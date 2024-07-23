Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
OLED DESIGN MUA SẢN PHẨM Ở ĐÂU

KHÁM PHÁ KHUNG TRỜI THIẾT KẾ MỚI.

Một chiếc TV hiển thị một bức họa được treo trên tường trong phòng khách có ghế, sofa và một bình hoa. Cận cảnh viền TV có thiết kế mỏng hiển thị một bức họa. Một chiếc TV hiển thị một bức họa được treo trên tường trong phòng khách có bàn, ghế và một bình hoa. Một chiếc TV hiển thị một bức họa được treo trên tường trong phòng khách có một bình hoa và một chiếc thang.

Gallery Design

Hòa hợp với tường nhà bạn.

TV LG OLED Gallery Design có kích thước mỏng tới nỗi trông như được dính chặt lên tường nhà bạn. Chiếc TV treo ngay ngắn trên tường như một tác phẩm nghệ thuật, nâng tầm nội thất nhà bạn theo cách không một TV nào khác có thể làm được.

*Cáp có thể lộ ra ngoài tùy thuộc vào cách lắp đặt.
*Tùy thuộc vào cách lắp đặt, có thể có khoảng trống nhỏ giữa TV và tường.
*Chân đỡ TV KHÔNG đi kèm TV LG OLED Gallery Design. Vì kiểu sản phẩm này được thiết kế gắn trên tường, sản phẩm đi kèm giá treo mỏng. Chân đỡ TV có thể mua riêng.
*Mẫu Gallery Design chỉ áp dụng với dòng G và dòng 77" Z.

Một phụ nữ và một người đàn ông lắp giá treo TV lên tường từng bước một với giá treo tường và bộ phụ kiện có giấy hướng dẫn và hộp giấy giúp việc lắp đặt dễ dàng hơn. (phát video)

Lắp đặt Treo Trưng bày

Dễ thưởng thức Dễ lắp đặt

TV LG OLED Gallery Design không chỉ vô cùng đẹp, mà còn vô cùng dễ lắp đặt. Nó có thể gắn trên giá treo tường thiết kế đặc biệt để treo TV ngay ngắn trên tường nhà bạn. Có thể dễ dàng giấu dây cáp TV khiến cho thiết lập của bạn trông thật gọn gàng và ngăn nắp.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM
Các TV với kích thước khác nhau hiển thị một cây tỏa ánh sáng màu hồng đang đứng thành một hàng. Góc nhìn từ phía sau chiếc TV màu Đen Titan Thiên thạch với dòng chữ C1 phía trên bên trái. Góc nhìn từ phía sau chiếc TV màu Trắng Vani với dòng chữ C1 phía trên bên trái. Góc nhìn từ phía sau chiếc TV màu Xanh Đá mặt trăng với dòng chữ B1 phía trên bên trái. Góc nhìn từ phía sau chiếc TV màu Thép Bạc Sẫm với dòng chữ A1 phía trên bên trái.

Kích thước & Màu sắc đa dạng

Đậm chất nghệ thuật với nhiều kích thước và màu sắc

TV LG OLED hiện có nhiều kích thước và màu sắc hơn để phù hợp hơn với nội thất gia đình và sở thích cá nhân của bạn. Bạn có thể lựa chọn 6 kích thước từ 48 inch cho tới 88 inch khổng lồ. Và có thể chọn màu Trắng Vani, Đen Titan Thiên thạch, Xanh Đá mặt trăng, và Thép Bạc Sẫm màu.

*Vui lòng kiểm tra trang thông tin từng mẫu để biết kích thước và màu sắc sẵn có.

Một chiếc TV trên chân đỡ hiển thị cận cảnh lá cây trong một căn phòng có bàn, ghế, chậu cây và ảnh treo trên tường. Một chiếc TV trên chân đỡ hiển thị cảnh hồ nước và núi non đặt trong phòng khách có bàn và sofa. Một chiếc TV trên chân đỡ hiển thị cảnh hoàng hôn đặt trong một tòa nhà cổ kính.

