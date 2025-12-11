About Cookies on This Site

Máy hút bụi cầm tay LG CordZero® siêu nhẹ A9-ACE

Máy hút bụi cầm tay LG CordZero® siêu nhẹ A9-ACE

A9-ACE
Front view of LG CordZero® Handstick Vac - Lightweight, A9-ACE
Tính năng chính

  • Thiết kế siêu nhẹ chỉ 1.97kg
  • Đầu hút khe kép tích hợp sẵn
  • Hệ thống lọc 5 bước giúp loại bỏ bụi hiệu quả
  • Pin có thể thay đổi dễ dàng
  • Giá đỡ tiết kiệm không gian
  • Dual Turbo Cyclone
CordZero A9-Ace Intro key visual image

CordZero A9-Ace Intro key visual image

Siêu nhẹ

Hiệu suất mạnh mẽ trong thiết kế nhỏ gọn

Với lực hút lên đến 150W* và thiết kế nhẹ, máy hút bụi cầm tay A9 giúp việc dọn dẹp trở nên thật dễ dàng. Chỉ nặng 1,97kg, thiết bị này cực kỳ tiện dụng, cho phép bạn làm sạch mọi ngóc ngách trong ngôi nhà một cách thoải mái.

Video of LG A9-ACE vacuum cleaning across scattered dirt on the floor

*Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của KTL theo tiêu chuẩn IEC 62885-2 và IEC 62885-4, lực hút 150W đạt được khi ở Chế độ Turbo.

Công nghệ Dual Turbo Cyclone

Lực hút bền bỉ theo thời gian

Luồng không khí lưu thông liên tục giúp ngăn bụi và không khí tích tụ trong bộ lọc, từ đó duy trì lực hút mạnh mẽ và ổn định trong suốt quá trình sử dụng.

Continuous airflow keeps dust and air from building up in the filters, helping to maintain a long lasting suction.

Continuous airflow keeps dust and air from building up in the filters, helping to maintain a long lasting suction.

Thiết kế mảnh mai

Tinh tế để gây ấn tượng

Với kiểu dáng thanh thoát và nhỏ gọn, máy dễ dàng cất giữ gọn gàng, giúp không gian của bạn luôn sạch sẽ và ngăn nắp.

Vacuum stored away in the corner of a room.

Đầu hút khe kép tích hợp sẵn

Tiện lợi ngay trong tầm tay

Được thiết kế để làm sạch những khu vực khó tiếp cận, đầu hút khe kép tích hợp giúp bạn dễ dàng xử lý các góc hẹp và vị trí khó vệ sinh.

Giờ đây, bạn không cần phải loay hoay chọn phụ kiện phù hợp — mọi thứ đã được trang bị sẵn để đem lại hiệu quả làm sạch tối ưu.

Images of the built-in dual crevice tips used to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Images of the built-in dual crevice tips used to clean hard-to-reach places.

Images of the built-in dual crevice tips used to clean hard-to-reach places.

Hệ thống lọc 5 tầng

Làm sạch sàn nhà và giữ lại bụi mịn

Hệ thống lọc 5 tầng giúp tách bụi được hút vào khỏi luồng không khí trong hộp chứa, sau đó lọc tiếp các hạt bụi mịn còn sót lại, mang đến không gian sống trong lành và sạch sẽ hơn.

5-step filtration system helps to keep fine dust particles locked up tight.

Bộ lọc dễ tháo rời

Tháo lắp và rửa sạch dễ dàng

Việc bảo dưỡng máy hút bụi trở nên thật đơn giản — bạn có thể tháo rời và rửa sạch các bộ lọc chỉ trong vài thao tác. Hộp chứa bụi, bộ lọc xả và bộ lọc vi mô đều có thể tháo rời dễ dàng, giúp vệ sinh nhanh chóng mà không tốn công sức.

