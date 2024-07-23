Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Tủ lạnh LG Instaview 655L màu đen GR-V257BL

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Đánh giá

Nơi bán sản phẩm

Hỗ trợ

Tủ lạnh LG Instaview 655L màu đen GR-V257BL

GR-V257BL

Tủ lạnh LG Instaview 655L màu đen GR-V257BL

(0)
GR-V257BL Mặt trước

Lý do nên lựa chọn tủ lạnh LG InstaView?

InstaView™

Hygiene Fresh+

Smart Inverter™

ThinQ™

Tiếp cận dễ dàng

Gõ nhẹ hai lần,
nhìn thấu bên trong

Công nghệ InstaView cải tiến tăng 23% diện tích mặt kính trong suốt; chỉ cần gõ nhẹ hai lần, bạn có thể nhìn xuyên thấu bên trong mà không phải mở cửa tủ.

Tiết kiệm điện & giảm thiểu tình trạng thất thoát hơi lạnh

Nhờ cửa kính InstaView™, bạn sẽ không phải mở cửa tủ để tìm món ăn nhẹ hoặc đồ uống, từ đó giảm thiểu tình trạng thất thoát hơi lạnh.

Hình ảnh nửa mặt bên của tủ lạnh InstaView. Đây là hình ảnh tủ lạnh chứa đầy không khí lạnh.

*So với tủ lạnh LG Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™ thông thường (GSX971NEAE).

Tươi ngon

Bảo quản thực phẩmtươi lâu hơn

Thưởng thức đồ ăn tươi ngon từ công nghệ làm lạnh và kiểm soát nhiệt độ của LG,
giúp giữ cho thực phẩm tươi lâu hơn.

Phần trên cùng của hình ảnh là hình thu hoạch rau diếp trên cánh đồng. Phần dưới cùng của hình ảnh là món salad tươi trong đĩa tròn. Rau trong hai hình ảnh này được kết nối một cách tự nhiên như thể chúng là một hình ảnh.

Giữ thực phẩm tươi ngon lên tới 7 ngày

LinearCooling™ làm giảm biến động nhiệt độ trong khoảng ±0,5℃, giữ lại hương vị tươi ngon lên đến 7 ngày.

Có hình một chiếc bảng đen dễ thương với rau. Ở giữa bảng là hình biểu đồ. Biểu đồ giải thích rằng LG Linear Cooling có thể làm giảm chênh lệch nhiệt độ trong tủ lạnh.

Hơi lạnh lan tỏa đều & nhanh hơn

Các lỗ thông hơi của DoorCooling+™ ở phía trước tủ lạnh để giữ đồ uống lạnh hơn và thực phẩm luôn tươi ngon.

Hình ảnh mặt trước của tủ lạnh InstaView màu đen có đèn bên trong. Thực phẩm trong tủ lạnh có thể nhìn thấy qua cửa InstaView. Các tia sáng màu xanh chiếu xuống thực phẩm từ bộ phận DoorCooling.

Độ tươi ngon được tăng cường bởi độ ẩm thích hợp

FRESHBalancer™ duy trì mức độ ẩm thích hợp để giữ cho hoa quả và rau củ tươi lâu hơn.

Các ngăn kéo dưới cùng của tủ lạnh chứa đầy các sản phẩm tươi sống đầy màu sắc. Hình ảnh bên trong phóng to cần điều khiển để chọn độ ẩm tối ưu giúp giữ cho sản phẩm tươi ngon.

*Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của TÜV Rheinland sử dụng phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG nhằm đo thời gian cần thiết để đạt được tỷ lệ giảm trọng lượng 5% cho pak choi trên kệ trong khoang thực phẩm tươi sống của mẫu máy LGE LinearCooling GSXV91NSAE. Kết quả có thể thay đổi trong quá trình sử dụng thực tế.

*Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của TÜV Rheinland bằng phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG, so sánh thời gian giảm nhiệt độ của bình chứa nước đặt ở ngăn trên cùng giữa các mẫu DoorCooling+™ và không có DoorCooling+™. Chỉ các mẫu mã áp dụng.
*Hình ảnh sản phẩm chỉ mang tính minh họa và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Hygiene Fresh+

Giữ cho tủ lạnh luôn sạch sẽ với công nghệ Hygiene Fresh+,
giúp khử mùi và loại bỏ tới 99,999% vi khuẩn.

