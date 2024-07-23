We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NGỪA DỊ ỨNG 99,9%
Tiêu Diệt Tác Nhân Dị Ứng Vô Hình
Máy giặt Hơi nước LG Steam™ tiêu diệt 99,9% tác nhân dị ứng, như mạt bụi, là những tác nhân có thể gây ra dị ứng hoặc các vấn đề với đường hô hấp.