Pin có thể tháo rời

Thay pin dễ dàng, liền mạch sử dụng

Theo dõi mức năng lượng qua đèn LED thông báo, và chỉ với một nút bấm, bạn có thể tháo rời để thay pin* nhanh chóng, giúp duy trì hoạt động liên tục, không gián đoạn.

Monitor your power usage with LED notifications, and detach to recharge with a simple touch of a button.

*Sản phẩm đi kèm 01 viên pin. Pin dự phòng có thể được mua riêng tại cửa hàng trực tuyến LG OBS.

Slim Design for Convenient Storage

Thiết kế mảnh mai – Dễ dàng cất giữ

Space-Saving Stand

Giá đỡ tiết kiệm không gian

Lightweight Design

Thiết kế siêu nhẹ

Battery being detached.

Dễ dàng thay pin

Which features does this product have?

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners? 

Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.

How do I troubleshoot common issues with my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?

LG provides comprehensive customer support, including troubleshooting guides in the user manual and online resources. If you encounter any issues with your Handstick Vacuum Cleaner, such as loss of suction or battery problems, refer to the troubleshooting section of the manual or contact our customer service team for assistance. 

What’s the difference between a handstick and bagless Vacuum cleaner?

Our handstick vacuum cleaners possess the features of a cordless, lightweight, and manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner designed for quick clean-ups and ease of use. On the other hand, our bagless vacuum cleaners collect dust and debris in a dirt bin or canister instead of disposable bags. The bagless vacuums tend to be larger in size, but are still an efficient and easy product to use.

Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners suitable for cleaning carpets and hardwood floors?

Yes, our Handstick Vacuum Cleaners are versatile and designed to effectively clean various surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, tiles, and more. They come with adjustable suction power, and various nozzle types and attachments to ensure thorough cleaning on different floor types.

How do I maintain and clean my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?

To maintain optimal performance, it's recommended to regularly empty the dustbin, clean the filters, and remove any hair or debris tangled around the brush roll. We also offer a number of removable and washable filters sold separately to our handstick vaccum, ensuring you always maintain your vacuum to ensure optimal clean. Refer to the user manual for specific cleaning instructions tailored to your model. 

Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners cordless?

Yes, our LG Hand stick Vacuum Cleaners are cordless for your added convenience and manoeuvrability during performance. They are powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, allowing you to move freely around your home without being tethered to a power outlet.

The unit has lost power. What could be causing this?

Please check whether:

  1. The power plug is fully inserted into the outlet.
  2. Any multi-outlet strip is switched on.
  3. The breaker hasn't tripped and power is available.

Why isn’t my vacuum charging?

Here are some tips:

  1. Check if the vacuum is properly installed—it will beep when placed correctly. Reinstall the vacuum if there is no beep.
  2. Make sure the auxiliary battery is fully pushed in until its icon flashes.
  3. Check that the robot vacuum has docked correctly—it beeps when in place. Also, check for debris if an error message pops up.
  4. Check that the plug is fully inside the outlet.
  5. Unplug the unit and wipe off any debris from the charging terminal with a dry cloth.
  6. Your unit may not charge if the temperature is below 5°C. Try charging again after it’s above 5°C.

What should I do if the product has a smell?

Here are some tips:

  1. New vacuums may have a "new" smell that tends to go away after about 3 months.
  2. Check for damp dust stuck on the mop nozzle, since it can create odors. Remember to remove any wet dust after each use before storing your vacuum. The pre-filter, exhaust filter, or large dust separator may also start smelling if not dried completely. After a wash with water, dry the parts thoroughly in well-ventilated shade for at least 24 hours before using them again.
  3. If you can smell the dust bag, strong odors like pet waste may have transferred to the dust bag. Replace the bag after vacuuming up strong-smelling items even if it is not full. Similarly, old dust bags that haven't been replaced in a long time may also start to smell. Replace the dust bag regularly even if it’s not full.
In

Mọi người đang nói gì

Lựa chọn dành cho bạn

Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 