Đèn trên Hygiene Fresh+ của tủ lạnh

*Vi khuẩn: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.
* Được xác nhận bởi Intertek trên tất cả các quy trình và kết quả, Quy trình thử nghiệm ISO 27447.
*Số lượng vi khuẩn được đếm trước và sau phản ứng bốn-giờ được tạo ra bởi việc bơm 0,2ml dung dịch vi khuẩn vào lõi lọc chống khuẩn.
*Hiệu suất loại bỏ vi khuẩn là kết quả xét nghiệm trong phòng thí nghiệm, đếm lượng vi khuẩn được bơm trực tiếp vào lõi lọc.
*Kết quả thử nghiệm có thể khác nhau trong điều kiện sử dụng thực tế.
*Đèn màu xanh dương trong hình ảnh bên trên chỉ mang tính chất minh họa.
Tiện lợi thông minh

Cuộc sống thông minh bắt đầu với LG ThinQ™

Các thiết bị có kết nối Wi-Fi cho phép bạn kiểm soát và theo dõi tủ lạnh với điện thoại thông minh và tính năng điều khiển bằng giọng nói.

Một người phụ nữ đang ngồi thoải mái làm việc ở chiếc bàn đằng xa. Có một cái loa ai trên bàn. Ở phía trước người phụ nữ là các bức tường và tủ lạnh InstaView.

Kết nối tủ lạnh và điện thoại của bạn

Ứng dụng LG ThinQ™ cho phép bạn dễ dàng kết nối với tủ lạnh. Bật chế độ ‘Làm lạnh nhanh’ (Express Freeze) chỉ với một nút bấm.

Hình ảnh bên phải hiển thị một người phụ nữ đang đứng trong cửa hàng tạp hóa và nhìn vào điện thoại. Hình ảnh bên trái hiển thị mặt trước của tủ lạnh. Chính giữa hình ảnh là biểu tượng minh họa khả năng kết nối giữa điện thoại và tủ lạnh.

Cảnh báo mở cửa

Bạn không chắc mình có để mở cửa tủ lạnh không? Đừng lo! Ứng dụng LG ThinQ™ sẽ gửi thông báo trực tiếp tới điện thoại để cảnh báo bạn.

Hình ảnh bên trái hiển thị một người phụ nữ đứng ngoài nhà. Hình ảnh bên phải hiển thị cửa tủ lạnh đang để mở. Phía trước của hai hình ảnh là màn hình điện thoại có thông báo từ ứng dụng LG ThinQ và biểu tượng Wifi phía trên điện thoại.

Tận hưởng việc vận hành được cá nhân hóa và tiết kiệm

Là một phần của ứng dụng LG ThinQ™, Smart Learner phân tích thói quen để dự đoán nhu cầu về nhiệt độ và năng lượng. Nó sẽ tăng mức làm mát 2 giờ trước giai đoạn sử dụng nhiều để ngay cả khi cửa được mở thường xuyên, nhiệt độ tủ lạnh vẫn giữ ở mức bạn đã thiết lập.

Cả nhà đang ngồi vào bàn chuẩn bị bữa ăn. Tủ lạnh InstaView được lắp ở một bên bếp đang tỏa khí lạnh nhanh chóng.

*Google và Google Home là nhãn hiệu của Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo và tất cả logo và nhãn hiệu chuyển động liên quan là nhãn hiệu của Amazon.com, Inc. hoặc các công ty liên kết.
*LG SmartThinQ hiện đã được đổi tên thành LG ThinQ.
*Các tính năng thông minh cũng như tính năng hỗ trợ bằng giọng nói có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia và mẫu mã. Hãy kiểm tra với nhà bán lẻ địa phương hoặc LG để biết tính sẵn có của dịch vụ.
*Không bao gồm thiết bị loa thông minh hỗ trợ giọng nói.

Không gian bên trong được phác họa bằng các dải neon và mũi tên bắt đầu đẩy các dải ra để cho thấy rằng giờ đây có nhiều không gian bên trong hơn.

