mẻ giặt 2,5kg cho sản phẩm 21".

Giặt Nhanh Với Công Nghệ Turbowash3D™

Giặt nhanh chóng trong thời gian dưới 40 phút. Lựa chọn chế độ TurboWash™ để có thể hoàn tất việc giặt nhanh khi bạn muốn ra ngoài vào cuối tuần hoặc đi ngủ ngay sau khi thức khuya làm việc.

HnA-Inverter-03-8-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-1-Time_v1

Tiết Kiệm Năng Lượng Và Nước

Lựa chọn TurboWash™ không chỉ tiết kiệm thời gian mà còn tiết kiệm nước và năng lượng mà không làm giảm hiệu suất.

HnA-Inverter-03-8-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-2-EnergyWater_v1

HnA-Inverter-04-1-AC-Cooler-Life-Title-Desktop

Cuộc Sống Tươi Mát Hơn

Công nghệ máy nén điều hòa LG Dual Inverter giúp bạn cảm thấy mát mẻ hơn suốt cả ngày.

HnA-Inverter-04-1-AC-Cooler-Life-Title-Desktop

HnA-Inverter-04-3-AC-Cooler-Life-Desktop

*Xác minh bởi TUV Rhineland bằng phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG, so sánh hiệu quả giữa US-W242Kxy0 và TS-H2465DAO.
**Thông số kỹ thuật có thể khác nhau cho từng kiểu máy, tùy thuộc vào điều kiện thực nghiệm.

Tiết Kiệm Năng Lượng

Máy nén Inverter liên tục điều chỉnh tốc độ để duy trì mức nhiệt độ mong muốn.Dual Inverter Compressor™, dựa trên dải tần số hoạt động tiết kiệm năng lượng, tiết kiệm năng lượng hơn so với máy nén thông thường.

HnA-Inverter-03-8-WM-More-Relaxed-Life-1-Time_v1

Làm mát nhanh Làm Mát Nhanh

Máy điều hòa không khí LG bắt đầu làm mát không khí dựa trên phạm vi làm mát tốc độ cao với Dual Inverter Compressor™, đẩy không khí ra xa hơn và làm mát không gian nhanh hơn.

HnA-Inverter-04-6-AC-Cooler-Life-2-Cooling_v1

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 