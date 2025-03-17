Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Tủ lạnh ngăn đá trên 266L màu bạc LTB26SVM

Tủ lạnh ngăn đá trên 266L màu bạc LTB26SVM

LTB26SVM
  • LTB26SVM mặt trước
  • Cửa trước mở
  • Xem giao dịch
  • Ngăn kéo
  • Chế độ xem chi tiết
  • bảng điều khiển nhiệt độ
  • Tủ đông
  • Góc nhìn cao mở
  • Bên trái
  • Bên trái mở
  • Bên phải
  • hình bên
  • Mặt sau
Tính năng chính

  • LinearCooling™ giúp tươi ngon tới 7 ngày
  • Ngăn bảo quản chuyên biệt ở nhiệt độ 0°C
  • Luồng khí lạnh đa chiều Multi-Air Flow

LINEARCooling™

Bảo quản thực phẩm tươi lâu hơn

LinearCooling™ làm giảm biến động nhiệt độ, giữ lại hương vị tươi ngon* lên đến 7 ngày.

*Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của TÜV sử dụng phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG nhằm đo thời gian cần thiết để đạt được tỷ lệ giảm tổng trọng lượng 5% cho rau cải thìa trên giá đỡ trong khoang thực phẩm tươi sống của mẫu máy LGE LinearCooling. Chỉ các mẫu mã áp dụng. Kết quả có thể thay đổi trong quá trình sử dụng thực tế.

Multi Air Flow lan tỏa từ trên xuống bên trong

Multi Air Flow

Nhiệt độ tối ưu mọi nơi

Multi-Air Flow System được thiết kế để duy trì mức nhiệt độ lý tưởng, giúp giữ thực phẩm tươi ngon lâu hơn. Các cảm biến kỹ thuật số liên tục theo dõi tình trạng bên trong tủ lạnh và các lỗ thông gió được bố trí hợp lý khắp tủ để luồng khí mát bao bọc thực phẩm, duy trì độ tươi ngon nhất.

Hình ảnh flat door của tủ lạnh

Bề mặt kim loại sang trọng

Hình ảnh một người đang lấy khay kéo ra của tủ lạnh

Khay kéo linh hoạt

Dễ dàng kéo giá đỡ ra, giúp sắp xếp và lấy thực phẩm bên trong dễ dàng hơn.

Hình ảnh trái cây và rau củ tươi trong ngăn cấp đông mềm của tủ lạnh

Ngăn bảo quản trái cây và rau củ lớn hơn

Ngăn rau củ lớn giúp bảo quản nhiều loại rau củ và trái cây hơn trong khi vẫn giữ được độ tươi ngon.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 