Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Màn hình máy tính LG UltraWide™ 34" IPS Cong QHD 60Hz sRGB over 99% HDR 10 USB Type-C™ 34WN80C-B

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Màn hình máy tính LG UltraWide™ 34" IPS Cong QHD 60Hz sRGB over 99% HDR 10 USB Type-C™ 34WN80C-B

34WN80C-B

Màn hình máy tính LG UltraWide™ 34" IPS Cong QHD 60Hz sRGB over 99% HDR 10 USB Type-C™ 34WN80C-B

(1)
LG-34WN80C-B

Hướng dẫn mua sản phẩm CNTT sẽ giúp bạn tìm được sản phẩm phù hợp.

Hướng dẫn mua sản phẩm CNTT

Bạn đang tìm kiếm
đề xuất?

Hướng dẫn mua sản phẩm CNTT sẽ giúp bạn tìm được sản

phẩm phù hợp. Công cụ lựa chọn CNTT sẽ giúp bạn tìm được

sản phẩm phù hợp.

Bạn đang tìm kiếm <br>đề xuất? Tìm hiều thêm

LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved

Chất lượng dành cho dân chuyên nghiệp

Màn hình 21:9 QHD (3440x1440) có màn ảnh rộng hơn 2,4 lần so với màn hình 16:9 Full HD (1920x1080), trong khi nhiều hơn 880px so với màn hình 16:9 QHD (2560x1440).

QHD UltraWide™ 21:9 34"

Nhiều không gian hơn cho công việc đa nhiệm

Màn hình UltraWide™ QHD (độ phân giải 3440x1440, tỷ lệ màn ảnh 21:9) rất phù hợp để làm việc. Đặc điểm này cho phép theo dõi nhiều cảnh quay để chỉnh sửa video và có thể hiển thị vô số trình bổ trợ âm thanh và hiệu ứng cùng lúc trong khi làm việc.

Dễ điều khiển và kết nối

USB Type-C

Dễ điều khiển và kết nối

Hỗ trợ USB Type-C™ cho phép sạc pin cho những máy tính xách tay mới nhất lên tới 60W, chuyển dữ liệu và kết nối màn hình nhanh. Cũng tương thích với các thiết bị Mac*. Một dây cáp đủ cho cả bàn làm việc hiệu quả, lý tưởng.

*Cần sử dụng cáp USB Type-C™ có sẵn trong hộp sản phẩm để kết nối cổng USB Type-C™ với màn hình thì mới có thể hoạt động bình thường.

Độ tương phản chi tiết
HDR10

Độ tương phản chi tiết

Để thể hiện đầy đủ hơn tầm nhìn của nhà sáng tạo nội dung, màn hình này tương thích với dải động cao HDR10 theo tiêu chuẩn ngành, hỗ trợ các mức độ màu và độ sáng nhất định vượt xa tính năng của các màn hình thông thường.

*Đây là hình ảnh mô phỏng để giúp bạn dễ hiểu.

Màu sắc trung thực và góc nhìn tối đa
IPS với sRGB 99% (điển hình)

Màu sắc trung thực và góc nhìn tối đa

Màn hình LG IPS hiển thị màu sắc với độ chính xác hoàn hảo. Với góc xem rộng hơn, màn hình IPS có độ phủ 99% phổ màu sRGB.
Phản ứng nhanh hơn đối thủ của bạn

Đồng bộ hành động kép

Phản ứng nhanh hơn đối thủ của bạn

Giảm thiểu độ trễ của thao tác đầu vào với công nghệ Đồng bộ hành động động và người chơi có thể nắm bắt được mọi khoảnh khắc theo thời gian thực.

Tấn công trước trong bóng tối
Cân bằng tối

Tấn công trước trong bóng tối

Người chơi game có thể tránh các tay súng bắn tỉa trốn ở những nơi tối nhất và nhanh chóng thoát khỏi tình huống nguy hiểm.

Hiệu quả làm việc cao hơn

Thiết kế thuận tiện

Hiệu quả làm việc cao hơn

Chân đế tiện dụng với một cú nhấp chuột dễ dàng lắp đặt, thiết kế 3 cạnh hầu như không viền và chân đế có thể được điều chỉnh để thay đổi độ nghiêng và chiều cao của màn hình cho phép bạn tạo ra một môi trường làm việc tối ưu.
In

Thông số chính

  • Kích thước [Inch]

    34

  • Độ phân giải

    3440 x 1440

  • Loại tấm nền

    IPS

  • Tỷ lệ khung hình

    21:9

  • Gam màu (Điển hình)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Độ sáng (Điển hình) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Độ cong

    1900R

  • Tần số quét (Tối đa) [Hz]

    60

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    5ms (GtG ở chế độ Nhanh hơn)

  • Điều chỉnh vị trí màn hình

    Tilt/Height

Tất cả thông số

MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước [Inch]

    34

  • Tỷ lệ khung hình

    21:9

  • Loại tấm nền

    IPS

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    5ms (GtG ở chế độ Nhanh hơn)

  • Độ phân giải

    3440 x 1440

  • Kích thước điểm ảnh [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    1.07B

  • Góc nhìn (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Độ sáng (Điển hình) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Gam màu (Điển hình)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Độ cong

    1900R

  • Tần số quét (Tối đa) [Hz]

    60

  • Độ sáng (Tối thiểu) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản (Tối thiểu)

    700:1

  • Kích thước [cm]

    86.72

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI

    CÓ(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    CÓ(1ea)

  • Phiên bản DP

    1.4

  • USB-C

    CÓ(1ea)

  • Đầu ra tai nghe

    3 chấu (Chỉ âm thanh)

  • Cổng USB Downstream

    CÓ(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Truyền dữ liệu)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    60W

TÍNH NĂNG

  • HDR 10

  • Chế độ mù màu

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • Chống nháy hình

  • Đồng bộ hành động động

  • Black Stabilizer

  • Chế độ đọc sách

  • Super Resolution+

  • Hiệu ứng HDR

CƠ HỌC

  • Điều chỉnh vị trí màn hình

    Tilt/Height

  • Có thể gắn tường [mm]

    100 x 100

KÍCH THƯỚC/TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước khi vận chuyển (R x C x S) [mm]

    986 x 525 x 211

  • Kích thước có chân đế (R x C x S) [mm]

    814 x 569.5 x 250.8(↑) 814 x 459.5 x 250.8(↓)

  • Kích thước không có chân đế (R x C x S) [mm]

    814 x 359.1 x 92.9

  • Trọng lượng khi vận chuyển [kg]

    11.9

  • Trọng lượng có chân đế [kg]

    8

  • Trọng lượng không có chân đế [kg]

    6.3

THÔNG TIN

  • Tên sản phẩm

    UltraWide

  • Năm

    2019

NGUỒN

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Tối đa)

    140W

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Chế độ ngủ)

    Dưới 0,5W

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Điển hình)

    60W

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Tắt DC)

    Dưới 0,3W

  • Đầu vào AC

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Loại

    Nguồn điện ngoài (Bộ chuyển đổi)

PHỤ KIỆN

  • HDMI

  • USB-C

ỨNG DỤNG SW

  • Dual Controller

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

TIÊU CHUẨN

  • RoHS

Mọi người đang nói gì

Tìm tại địa phương

Experience this product around you.

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 