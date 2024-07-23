Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience
Máy giặt LG trong bếp

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Hướng dẫn mua máy giặt

Máy giặt LG trong bếp

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Cách vệ sinh Máy giặt LG của bạn: 15 điều bạn nên biết

Lồng giặt của máy giặt LG

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Tất cả về các công nghệ thông minh hiện đại nhất của máy giặt LG

Máy giặt LG trong bếp

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Hướng dẫn mua máy giặt

Bạn đang cần một chiếc máy giặt mới? Khám phá ngay loại máy giặt nào phù hợp với bạn, đồng thời tìm hiểu cách sử dụng với hướng dẫn của chúng tôi.

Máy giặt LG trong bếp

Gợi ý và mẹo

Màn hình cong vs Màn hình phẳng

Máy giặt LG trong bếp

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Hướng dẫn mua Laptop: Laptop nào là tốt nhất?

article_4_main_image.jpg

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Hướng dẫn mua máy sấy

Cùng tìm hiểu nên mua máy sấy quần áo nào với hướng dẫn từ chuyên gia của chúng tôi. Khám phá thêm về các loại và kích cỡ máy sấy, cũng như các tính năng khác nhau của máy sấy bơm nhiệt của LG.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Hướng dẫn về kích thước TV: Kích thước TV nào là phù hợp?

Bạn không chắc chắn kích thước TV nào phù hợp? Khám phá ngay hướng dẫn về kích thước TV của chúng tôi để tìm hiểu kích thước TV nào phù hợp nhất với nhu cầu của bạn và tìm các sản phẩm TV LG phù hợp.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Hướng dẫn mua TV

Bạn muốn mua một chiếc TV mới? Chọn một sản phẩm phù hợp với bạn với hướng dẫn của chúng tôi. Khám phá thêm về độ phân giải màn hình, TV 4K và 8K cũng như TV LG QNED và OLED.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Gợi ý và mẹo

Giải thích về độ phân giải màn hình TV & tỷ lệ khung hình

Tìm hiểu mọi thứ về độ phân giải màn hình, công nghệ điểm ảnh và tỷ lệ khung hình của TV với hướng dẫn chuyên nghiệp của chúng tôi.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Gợi ý và mẹo

Lựa chọn tủ lạnh phù hợp nhất cho bếp nhà bạn

Từ kích thước đến tính năng, hãy tìm hiểu những điều cần chú ý khi mua tủ lạnh và khám phá thêm về các loại tủ lạnh khác nhau có tại LG với hướng dẫn của chúng tôi.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Hướng dẫn mua Máy rửa bát

Lựa chọn máy rửa bát phù hợp với bạn với hướng dẫn của chúng tôi. Khám phá thêm về các loại máy rửa bát khác nhau, cũng như kích thước và tính năng hiện có.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Hướng dẫn mua Lò vi sóng

Tìm hiểu về lò vi sóng với Hướng dẫn mua hàng của chúng tôi và khám phá thêm về công nghệ biến tần, cũng như công suất, kích thước và tính năng của lò vi sóng.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Gợi ý và mẹo

Giải thích về Loa thanh

Tìm hiểu Loa thanh là gì và chúng hoạt động như thế nào. Tìm hiểu về kích thước và khả năng kết nối, đồng thời khám phá thêm về các tính năng tuyệt vời mà bạn sẽ tìm thấy trên Loa thanh LG.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Hướng dẫn lựa chọn Máy chiếu

Tạo nên một rạp hát tại nhà với máy chiếu LG. Từ các loại máy chiếu, hãy cùng xem những gì cần tìm ở một máy chiếu rạp hát tại nhà với hướng dẫn của chúng tôi.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Gợi ý và mẹo

Mẹo giặt quần áo: Cách sử dụng máy giặt của bạn

Tìm hiểu cách cho quần áo vào và sử dụng máy giặt đúng cách, đồng thời biết thêm các mẹo và thủ thuật giặt giũ từ các chuyên gia của LG với hướng dẫn hữu ích của chúng tôi.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Gợi ý và mẹo

Cách lựa chọn tủ lạnh tiết kiệm điện

Tìm hiểu làm thế nào để chọn một tủ lạnh tiết kiệm năng lượng hơn tại đây. Từ Nhãn năng lượng đến cách sử dụng, hãy sở hữu ngay tủ lạnh tiết kiệm năng lượng hơn với hướng dẫn của chúng tôi.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Gợi ý và mẹo

Giải thích về các loại tấm nền: IPS so với VA

Bạn tự hỏi màn hình IPS và màn hình VA có gì khác nhau? Khám phá thêm về các loại màn hình chính – tấm nền IPS, VA và TN – với hướng dẫn mua hàng của chúng tôi.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Hướng dẫn vệ sinh TV: Cách vệ sinh TV

Tìm hiểu cách vệ sinh màn hình TV đúng cách tại đây. Loại bỏ dấu vân tay và dấu vết, đồng thời tận hưởng màn hình TV không vết sọc với hướng dẫn chăm sóc hữu ích của chúng tôi.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Hướng dẫn mua Điều hòa

Tìm hiểu mọi thứ bạn cần biết về Điều hòa cho nhà ở gia đình & hệ thống điều hòa không khí thương mại của LG - Hướng dẫn mua hàng hữu ích của chúng tôi bao gồm thông tin về kích thước, hiệu quả năng lượng & hơn nữa.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Gợi ý và mẹo

Cách lựa chọn Máy giặt tiết kiệm điện

Tìm hiểu cách mua máy giặt tiết kiệm điện tại đây. Tìm hiểu về Nhãn năng lượng, hiệu quả sử dụng nước và chi phí vận hành với hướng dẫn của chúng tôi.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Hướng dẫn mua hàng

Hướng dẫn về Máy sưởi và Điều hòa tiết kiệm năng lượng

Lựa chọn một thiết bị sưởi ấm và làm mát tiết kiệm năng lượng cho ngôi nhà của bạn với hướng dẫn của chúng tôi bằng cách đọc Nhãn năng lượng trên Điều hòa và Máy sưởi.

article_4_main_image.jpg

Gợi ý và mẹo

Công nghệ màn hình LG

Màn hình LED và LCD có thể được tìm thấy ở khắp mọi nơi – như TV và màn hình. Tìm hiểu thêm về công nghệ màn hình của chúng tôi tại đây, bao gồm IPS, OLED và QNED.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 