Hero-D

Một thế giới nội dung cao cấp

LG Smart TV với webOS mang đến những gì bạn muốn, khi bạn muốn, rất dễ dàng. Tin tức, thể thao, giải trí và nhiều nội dung khác - tất cả đều trong tầm tay của bạn.

 LG Smart TV với webOS mang đến những gì bạn muốn, khi bạn muốn, rất dễ dàng. Tin tức, thể thao, giải trí và nhiều nội dung khác - tất cả đều trong tầm tay của bạn.

feat-1-D

Truy cập dễ dàng tất cả nội dung yêu thích của bạn trên YouTube và Amazon Prime Video, cùng với Hulu, Netflix và nhiều trang khác. Luôn nắm bắt tin tức mới nhất trên
Newsy. Phát trực tuyến các bài hát yêu thích của bạn với Spotify. Tìm một công thức nấu ăn tuyệt vời với ifood.tv. Bất kể bạn định làm gì, đều có một ứng dụng tương ứng.

 Thưởng thức tin tức, giải trí, thể thao và cả những trò chơi mới nhất - tất cả đều được cung cấp thông qua một giao diện trang nhã. Bạn đang ngồi trên ghế lái xe khi nói đến
 hệ thống giải trí tại nhà. Thêm vào đó, thế hệ mới nhất của nền tảng Smart TV độc quyền, đoạt nhiều giải thưởng của LG cực kỳ dễ sử dụng với Magic Remote3, Kết nối Magic
 Mobile và Magic Zoom, cùng với thiết lập đơn giản và khám phá nội dung. webOS cũng tương thích với chương trình 4K Ultra HD thế hệ tiếp theo1, cũng như các bộ phim và  
 chương trình truyền hình có Độ tương phản động cao (HDR). Xem tất cả các kênh phát trực tuyến mà bạn yêu thích trong khi thưởng thức nội dung yêu thích từ Internet ngay
 trên dòng sản phẩm TV của bạn, với hướng dẫn trên màn hình tiện dụng để truy cập nhanh chóng và dễ dàng.                                                                                                                                                                              
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 