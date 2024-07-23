Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Trải nghiệm Game đích thực
với Sắc màu thuần khiết
trên Màn hình siêu lớn

Sắc màu thuần khiết
Đưa bạn vào đường đua

LG NanoCell kiến tạo Sắc màu thuần khiết nhờ các hạt Nano 1nm để lọc các ánh sắc xỉn màu và tăng cường độ tinh khiết màu sắc.
Trải nghiệm Game đích thực với Sắc màu thuần khiết trên Màn hình siêu lớn

Sắc màu thuần khiết Kiến tạo bởi NanoCell

  1. Màu sắc không thuần khiết
  2. Màu sắc thuần khiết

Các hạt NanoCell lọc các màu sắc xỉn màu

  1. TV truyền thống

    Độ bước sóng RGB
    với màu sắc bị xỉn

  2. lg nanocell logo

    Độ dài bước song RGB
    với màu sắc thuần khiết

  1. Bên trong đó, là công nghệ NanoCell được hiển thị để cải thiện chất lượng hình ảnh.
  2. Bên trong đó, là công nghệ NanoCell được hiển thị để cải thiện chất lượng hình ảnh.

*TV truyền thống là TV UHD của LG không có công nghệ NanoCell

Màu sắc thuần khiết
Mang đến trải nghiệm Game chân thực sống động

VRR và HGiG của NanoCell cho phép bạn trải nghiệm chất lượng hình ảnh nâng cao mà không bị trộn hình và giật hình.
Giờ đây bạn có thể khám phá thế giới ảo rất khó phân biệt với thực tế.

Người đàn ông đang ngồi trên ghế đua xe và chơi trò chơi đua xe trước TV màn hình lớn.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Đảm bảo hành
động mượt mà

Với sự hỗ trợ của công nghệ AMD FreeSyncTM Premium, TV LG NanoCell mang đến trải nghiệm chơi game mượt mà hơn bằng việc giảm thiểu hiện tượng trộn hình và giật hình. Thưởng thức các trò chơi hành động nhanh liền mạch.

AMD FreeSync Premium logo
  1. TV thông thường
  2. LG NanoCell

* Hình ảnh mô phỏng
* Cần cập nhật phần mềm để hỗ trợ tính năng này.

*HGiG là một nhóm các công ty tình nguyện từ các ngành công nghiệp trò chơi và màn hình TV cùng nhau đưa ra và cung cấp các hướng dẫn công khai để cải thiện trải nghiệm chơi game của người tiêu dùng theo định dạng HDR.

HGiG

Hình ảnh sống động như thật
với sắc màu thuần khiết

Kết hợp với Chế độ HGiG, màu sắc thuần khiết được thể hiện bởi công nghệ NanoCell mang đến nền tảng tuyệt vời cho trò chơi HDR. Nhóm thích chơi game HDR bao gồm những người chơi chính từ ngành công nghiệp trò chơi đã phát triển các tiêu chuẩn để đảm bảo trải nghiệm chơi game HDR tốt hơn, đúng như mong muốn của người sáng tạo.

HGiG logo

Hành động thời gian thực với
Sắc màu thuần khiết

Độ trễ đầu vào thấp và ALLM qua HDMI 2.1 đưa bạn đến một bước gần hơn với chiến thắng.
Trải nghiệm trò chơi thời gian thực của NanoCell với sự hoàn thiện của Màu sắc thuần khiết.

Hành động thời gian thực với Sắc màu thuần khiết

ALLM and eARC

Tiêu chuẩn Game
thế hệ mới

Tốc độ khung hình cao hơn, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode - Chế độ Độ trễ thấp Tự động) và eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel - Kênh Phản hồi Âm thanh Nâng cao) tất cả đều đáp ứng thông số kỹ thuật HDMI 2.1. Các tính năng mới nhất này cho phép nội dung chuyển động nhanh ở độ phân giải cao hơn và đồ họa mượt mà, đồng bộ. Đó là một trải nghiệm chơi game thật hơn. TV LG NanoCell 8K đã hoàn thành kiểm tra tại Trung tâm Kiểm tra Ủy quyền HDMI theo Thông số kỹ thuật Kiểm tra Tuân thủ HDMI (2.1d)*.

