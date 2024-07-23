Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Sắc màu
thuần khiết

Nano
Kiến tạo Sắc màu thuần khiết

LG NanoCell kiến tạo Sắc màu thuần khiết nhờ các hạt Nano 1nm để lọc các ánh sắc xỉn màu và tăng cường độ tinh khiết màu sắc.
LG NanoCell mang đến trải nghiệm hình ảnh đáng kinh ngạc.

Hình ảnh TV nổi bật với nền màu tím, cùng với các tinh thể Nano màu sắc thuần khiết trên màn hình

Làm thế nào để tạo nên
màu sắc thuần khiết

Dòng sản phẩm LG NanoCell

  1. Màu sắc không thuần khiết
  2. Màu sắc thuần khiết

Các hạt NanoCell lọc các màu sắc xỉn màu

  1. TV truyền thống

    Chiều dài bước sóng RGB
    với Sắc màu thuần khiết

  2. lg nanocell logo

    Chiều dài bước sóng RGB thuần khiết
    với sắc màu không thuần khiết đã được lọai bỏ

RGB Wavelength

  1. Biểu đồ phổ màu RGB cho thấy việc lọc các màu sắc và hình ảnh mờ được hiển thị ở trên, kèm theo đó là sự so sánh độ tinh khiết của màu giữa công nghệ thông thường và công nghệ NanoCell
  2. Biểu đồ phổ màu RGB cho thấy việc lọc các màu sắc và hình ảnh mờ được hiển thị ở trên, kèm theo đó là sự so sánh độ tinh khiết của màu giữa công nghệ thông thường và công nghệ NanoCell

*TV truyền thống là TV UHD của LG không có công nghệ NanoCell

Màu sắc thuần
khiết với Real 8K

Màu sắc tinh khiết, khi kết hợp với độ phân giải 8K, đưa chất lượng hình ảnh lên một tầm cao mới. Để có được cảm giác chân thực từ 8K, mỗi 33 triệu pixel điểm ảnh xuất hiện riêng biệt và khác biệt. LG NanoCell vượt xa định nghĩa * CTA cho TV 8K. Đó là lý do tại sao LG NanoCell 8K mang tới ‘Real 8K.

A Nanocell TV is hanging on the wall. You can see landscape scenery on the screen.

*CTA (Hiệp hội Công nghệ Người tiêu dùng): Một tổ chức tiêu chuẩn và thương mại đại diện cho hơn 2.200 công ty công nghệ tiêu dùng tại Hoa Kỳ.
*Chứng nhận CTA được trao cho một sản phẩm tuân thủ các yêu cầu chính thức của ngành.

Một hình ảnh so sánh cho thấy độ sắc nét giảm như thế nào khi giá trị CM giảm từ 100 xuống 50. Logo được chứng nhận TUV nằm trên nó.

Real 8K

Vượt qua các tiêu
chuẩn quốc tế

Theo CTA - khi xác định độ phân giải - điều chế độ tương phản (CM)
phải từ 50% trở lên. Giá trị CM càng cao, hình ảnh càng rõ ràng.
NanoCell TV, có 97,8% mức CM, vượt quá tiêu chuẩn quốc tế,
làm cho màu sắc tinh khiết thậm chí rõ ràng hơn.

*Hình ảnh mô phỏng.
*Giá trị CM dựa trên các mô hình 65NANO97 / 98 được TUV kiểm tra.
*Giá trị CM được đề cập được kiểm tra theo chiều ngang.

Màu sắc tinh khiết
Tối ưu và đồng bộ hóa với chất lượng 8K

Các nội dung 8K được nâng cấp với màu sắc thuần khiết. LG NanoCell cung cấp cho bạn trải nghiệm nội dung 8K thực sự thông qua nhiều tính năng nhằm tối ưu hóa nội dung 8K.

A woman is watching TV in the living room. Landscape scenery is on the screen.

Bộ xử lý AI 8K α9 thế hệ thứ 3

Màu sắc tinh khiết kết hợp với bộ xử lý thông minh thế hệ tiếp theo

Bộ xử lý AI 8K α9 thế hệ thứ 3 sử dụng các thuật toán học tập chuyên sâu để phân tích nội dung trên màn hình và mang lại trải nghiệm tuyệt vời hơn với hình ảnh cùng âm thanh được nâng cấp. Tất cả các điều chỉnh là tự động để mang đến cho người xem một trải nghiệm một ngoạn mục.

Tìm hiểu thêm về bộ xử lý AI α9 thế hệ mới
  1. Before upscaled (2K)
  2. After upscaled (8K)

*Hình ảnh mô phỏng.

