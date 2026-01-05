About Cookies on This Site

Tìm hiểu về Copilot+PC
Tìm hiểu về các thiết bị Windows 11
Trong hình này là chiếc máy tính xách tay có màn hình màu xanh lam trong suốt trên nền chuyển sắc độ mềm mại, có logo Windows 11.

Trong hình này là chiếc máy tính xách tay có màn hình màu xanh lam trong suốt trên nền chuyển sắc độ mềm mại, có logo Windows 11.

Bảo mật của bạn đáng giá bao nhiêu? Hỗ trợ Windows 10 kết thúc vào ngày 14 tháng 10 năm 2025.

Sau khi hỗ trợ kết thúc, bạn sẽ không còn nhận được bản cập nhật tính năng và bảo mật tiêu chuẩn nữa.

Bảo mật của bạn đáng giá bao nhiêu? Hỗ trợ Windows 10 kết thúc vào ngày 14 tháng 10 năm 2025. Mua sắm ngay

Bảo vệ dữ liệu kinh doanh

Nâng cấp lên PC mới phiên bản Windows bảo mật nhất cho đến hiện tại cho khả năng bảo vệ mạnh mẽ, dựa trên phần cứng chống lại các mối đe dọa không ngừng gia tăng và được ghi nhận giảm 62% số sự cố bảo mật.

*Dựa trên việc kết hợp tính năng Windows Hello, Báo cáo bảo mật Windows 11, Techaisle, tháng 9 năm 2023. Nghiên cứu được Microsoft ủy quyền.

Dễ triển khai, tương thích và tiết kiệm chi phí

Windows 11 Pro được thiết kế để hoạt động cùng với công nghệ hiện có của bạn, được ghi nhận khả năng triển khai nhanh hơn 25%*, cập nhật tự động và điều khiển chi tiết trên các ứng dụng, dữ liệu và AI.

*Nghiên cứu của Microsoft so sánh thời gian triển khai Windows 10 và Windows 11, tháng 6 năm 2023.

Nâng cao hiệu quả

Các thiết bị cũ có thể làm giảm hiệu suất của bạn. Nâng cấp lên PC mới với quy trình làm việc trung bình nhanh hơn 50%* và tiết kiệm thời gian thông minh như bố cục nhanh tiên tiến, hội nghị truyền hình tốt hơn và Microsoft 365 Copilot.**

Để nâng cao tính linh hoạt và nền tảng công nghệ sẵn sàng cho tương lai, hãy cân nhắc sử dụng Copilot+PC làm nền tảng cho gói giải pháp CNTT của bạn.

*Nghiên cứu nội bộ của Microsoft, tháng 4 năm 2024, so sánh thời gian trung bình hoàn thành tác vụ.

**Cần có gói đăng ký Microsoft 365; các tính năng khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và thiết bị.

Đã đến lúc tăng tốc

Tốc độ luôn là một lợi thế trong công việc. Nâng cấp lên PC mới cho thời lượng pin cả ngày* và hiệu suất ấn tượng để hoàn thành khối lượng công việc đòi hỏi cao nhanh hơn trung bình 42%.**

*Dựa trên kiểm thử hiệu năng pin bằng các thiết bị Windows 11 (Tháng 3 năm 2024). Thời lượng pin có thể thay đổi tùy theo thiết bị, cài đặt và mức sử dụng.

**Kết quả so với Windows 10 PC. Nâng cao trải nghiệm sử dụng hằng ngày với máy tính xách tay Windows 11 Pro, Principled Technologies, tháng 4 năm 2023. Báo cáo được Microsoft ủy quyền.

Các doanh nghiệp hàng đầu đã triển khai Windows 11 Pro PC mới

Bạn có thể đang trải nghiệm khả năng bảo mật tăng cường, năng suất được nâng cao nhờ AI cũng như các bản cập nhật và quá trình triển khai tự động.

Tìm máy tính phù hợp cho công việc

LG gram Book 15

15U50T-G.AV56A5

Mua ngay
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 