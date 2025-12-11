We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Máy hút bụi cầm tay LG CordZero® siêu nhẹ A9-ACE
Siêu nhẹ
Hiệu suất mạnh mẽ trong thiết kế nhỏ gọn
Với lực hút lên đến 150W* và thiết kế nhẹ, máy hút bụi cầm tay A9 giúp việc dọn dẹp trở nên thật dễ dàng. Chỉ nặng 1,97kg, thiết bị này cực kỳ tiện dụng, cho phép bạn làm sạch mọi ngóc ngách trong ngôi nhà một cách thoải mái.
*Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của KTL theo tiêu chuẩn IEC 62885-2 và IEC 62885-4, lực hút 150W đạt được khi ở Chế độ Turbo.
Công nghệ Dual Turbo Cyclone
Lực hút bền bỉ theo thời gian
Luồng không khí lưu thông liên tục giúp ngăn bụi và không khí tích tụ trong bộ lọc, từ đó duy trì lực hút mạnh mẽ và ổn định trong suốt quá trình sử dụng.
Thiết kế mảnh mai
Tinh tế để gây ấn tượng
Với kiểu dáng thanh thoát và nhỏ gọn, máy dễ dàng cất giữ gọn gàng, giúp không gian của bạn luôn sạch sẽ và ngăn nắp.
Đầu hút khe kép tích hợp sẵn
Tiện lợi ngay trong tầm tay
Được thiết kế để làm sạch những khu vực khó tiếp cận, đầu hút khe kép tích hợp giúp bạn dễ dàng xử lý các góc hẹp và vị trí khó vệ sinh.
Giờ đây, bạn không cần phải loay hoay chọn phụ kiện phù hợp — mọi thứ đã được trang bị sẵn để đem lại hiệu quả làm sạch tối ưu.
Hệ thống lọc 5 tầng
Làm sạch sàn nhà và giữ lại bụi mịn
Hệ thống lọc 5 tầng giúp tách bụi được hút vào khỏi luồng không khí trong hộp chứa, sau đó lọc tiếp các hạt bụi mịn còn sót lại, mang đến không gian sống trong lành và sạch sẽ hơn.
Bộ lọc dễ tháo rời
Tháo lắp và rửa sạch dễ dàng
Việc bảo dưỡng máy hút bụi trở nên thật đơn giản — bạn có thể tháo rời và rửa sạch các bộ lọc chỉ trong vài thao tác. Hộp chứa bụi, bộ lọc xả và bộ lọc vi mô đều có thể tháo rời dễ dàng, giúp vệ sinh nhanh chóng mà không tốn công sức.
Pin có thể tháo rời
Thay pin dễ dàng, liền mạch sử dụng
Theo dõi mức năng lượng qua đèn LED thông báo, và chỉ với một nút bấm, bạn có thể tháo rời để thay pin* nhanh chóng, giúp duy trì hoạt động liên tục, không gián đoạn.
*Sản phẩm đi kèm 01 viên pin. Pin dự phòng có thể được mua riêng tại cửa hàng trực tuyến LG OBS.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which features does this product have?
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Can I find replacement parts and accessories for LG Vacuum Cleaners?
Yes, we offer a range of replacement parts and accessories across all our Vacuum Cleaners, including filters, brush rolls, and attachments. These can be purchased separately via LG website or official LG stockists.
How do I troubleshoot common issues with my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?
LG provides comprehensive customer support, including troubleshooting guides in the user manual and online resources. If you encounter any issues with your Handstick Vacuum Cleaner, such as loss of suction or battery problems, refer to the troubleshooting section of the manual or contact our customer service team for assistance.
What’s the difference between a handstick and bagless Vacuum cleaner?
Our handstick vacuum cleaners possess the features of a cordless, lightweight, and manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner designed for quick clean-ups and ease of use. On the other hand, our bagless vacuum cleaners collect dust and debris in a dirt bin or canister instead of disposable bags. The bagless vacuums tend to be larger in size, but are still an efficient and easy product to use.
Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners suitable for cleaning carpets and hardwood floors?
Yes, our Handstick Vacuum Cleaners are versatile and designed to effectively clean various surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, tiles, and more. They come with adjustable suction power, and various nozzle types and attachments to ensure thorough cleaning on different floor types.
How do I maintain and clean my LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaner?
To maintain optimal performance, it's recommended to regularly empty the dustbin, clean the filters, and remove any hair or debris tangled around the brush roll. We also offer a number of removable and washable filters sold separately to our handstick vaccum, ensuring you always maintain your vacuum to ensure optimal clean. Refer to the user manual for specific cleaning instructions tailored to your model.
Are LG Handstick Vacuum Cleaners cordless?
Yes, our LG Hand stick Vacuum Cleaners are cordless for your added convenience and manoeuvrability during performance. They are powered by rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, allowing you to move freely around your home without being tethered to a power outlet.
The unit has lost power. What could be causing this?
Please check whether:
- The power plug is fully inserted into the outlet.
- Any multi-outlet strip is switched on.
- The breaker hasn't tripped and power is available.
Why isn’t my vacuum charging?
Here are some tips:
- Check if the vacuum is properly installed—it will beep when placed correctly. Reinstall the vacuum if there is no beep.
- Make sure the auxiliary battery is fully pushed in until its icon flashes.
- Check that the robot vacuum has docked correctly—it beeps when in place. Also, check for debris if an error message pops up.
- Check that the plug is fully inside the outlet.
- Unplug the unit and wipe off any debris from the charging terminal with a dry cloth.
- Your unit may not charge if the temperature is below 5°C. Try charging again after it’s above 5°C.
What should I do if the product has a smell?
Here are some tips:
- New vacuums may have a "new" smell that tends to go away after about 3 months.
- Check for damp dust stuck on the mop nozzle, since it can create odors. Remember to remove any wet dust after each use before storing your vacuum. The pre-filter, exhaust filter, or large dust separator may also start smelling if not dried completely. After a wash with water, dry the parts thoroughly in well-ventilated shade for at least 24 hours before using them again.
- If you can smell the dust bag, strong odors like pet waste may have transferred to the dust bag. Replace the bag after vacuuming up strong-smelling items even if it is not full. Similarly, old dust bags that haven't been replaced in a long time may also start to smell. Replace the dust bag regularly even if it’s not full.
