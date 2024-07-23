Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Trải nghiệm Điện ảnh đích thực với
Sắc màu thuần khiết
trên Màn hình siêu lớn

Sắc màu thuần khiết
Biến ngôi nhà của bạn thành
Rạp chiếu phim điện ảnh

LG NanoCell kiến tạo Sắc màu thuần khiết nhờ các hạt Nano 1nm để lọc các ánh sắc xỉn màu và tăng cường độ tinh khiết màu sắc.
Trải nghiệm điện ảnh đích thực với Sắc màu thuần khiết trên màn hình siêu lớn

TV NanoCell trong phòng khách tối. Một cảnh phim trên màn hình. Bên dưới, công nghệ NanoCell được hiển thị để cải thiện chất lượng hình ảnh.

Sắc màu thuần khiết Kiến tạo bởi NanoCell

  1. Màu sắc không thuần khiết
  2. Màu sắc thuần khiết

Các hạt NanoCell lọc các màu sắc xỉn màu

  1. TV truyền thống

    Độ bước sóng RGB
    với màu sắc bị xỉn

  2. lg nanocell logo

    Độ dài bước song RGB
    với màu sắc thuần khiết

  1. Bên dưới, công nghệ NanoCell được hiển thị để cải thiện chất lượng hình ảnh.
  2. Bên dưới, công nghệ NanoCell được hiển thị để cải thiện chất lượng hình ảnh.

*TV truyền thống là TV UHD của LG không có công nghệ NanoCell

Sắc màu thuần khiết
Kết hợp với giải pháp điện ảnh

Sắc màu thuần khiết

Một chiếc TV NanoCell đang treo trên tường. Trên màn hình, một cung thủ thời trung cổ ngắm bắn cung của mình.

Dolby Vision IQ
& Dolby Atmos

Mang đến tầm nhìn của người sáng tạo

Xem phim đúng chất nhất: ngoạn mục đáng kinh ngạc. Dolby Vision IQ mở rộng tính năng của Dolby Vision ngoài HDR. Độ sáng màn hình, màu sắc và độ tương phản được điều chỉnh thông minh theo thể loại và điều kiện ánh sáng. Dolby Atmos mang đến trải nghiệm âm thanh sống động nhất, tối ưu hóa trải nghiệm xem của bạn.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos và biểu tượng chữ D kép là các nhãn hiệu đã được đăng ký của Dolby Laboratories.

  1. Conventional
  2. LG NanoCell

*TV truyền thống là TV UHD của LG không có công nghệ NanoCell

Nano Black

Vũ trụ điện ảnh
với sắc màu thuần khiết

Công nghệ Full Array Dimming hiện thỉ các chi tiết cực
sắc nét và độ tương phản nổi bật cho tất cả
các thể loại nội dung.

Filmmaker Mode

Thưởng thức nội dung đúng chất nhất

Bộ xử lý sẽ tự động điều chỉnh hình ảnh, tắt chế
độ Chuyển động mượt mà để có hiệu ứng hình ảnh
chuyển động đầy đủ. Xem phim với trải nghiệm
sáng tạo và điện ảnh đúng chất nhất. Thưởng
thức tất cả nội dung của bạn ở tiêu chuẩn
điện ảnh và cảm nhận tính nghệ thuật của mỗi bộ phim.

filmmaker mode logo

*FILMMAKER MODETM logo là nhãn hiểu đã được đăng ký của UHD alliance, Inc.

HDR10 Pro & HLG Pro

Nâng cấp các định dạng HDR chính

LG NanoCell cung cấp chất lượng hình ảnh HDR tối ưu bằng cách điều chỉnh các định dạng HDR chính được hỗ trợ HLG và HDR 10. Nó cho phép bạn thưởng thức tất cả nội dung của mình ở độ phân giải cao như thật.

Thưởng thức những
bộ phim yêu thích
với sắc màu thuần khiết

Đi sâu vào nhiều nội dung từ Apple TV +, Netflix và Kênh LG. Từ những bộ phim mới nhất, chương trình truyền hình và phim tài
liệu mới nhất, đến thể thao trực tiếp và hơn thế nữa, hãy thưởng thức tất cả tại đây. Chỉ cần ngồi xuống và tận hưởng.

NETFLIX logo
Logo NETFLIX theo sau là bốn thẻ tiêu đề xếp dọc cho Stranger Things, 6 Underground, The Crown, You và La Casa De Papel.
Apple TV+ logo
Logo Apple TV+ theo sau là bốn thẻ tiêu đề xếp dọc cho Servant, Questic Quest, Little America và The Morning Show

*Xem Apple TV qua gói thuê bao.
*Nội dung được hỗ trợ (Apple TV+, Netflix) và các dịch vụ có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia.

Điện ảnh lý tưởng ngay trong tầm tay bạn

Giờ đây bạn không phải tìm điều khiển từ xa để sử dụng lệnh thoại. Chỉ cần nói, "Hi, LG" và nói bạn nói với gia đình hoặc bạn bè để có được thông tin về bộ phim.
LG ThinQ AI có tính năng học sâu, vì vậy bạn càng sử dụng nó nhiều thì càng tốt.

TÌm hiểu thêm về

“Hi LG, tăng âm lượng”

Mặt sau của một người đàn ông đang xem TV trên tường trong phòng khách. Có một cảnh phim xe máy trên màn hình.

*Tính khả dụng của Lệnh giọng nói có thể thay đổi tùy theo sản phẩm và quốc gia.
*Điều khiển rảnh tay được hỗ trợ trên các mẫu sản phẩm LG NANO99, NANO97, NANO95.

Xem trên màn hình kích thước lớn

Tìm LG NanoCell cho trải nghiệm điện ảnh đích thực

nano99 image

NANO99

75”, 65”

Mua ngay
nano97 image

NANO97

75”, 65”

Mua ngay
nano95 image

NANO95

75”, 65”, 55”

Mua ngay
nano90 image

NANO90

86”, 75”, 65”, 55”

Mua ngay
nano85 image

NANO85

75”, 65”, 55”, 49”

Mua ngay
nano81 image

NANO81

65”, 55”, 49”

Mua ngay
  1. Vì sao là Sắc
    màu thuần khiết?     Tìm hiểu thêm
  2. Dòng sản phẩm
    LG NanoCell     Tìm hiểu thêm
Một cảnh quay cận cảnh Người sắt và Cỗ máy chiến tranh có ngoại hình dữ dội.
Nếu bạn tò mò về
một trải nghiệm điện ảnh được nâng cấp Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 