Chân đỡ Trưng bày

Biểu đạt nghệ thuật phóng khoáng.

Chân đỡ Trưng bày là phụ kiện đầy nghệ thuật giúp bạn thoải mái đặt chiếc TV Gallery Design ở bất cứ đâu bạn muốn. Các tác phẩm nghệ thuật đâu cứ phải treo trên tường, hãy đặt TV của bạn giữa không gian thoáng đãng, biến ngôi nhà của bạn thành một phòng trưng bày. Chân đỡ trưng bày đi kèm với giá đỡ cho phép bạn điều chỉnh chiều cao theo ba mức và giấu được dây cáp.

*Có thể sử dụng chân đỡ với: 65/55G1 GX, 65/55C1 CX, 65/55B1 BX, và 65/55A1.

Hình chụp cận cảnh phía sau giá đỡ. Cận cảnh chân đỡ trưng bày, giúp sắp xếp dây cáp được gọn gàng.

Dễ treo.
Dễ thao tác.

Chân đỡ trưng bày đi kèm với giá đỡ đi kèm và các phụ kiện cho phép TV của bạn chứa các thiết bị nhỏ khác. Hệ thống quản lý cáp được thiết kế đặc biệt để giữ được cảm giác và diện mạo cao cấp của một phòng trưng bày nghệ thuật.

Các tác phẩm nghệ thuật hiển thị trên TV thay đổi liên tục. (phát video)

Chế độ Trưng bày

Bộ sưu tập nghệ thuật cá nhân của bạn.

Biến nhà bạn thành phòng trưng bày những lúc bạn không xem TV. Bật Chế độ Trưng bày bằng một lệnh thoại đơn giản để xem TV của bạn trưng bày các tác phẩm nghệ thuật tuyệt đẹp hay phong cảnh nổi tiếng từ thư viện hình ảnh của LG hoặc thậm chí là ảnh của chính bạn.

*Tính khả dụng của Lệnh giọng nói có thể thay đổi tùy theo sản phẩm và quốc gia.
*Điều khiển không cần tay được hỗ trợ trên các mẫu LG OLED Z1 và G1.

Bạn nghĩ đã tìm thấy TV hoàn hảo cho mình?

NƠI BÁN SẢN PHẨM

Loa soundbar G1

Hòa hợp đến hoàn hảo.

Loa soundbar LG G1 tối giản mà mạnh mẽ được thiết kế sao cho hòa hợp hoàn hảo với LG OLED G1. Sự kết hợp giữa âm thanh đắm chìm và thiết kế đẹp mắt giúp nâng tầm trải nghiệm giải trí cũng như nội thất ngôi nhà của bạn.

Trên tường treo một chiếc TV hiển thị một bức họa nhiều màu sắc và một loa soundbar ở dưới TV. Trên tường treo một chiếc TV hiển thị một bức họa nhiều màu sắc và một loa soundbar ở dưới TV.

*Loa thanh không đi kèm với TV LG OLED G1 và có thể mua riêng.
*Loa soundbar có thể được bán trên thị trường tùy theo từng khu vực.
*Loa soundbar GX phù hợp với 65G1. Loa thanh G1 phù hợp với 55G1.

Đây là hình ảnh mô phỏng thực tế ảo chiếc TV LG OLED trên Web Các hình ảnh trên điện thoại di động được chồng lên nhau trên một không gian tối giản. Có mã QR ở góc dưới bên phải.

Đặt ảo TV theo tỉ lệ thật

Đặt ảo TV theo tỉ lệ thật CÀI ĐẶT NGAY

Đây là hình ảnh giải thích trình mô phỏng cho phép bạn đặt tất cả các mẫu TV LG trong không gian ảo.

Xem ảo theo kích thước thực tế Không gian & TV

Xem ảo theo kích thước thực tế Không gian & TV CÀI ĐẶT NGAY

CHỌN SẢN PHẨM OLED

Có sẵn các nút dẫn tới nơi nơi mua sản phẩm và danh sách OLED.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 