Một người đàn ông đang ngồi trong phòng tối trên một chiếc ghế dài trước TV lớn chơi trò chơi hành động.
Một cảnh trong trò chơi bắn nhau được hiển thị một nửa trên TV thông thường có độ trễ đầu vào bình thường và một nửa trên TV LG NanoCell có độ trễ đầu vào thấp..
  1. TV Thông thường
  2. LG NanoCell

*Dữ liệu trễ đầu vào được dựa trên model NANO90.

Độ trễ đầu vào thấp

Phản ứng và nhắm nhanh hơn kẻ thù của bạn

TV LG Nanocell có độ trễ đầu vào thấp hơn. Điều này cho phép bạn nhắm mục tiêu vào kẻ thù mà không bị trì hoãn và chơi các trò chơi có nhịp độ nhanh trong thời gian thực.

Giảm thiểu việc bị gián đoạn
khi đang chơi Game

Chuẩn bị cho một buổi chơi game là tất cả mọi thứ. Bạn phải điều chỉnh đèn và loa, và sẽ có lúc bạn có thể tạm dừng trò chơi hoặc sử dụng điều khiển TV.
Đối với những khoảnh khắc đó, hãy sử dụng LG ThinQ thông minh đã tích hợp và điều khiển giọng nói rảnh tay để mang đến cho bạn lợi thế chơi game.

Tìm hiểu thêm về

“Hi LG. Điều chỉnh tăng âm lượng”

Người đàn ông đang ngồi trên ghế đua xe trước TV màn hình lớn chơi trò chơi đua xe.

*Tính khả dụng của tính năng Điều khiển bằng giọng nói có thể thay đổi tùy theo sản phẩm và quốc gia.
*Điều khiển rảnh tay được hỗ trợ trên các sản phẩm LG NanoCell NANO99, NANO97, NANO95.

Chơi trên màn hình siêu lớn

Tìm kiếm LG NanoCell cho Trải nghiệm Game đích thực

nano99 image

NANO99

75”, 65”

Mua ngay
nano97 image

NANO97

75”, 65”

Mua ngay
nano95 image

NANO95

75”, 65”, 55”

Mua ngay
nano90 image

NANO90

86”, 75”, 65”, 55”

Mua ngay
nano85 image

NANO85

75”, 65”, 55”, 49”

Mua ngay
nano81 image

NANO81

65”, 55”, 49”

Mua ngay
Công nghệ hiển thị Sắc màu thuần khiết
bởi công nghệ NanoCell 		Sắc màu thuần khiết
bởi công nghệ NanoCell 		Sắc màu thuần khiết
bởi công nghệ NanoCell 		Sắc màu thuần khiết
bởi công nghệ NanoCell 		Sắc màu thuần khiết
bởi công nghệ NanoCell 		Sắc màu thuần khiết
bởi công nghệ NanoCell
Lag đầu vài Lag đầu vào thấp Lag đầu vào thấp Lag đầu vào thấp Lag đầu vào thấp Lag đầu vào thấp Lag đầu vào thấp
HDMI O
(eARC/ALLM)		 O
(eARC/ALLM)		 O
(eARC/ALLM)		 O
(eARC/ALLM/
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))		 O O
(ARC/ALLM)
Hỗ trợ VRR - - - O
(AMD FreeSync™ Premium)		 O
(AMD FreeSync™ Premium)		 O
(AMD FreeSync™ Premium)
Hỗ trợ HGIG O O O O O O
Điều khiển bằng giọng nói rảnh tay O O O - - -
  1. Vì sao là
    Sắc màu thuần khiết?     Tìm hiểu thêm
  2. Dòng sản phẩm
    LG NanoCell     Tìm hiểu thêm
Nếu bạn tò mò về
trải nghiệm Gaame thế hệ mới trên TV LG OLED Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 