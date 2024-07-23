We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sắc màu thuần khiết
Biến ngôi nhà của bạn thành
Rạp chiếu phim điện ảnh
LG NanoCell kiến tạo Sắc màu thuần khiết nhờ các hạt Nano 1nm để lọc các ánh sắc xỉn màu và tăng
cường độ tinh khiết màu sắc.
Trải nghiệm điện ảnh đích thực với Sắc màu thuần khiết trên màn hình siêu lớn
Sắc màu thuần khiết Kiến tạo bởi NanoCell
- Màu sắc không thuần khiết
- Màu sắc thuần khiết
Các hạt NanoCell lọc các màu sắc xỉn màu
-
TV truyền thống
Độ bước sóng RGB
với màu sắc bị xỉn
-
Độ dài bước song RGB
với màu sắc thuần khiết
*TV truyền thống là TV UHD của LG không có công nghệ NanoCell