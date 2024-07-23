Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Màn hình chơi game UltraGear™ Full HD 240Hz IPS 1ms (GtG) 27" tương thích với NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Màn hình chơi game UltraGear™ Full HD 240Hz IPS 1ms (GtG) 27" tương thích với NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

27GP750-B

27GP750-B

Màn hình chơi game UltraGear™ Full HD 240Hz IPS 1ms (GtG) 27" tương thích với NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Tính năng chính

  • Màn hình Full HD 27 inch (1920 x 1080)
  • Tốc độ làm mới 240 Hz
  • IPS 1ms (GtG)
  • HDR10 & sRGB 99% (Điển hình)
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Màn hình LG Ultragear, thiết bị mạnh mẽ để bạn chơi game

Hãy là người thay đổi cuộc chơi

LG UltraGear™, thiết bị cực mạnh mẽ, nâng cao cơ hội chiến thắng cho bạn.

Tốc độ

Tốc độ làm mới IPS 1ms (GtG)*

240Hz

Màu sắc

HDR10

sRGB 99% (Điển hình)

Công nghệ

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ cao cấp

*Chọn “Chế độ nhanh hơn” để bật “Thời gian phản hồi 1ms”. (Chế độ chơi game → Thời gian phản hồi → Chế độ nhanh hơn)

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Thiết kế cho tốc độ đáng kinh ngạc

Với IPS 1ms tương đương với Tốc độ TN, giảm thiểu hiện tượng dư ảnh và thời gian phản hồi nhanh, cho phép bạn tận hưởng hiệu suất chơi game hoàn toàn mới.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

*So sánh tốc độ giữa IPS 5ms (Hình trái) và IPS 1ms (GtG).

Trải nghiệm chuyển động trò chơi mượt mà với tốc độ làm mới 240Hz.

Tốc độ làm mới 240 Hz

Chuyển động chơi game mượt mà

Tốc độ 240Hz siêu nhanh cho phép game thủ nhìn thấy khung hình tiếp theo nhanh hơn và giúp hình ảnh hiển thị mượt mà hơn. Game thủ có thể phản ứng với đối thủ nhanh hơn và nhắm mục tiêu dễ dàng.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

Cảnh game với màu sắc và độ tương phản phong phú trên màn hình hỗ trợ HDR10 với sRGB 99% (Thông thường).

HDR10 với sRGB 99% (T.thg)

Trải nghiệm chiến đấu thực tế với màu sắc chân thực

Màn hình này hỗ trợ HDR10 với sRGB 99% (Điển hình), cho phép tạo ra hình ảnh sống động chân thực với màu sắc và độ tương phản phong phú. Game thủ có thể thấy những màu sắc đầy kịch tính theo ý định của nhà phát triển game dù ở bất cứ chiến trường nào.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Tương thích với G-SYNC® với chứng nhận của NVIDIA®

27GP750 là màn hình tương thích với G-SYNC® đã được NVIDIA kiểm định và chứng nhận chính thức, giảm thiểu hiện tượng trộn hình và giật hình, mang đến trải nghiệm chơi game nhanh và mượt mà.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

*So sánh chế độ ‘OFF’ (hình trái) và NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Rõ ràng hơn, mượt mà hơn và nhanh hơn

Với công nghệ FreeSync™ Premium, game thủ sẽ được trải nghiệm chuyển động liền mạch mượt mà trong những trò chơi có độ phân giải cao và nhịp độ nhanh. Công nghệ này giúp giảm hiện tượng rách hình và giật hình.

*Hình ảnh được mô phỏng để hiểu tính năng rõ hơn. Hình ảnh có thể khác với sử dụng thực tế.

*So sánh Chế độ “TẮT” (ảnh trái) và công nghệ AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Thiết kế kiểu cách

Tinh tế, sang trọng và chân thực

Trải nghiệm chơi game tuyệt vời hơn nhờ thiết kế bắt mắt và viền màn hình siêu mỏng. Chân đế có thể điều chỉnh hỗ trợ thay đổi độ nghiêng, độ cao và xoay màn hình để giúp bạn chơi game thoải mái hơn.

Thiết kế tiện dụng với các tính năng điều chỉnh độ cao, độ nghiêng và độ xoay quanh trục.

Màn hình thiết kế hầu như không có đường viền

Thiết kế hầu như không có viền

Màn hình có thể điều chỉnh độ nghiêng

Độ nghiêng

Màn hình có thể điều chỉnh độ cao

Độ cao

Màn hình có thể điều chỉnh trục

Pivot

In

Thông số chính

  • Độ phân giải

    1920 x 1080

  • Độ cong

    KHÔNG

  • Tần số quét (Tối đa) [Hz]

    240

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    1ms (GtG nhanh hơn)

  • Điều chỉnh vị trí màn hình

    Độ nghiêng/Độ cao/Pivot

Tất cả thông số

MÀN HÌNH

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    1ms (GtG nhanh hơn)

  • Độ phân giải

    1920 x 1080

  • Kích thước điểm ảnh [mm]

    0,3108 x 0,3108 mm

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    16,7 triệu

  • Độ cong

    KHÔNG

  • Gam màu (Tối thiểu)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Tần số quét (Tối đa) [Hz]

    240

  • Độ sáng (Tối thiểu) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản (Tối thiểu)

    700:1

KẾT NỐI

  • D-Sub

    KHÔNG

  • KVM tích hợp

    KHÔNG

  • DVI-D

    KHÔNG

  • HDMI

    CÓ (2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    KHÔNG

  • DisplayPort

    CÓ (1ea)

  • Phiên bản DP

    1,4

  • USB-C

    KHÔNG

  • Đầu ra tai nghe

    3 cực (Chỉ âm thanh)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    KHÔNG

  • Thunderbolt (Truyền dữ liệu)

    KHÔNG

  • USB-C (Truyền dữ liệu)

    KHÔNG

TÍNH NĂNG

  • HDR 10

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • PIP

    KHÔNG

  • PBP

    KHÔNG

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Tương thích với G-SYNC

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Chế độ đọc sách

  • Bộ đếm FPS

    KHÔNG

  • VRR

    KHÔNG

  • Super Resolution+

    KHÔNG

  • Công nghệ Mini-LED

    KHÔNG

  • Công nghệ Nano IPS™

    KHÔNG

  • Công nghệ giảm mờ chuyển động.

    KHÔNG

  • OverClocking

    KHÔNG

  • Đèn LED RGB

    KHÔNG

  • Camera

    KHÔNG

  • Hiệu ứng HDR

CƠ HỌC

  • Điều chỉnh vị trí màn hình

    Độ nghiêng/Độ cao/Pivot

ÂM THANH

  • Kết nối Bluetooth

    KHÔNG

THÔNG TIN

  • Tên sản phẩm

    UltraGear

  • Năm

    2021

NGUỒN

  • Đầu vào AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Loại

    Hộp nguồn ngoài (Bộ sạc)

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Cổng hiển thị

  • DVI-D

    KHÔNG

  • D-Sub

    KHÔNG

  • HDMI

    KHÔNG

  • Thunderbolt

    KHÔNG

ỨNG DỤNG SW

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    KHÔNG

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    KHÔNG

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