Nâng cấp AI 8K

Nâng cấp nội dung yêu thích của bạn thành chất lượng chuẩn 8K

LG NanoCell sử dụng các thuật toán học tập chuyên sâu để biến đổi nội dung 2K hoặc 4K thành chuẩn 8K. Thưởng thức văn bản và hình ảnh rõ ràng hơn với chi tiết và độ sắc nét nâng cao cũng như giảm độ nhiễu.

  1. hevc, av1, vp9
  2. youtube, usb, streaming

1) Với AV1, bạn có thể xem video 8K mới nhất trên YouTube. Hỗ trợ HEVC và VP9 dành cho các dịch vụ phát trực tuyến khác và phát lại trên phương tiện truyền thông địa phương.
2) Phát trực tuyến có thể yêu cầu cập nhật phần mềm sau khi mua. Tính khả dụng của nội dung 8K có thể thay đổi tùy theo dịch vụ cung cấp.
     Xem lại các nội dung 8K yêu cầu kết nối internet băng thông cao.

Bộ giải mã video tích hợp

Hỗ trợ thêm
8K Codec

Hỗ trợ codec HEVC, AV1 và VP91) cho phép bạn xem video 8K từ YouTube, USB hoặc dịch vụ phát trực tuyến2).

Màu sắc thuần khiết hòa
hợp không gian thiết kế

TV được treo trên tường hòa quyện với không gian của bạn và tạo cảm giác như một phòng trưng bày nghệ thuật. Với một khoảng cách tối thiểu của TV với tường cũng như Gallery Mode, TV LG NanoCell xuất hiện trên tường nhà bạn giống như một tác phẩm nghệ thuật, mang đến cho không gian một cái nhìn tinh tế hơn.

Một phòng khách với màn hình TV treo tường hiển thị khung cảnh thiên nhiên.

*Đã bao gồm một chân đế TV. Giá treo tường mỏng được bán riêng.

Màu sắc tinh khiết
Vinh danh với những giải thưởng lớn

  1. CES 2020 Innovation Awards logo
    Giải thưởng sáng
    tạo CES 2020

    86NANO90

  2. reddot award 2020 winner logo
    Red Dot Design Award
    2020

    75NANO99

  1. EISA AWARD Best Product 2020-20201 logo
    LG’s 75NANO99 8K TV is
    Sure to Please

    75NANO99

  2. tech radar june.2020 logo
    “65NANO906 is by Far LG’s Best
    Ever LCD TV.”

    65NANO90

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges.
CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

Dòng sản phẩm LG NanoCell

nano99 image

NANO99

75”, 65”

Mua ngay
nano97 image

NANO97

75”, 65”

Mua ngay
nano95 image

NANO95

75”, 65”, 55”

Mua ngay
nano90 image

NANO90

86”, 75”, 65”, 55”

Mua ngay
nano85 image

NANO85

75”, 65”, 55”, 49”

Mua ngay
nano81 image

NANO81

65”, 55”, 49”

Mua ngay
Công nghệ hiển thị Sắc màu thuần khiết
bởi công nghệ NanoCell 		Sắc màu thuần khiết
bởi công nghệ NanoCell 		Sắc màu thuần khiết
bởi công nghệ NanoCell 		Sắc màu thuần khiết
bởi công nghệ NanoCell 		Sắc màu thuần khiết
bởi công nghệ NanoCell 		Sắc màu thuần khiết
bởi công nghệ NanoCell
Độ phân giải Real 8K
(7,680 x 4,320) 		Real 8K
(7,680 x 4,320) 		Real 8K
(7,680 x 4,320) 		Real 4K
(3,840 x 2,160) 		Real 4K
(3,840 x 2,160) 		Real 4K
(3,840 x 2,160)
Bộ xử lý AI Bộ xử lý AI 8K
α9 thế hệ thứ 3 		Bộ xử lý AI 8K
α9 thế hệ thứ 3 		Bộ xử lý AI 8K
α9 thế hệ thứ 3 		Bộ xử lý AI 4K
α7 thế hệ thứ 3 		Bộ xử lý AI 4K
α7 thế hệ thứ 3 		Quad Core
Processor 4K
Thiết kế Thiết kế khung tranh,
Nano Bezel
Nano Bezel 		Thiết kế khung tranh,
Nano Bezel 		Thiết kế khung tranh,
Nano Bezel 		Nano Bezel Nano Bezel Nano Bezel

Hãy Chiêm Ngưỡng Real 8K Với Sắc Màu Thuần Khiết
Nâng Cao Trải Nghiệm Xem Của Bạn

  1. Trải nghiệm Game
    đích thực     Tìm hiểu thêm
  2. Trải nghiệm Điện ảnh
    đích thực     Tìm hiểu thêm
  3. Trải nghiệm Thể thao
    đích thực     Tìm hiểu thêm
Curious about OLED that Beyond
the NanoCell Experience? Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 