Dung tích lớn

Thêm không gian dự trữ thực phẩm

Hình ảnh bên cạnh của một phòng bếp có lắp đặt tủ lạnh InstaView màu đen.

Cửa UltraSleek

Nâng cấp không gian

Hình ảnh mặt trước của bảng Metal Fresh kim loại, thể hiện logo "Metal Fresh".

Metal Fresh™

Vật liệu kim loại có độ bền cao

Hình ảnh đường chéo lên đến trên cùng của tủ lạnh cho thấy ánh sáng LED nhẹ nhàng.

Đèn LED dịu nhẹ

Ánh sáng tăng khả năng quan sát

Hình ảnh đường chéo của kệ với tấm kim loại ở bên trong tủ lạnh.

Trang trí kim loại

Chất liệu kim loại sang xịn

*635L: Dựa trên tiêu chuẩn EU, 635L là dung tích của mẫu mã LGE GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft: Dựa trên tiêu chuẩn Bắc Mỹ, 27 cu.ft là dung tích của mẫu mã LGE LRS*2706.
*Metal Fresh™ là cụm từ ghép bắt nguồn từ cụm từ ‘thiết kế nhiều lớp kim loại' được áp dụng trên lỗ thông luồng khí lạnh và 'NatureFresh' của LINEARCooling™ và DoorCooling+™.
*Việc sử dụng các thành phần kim loại không làm cho thực phẩm trong tủ lạnh tươi hơn.

Bảo hành 10 năm trên nền xám, logo smart inverter

Tiết kiệm năng lượng và lâu bền

Máy nén LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ đưa hiệu quả năng lượng lên một tầm cao mới giúp bạn tiết kiệm hơn và không phải lo nghĩ trong 10 năm.

*Bảo hành 10 năm cho Máy nén Inverter thông minh (Chỉ phần linh kiện).

Câu hỏi thường gặp

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

Ưu điểm của tủ lạnh InstaView™ là gì?

Trả lời

Với công nghệ InstaView™ thông minh của LG, bạn không cần phải mở cửa Tủ lạnh LG để xem bên trong có gì. Chỉ cần gõ hai lần vào cửa kính InstaView để soi sáng thực phẩm bên trong và dễ dàng xem có gì. Tại sao nên lựa chọn sản phẩm này? Tránh thoát khí lạnh, giữ nhiệt độ tủ lạnh ổn định, tiết kiệm năng lượng và giữ cho thực phẩm của bạn tươi ngon lâu hơn.
Bạn chẳng cần mở cửa để kiểm tra xem trong Tủ lạnh LG có gì, thật dễ dàng và tiết kiệm năng lượng.

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

Làm cách nào tôi thay đổi cài đặt nhiệt độ trong Tủ lạnh LG của mình?

Trả lời

Hãy sử dụng Bảng điều khiển trên cánh cửa hoặc bên trong tủ lạnh để thiết lập hoặc điều chỉnh nhiệt độ cho tủ lạnh của bạn. Sử dụng Ứng dụng LG ThinQ™ để thay đổi cài đặt nhiệt độ từ xa thông qua điện thoại thông minh cho các mẫu mã được hỗ trợ.

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

Tôi nên cân nhắc gì khi mua tủ lạnh?

Trả lời

LG cung cấp nhiều loại Tủ lạnh có kiểu dáng thời thượng, tiết kiệm năng lượng với nhiều tính năng thông minh. Chiều lòng mọi gia đình với danh mục tủ lạnh đa dạng như tủ lạnh 4 cánh kiểu Pháp tiện lợi, tủ lạnh InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, tủ lạnh Side by Side, tủ lạnh ngăn đá trên, tủ lạnh ngăn đá dưới. Nếu bạn đang thiết kế căn bếp từ đầu thì thật dễ dàng sắp xếp các thiết bị trong mơ; nếu không gian nhà bếp của bạn có khoảng trống cần lấp đầy thì hãy dựa vào đó để quyết định xem nên chọn tủ lạnh nào. Sau khi quyết định được chiếc Tủ lạnh phù hợp nhất với phong cách sống, hãy xem xét không gian chứa đồ, công nghệ làm mát tiên tiến giúp thực phẩm tươi ngon lâu hơn, tính năng khử khuẩn Hygiene Fresh™, ngăn làm đá và ngăn lấy nước ngoài được tự động vệ sinh bằng UVNano, khay gập và hệ thống ngăn kéo FRESHBalancer™. Đừng quên kiểm tra hiệu suất năng lượng và thời hạn bảo hành sản phẩm.

