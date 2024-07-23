We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Nano
Kiến tạo Sắc màu thuần khiết
LG NanoCell kiến tạo Sắc màu thuần khiết nhờ các hạt Nano 1nm để lọc các ánh sắc xỉn màu và tăng
cường độ tinh khiết màu sắc.
LG NanoCell mang đến trải nghiệm hình ảnh đáng kinh ngạc.
Làm thế nào để tạo nên
màu sắc thuần khiết
Dòng sản phẩm LG NanoCell
- Màu sắc không thuần khiết
- Màu sắc thuần khiết
Các hạt NanoCell lọc các màu sắc xỉn màu
-
TV truyền thống
Chiều dài bước sóng RGB
với Sắc màu thuần khiết
-
Chiều dài bước sóng RGB thuần khiết
với sắc màu không thuần khiết đã được lọai bỏ
RGB Wavelength
*TV truyền thống là TV UHD của LG không có công nghệ NanoCell