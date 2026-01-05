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Ưu đãi sản phẩm MS

Ưu đãi sản phẩm MS

NGHỆ THUẬT SỐNG
THÔNG MINH

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Ưu đãi lên tới 50% khi mua từ 02 sản phẩm

Ưu đãi trọn bộ thiết bị nghe nhìn và tin học

Quyền lợi độc quyền
khi đăng ký Thành viên

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Welcome Coupon

Welcome Coupon

Giảm thêm 5% cho đơn hàng đầu tiên

Member Coupon

Member Coupon

Giảm thêm 2% cho mọi đơn hàng

Birthday Coupon

Birthday Coupon

Nhận coupon trị giá 300.000vnđ nhân dịp sinh nhật

Thông tin ưu đãi

Thông tin ưu đãi

Đăng ký nhận tin nhắn quảng cáo để được thông báo về các ưu đãi sớm nhất

Mua sắm trực tuyến, không còn nỗi lo!

Tìm hiểu thêm về các dịch vụ đặc biệt độc quyền khi mua sắm tại LG.COM

GIAO HÀNG MIỄN PHÍ

Vận chuyển an toàn và miễn phí, tiện lợi khi mua sắm tại www.LG.com/vn.

Chúng tôi tự hào trong việc tối ưu vận chuyển các đơn đặt hàng của bạn.

15 NGÀY ĐỔI TRẢ

Chính sách đổi trả 15 ngày được áp dụng miễn phí cho các sản phẩm được mua trên www.LG.com/vn.

(Điều khoản và điều kiện áp dụng, vui lòng tham khảo chính sách mua hàng đổi trả của LG Việt Nam.

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LẮP ĐẶT MIỄN PHÍ

Sau khi hoàn thành quá trình đặt hàng trên www.LG.com/vn , yêu cầu lắp đặt của bạn sẽ được chuyển tới đơn vị vận chuyển và các kỹ thuật viên của chúng tôi sẽ hướng dẫn bạn quy trình sử dụng.

 

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Chương trình
trả góp

Hỗ trợ trả góp 0% lãi suất

Miễn phí giao hàng
và lắp đặt

Giao hàng và hỗ trợ lắp đặt miễn phí (Xem chính sách mua hàng để biết thêm chi tiết)

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Nhận hỗ trợ
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 