Câu Hỏi Thường Gặp

Tôi cần tủ lạnh có kích cỡ nào?

Trả lời

Tuy mỗi phong cách sống sẽ lựa chọn khác nhau nhưng nguyên tắc chung như sau: tủ lạnh LG ngăn đá trên (dung tích: 217-394 L) thường đủ cho một hộ gia đình nhỏ từ 1-2 người; mẫu tủ cửa Pháp nhiều cánh (470-496 L) phù hợp với gia đình 3-4 người; đối với gia đình đông người hơn, bạn nên chọn mẫu LG Side by Side (dung tích 519-635 L). Mẫu tủ lạnh Side by Side sở hữu không gian rộng rãi để bảo quản nhiều thực phẩm lớn. Với mong muốn mọi khách hàng đều tìm được Tủ lạnh phù hợp với mình, LG đã cho ra mắt nhiều lựa chọn về kích cỡ cho từng dòng sản phẩm.

Tóm tắt

In

KÍCH THƯỚC

Dung tích sử dụng (L)
655
Kích thước sản phẩm (RxCxS, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
InstaView
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Thông số chính

  • Dung tích sử dụng (L)

    655

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (RxCxS, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Điện năng tiêu thụ (kWh/năm)

    669

  • Máy nén

    Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)

  • InstaView

  • Door-in-Door

    Không

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Hoàn thiện (Cửa)

    Màu đen lì

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN

  • Loại sản phẩm

    Side by Side

DUNG TÍCH

  • Dung tích sử dụng (L)

    655

  • Dung tích ngăn đông (L)

    239

  • Dung tích ngăn mát (L)

    416

  • Dung tích tổng (L)

    694

ĐIỀU KHIỂN & MÀN HÌNH

  • Cảnh báo cửa

  • Màn hình LED bên trong

    Màn hình LED

  • Đông nhanh

KÍCH THƯỚC & TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói (Kg)

    129

  • Trọng lượng sản phẩm (Kg)

    119

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (RxCxS, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

TÍNH NĂNG

  • Làm mát cửa +

  • Door-in-Door

    Không

  • LINEAR Cooling

  • InstaView

  • Chất làm lạnh

    R600a

HỆ THỐNG ĐÁ & NƯỚC

  • Máy làm đá_Thủ công

    Không

  • Vòi lấy nước

    Không

  • Ngăn lấy nước ngoài & đá

    Không

  • Máy làm đá tự động

    Không

VẬT LIỆU & HOÀN THIỆN

  • Cửa (Vật liệu)

    PET

  • Hoàn thiện (Cửa)

    Màu đen lì

  • Ống dẫn kim loại phẳng (Kim loại mới)

    Kim loại F/R

  • Kiểu tay cầm

    Túi (Tấm ốp)

  • Vật liệu tay cầm

    Nhựa (crôm)

HIỆU SUẤT

  • Máy nén

    Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)

  • Điện năng tiêu thụ (kWh/năm)

    669

  • Nhãn năng lượng

    2 sao

KHOANG CHẤT LÀM LẠNH

  • Giỏ cửa_Trong suốt

    4

  • Đèn tủ lạnh

    LED phía trên

  • Giá_Kính cường lực

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

  • Giỏ cửa_Hộp tiện ích / Góc đồ ăn nhẹ

    Không

  • Hộp đựng rau

    Có (2)

CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH

  • Chẩn đoán thông minh

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

KHOANG TỦ ĐÔNG

  • Giỏ cửa_Trong suốt

    4

  • Đèn tủ đông

    LED phía trên

  • Giá_Kính cường lực

    3

  • Ngăn kéo_Tủ đông

    2 Trong suốt

