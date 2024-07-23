Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Logo Alpha 7 Thế hệ thứ 3 trên nền đồ họa đen và xanh

Nâng cấp trải nghiệm xem

Bộ xử lý α7 Thế hệ thứ 3 đã học được rất nhiều nội dung nhận ra chất lượng của nguồn ban đầu và tối ưu hóa nội dung.

AI Picture

Bộ xử lý thông minh α7 thế hệ thứ 3 nhận ra chất lượng của nội dung gốc và tối ưu hóa độ rõ và độ sắc nét bằng cách loại bỏ nhiễu. Kết quả là hình ảnh sắc nét, chất lượng cao hơn.

Lựa chọn thể loại tự động

Bộ xử lý sẽ phân tích loại nội dung - phim, thể thao, hoạt hình hoặc tiêu chuẩn - và tự động điều chỉnh hình ảnh và âm thanh phù hợp nhất với thể loại này.

*Chỉ được hỗ trợ cho nội dung Dolby Vision.
*Chỉ được hỗ trợ cho nội dung Dolby HDR.
*Âm thanh được điều chỉnh tự động chỉ khi bật tính năng Âm thanh AI.

Hai người phụ nữ đang xem cùng một cảnh trên TV trong phòng khách có gương và điều kiện độ sáng khác nhau

Điều chỉnh độ sáng tự động – AI Brightness control

Cảm biến ánh sáng đo ánh sáng xung quanh, sau đó bộ xử lý sẽ tinh chỉnh ánh xạ tông màu để có độ sáng màn hình tối ưu. Nội dung HDR được tinh chỉnh với các điều chỉnh độ sáng giúp chuyển đổi các cảnh tối hơn thành các cảnh có độ tương phản, chi tiết và độ sâu màu tuyệt đẹp.

Một người đàn ông đang chơi guitar với đồ họa bảng điều khiển âm nhạc ở cả hai bên

AI Sound

Bộ xử lý thông minh α7 thế hệ thứ 3 tối ưu hóa âm thanh theo thể loại bằng cách phân tích các nguồn âm thanh tùy thuộc vào loại nội dung.

Thác nước khổng lồ trên TV với đồ họa âm thanh vòm

Trộn âm thanh ảo 4.0

Thuật toán AI trộn âm thanh hai kênh để mô phỏng một cách thuyết phục âm thanh vòm 4.0, nâng cao chất lượng cho trải nghiệm nghe tốt hơn.

Năm thẻ tiêu đề chiều dọc cho Phim, Âm nhạc, Thể thao, Kịch và Tin tức

Điều chỉnh âm thanh tương thích

Bất cứ nội dung nào bạn đang xem - phim truyền hình, thể thao, phim ảnh, tin tức hoặc âm nhạc - bộ xử lý đều nhận ra và tối ưu hóa âm thanh cho loại nội dung cụ thể đó. Giọng nói của người đọc tin tức sẽ rõ ràng hơn và hiệu ứng âm thanh của phim sẽ sống động hơn.

Người phụ nữ trong phòng khách lớn và tối giản xem mọi người chơi trên TV.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Kích thước của căn phòng, vị trí của TV và nơi bạn đang ngồi được phát hiện thông qua điều khiển từ xa. Bộ xử lý sau đó điều chỉnh và cân bằng âm thanh cho phù hợp với không gian của bạn.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 