Tủ lạnh LG ngăn đá trên Smart Inverter™ với công nghệ DoorCooling+™ 374L màu bạc LTD37BLM

Tủ lạnh LG ngăn đá trên Smart Inverter™ với công nghệ DoorCooling+™ 374L màu bạc LTD37BLM

LTD37BLM

Tủ lạnh LG ngăn đá trên Smart Inverter™ với công nghệ DoorCooling+™ 374L màu bạc LTD37BLM

LTD37BLM Mặt trước

LINEAR Cooling™

Thực phẩm tươi ngon lâu hơn

Linear Cooling™ làm giảm biến động nhiệt độ, giữ lại hương vị tươi ngon* lên đến 7 ngày.

*Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của TÜV bằng cách sử dụng phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG đo thời gian cần thiết để đạt được tỷ lệ giảm trọng lượng 5% của pak choi trên kệ của ngăn thực phẩm tươi của mẫu máy LGE Linear Cooling. Chỉ với các mẫu máy được áp dụng. Kết quả có thể thay đổi trong sử dụng thực tế.

chức năng làm mát cửa ở bên cạnh có thể bảo quản thực phẩm được giữ tươi ngon.
Làm mát từ cửa Door Cooling+™

Mang lại sự tươi ngonđều hơn và nhanh hơn

Thực phẩm luôn tươi ngon và đồ uống luôn mát lạnh
dù đặt bất cứ đâu với hiệu suất làm lạnh
đồng đều và nhanh hơn.

*Dựa trên kết quả thử nghiệm của TÜV Rheinland sử dụng phương pháp thử nghiệm nội bộ của LG so sánh thời gian giảm nhiệt độ của bình chứa nước được đặt trong khoang trên cùng giữa các mẫu máy có Door Cooling+ và không có Door Cooling+. Chỉ với các mẫu máy được áp dụng. Door Cooling+ sẽ ngừng hoạt động khi cửa mở.
*Các sản phẩm trong video và hình ảnh chỉ nhằm mục đích giải thích và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Ngăn 0°C Fresh 0 zone

Tiết kiệm thời gian rã đông

Ngăn 0°C cho phép bảo quản tốt hơn các loại thực phẩm như thịt và cákhông bị đông lạnh và rã đông.

thịt được bảo quản tươi ngon trong Vùng thực phẩm tươi 0.

*Ngăn 0°C Fresh 0 zone giữ thực phẩm ở nhiệt độ thấp hơn các ngăn khác.
*Nhiệt độ có thể thay đổi theo cài đặt, điều kiện thực phẩm và điều kiện sử dụng tại nhà.
*Sản phẩm trong hình ảnh chỉ nhằm mục đích giải thích và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Máy làm đá di động có thể dễ dàng tháo rời, và có thể bảo quản nhiều thực phẩm hơn.
Khay làm đá xoay di chuyển linh hoạt

Nhiều không gian hơn trong tủ đông

Bất cứ khi nào bạn cần giải phóng không gian trong tủ đông, bạn có thể lấy khay đá ra và di chuyển dễ dàng.

Smart Fresh Air

Cách làm mát thông minh hơn

Smart Fresh Air tìm hiểu cách thức sử dụng của bạn để tối ưu hóa việc làm mát, ngay cả trong thời gian sử dụng cao điểm.
Chức năng Smart Fresh Air hoạt động khi cửa tủ lạnh đóng.

Bước 1. Thuật toán của Smart Fresh Air

Smart Fresh Air phân tích cách thức sử dụng trong khoảng thời gian 3 tuần để tối ưu hóa hiệu suất làm mát
Chức năng Smart Fresh Air giảm nhiệt độ thấp hơn 1°C khi cửa tủ lạnh đóng.

Bước 2. Thấp hơn 1°C so với nhiệt độ cài đặt của người dùng

Dựa trên cách thức sử dụng, Smart Fresh Air sẽ tăng cường làm mát 2 giờ trước thời gian sử dụng cao điểm
Chức năng Smart Fresh Air hoạt động ngay cả khi cửa tủ lạnh mở.

Bước 3. Giảm thiểu sự gia tăng nhiệt độ để giữ cho thực phẩm tươi ngon

Ngay cả khi cửa mở thường xuyên, nhiệt độ bên trong vẫn ở mức tối ưu để giữ cho thực phẩm tươi ngon

*Phải có kết nối Wi-Fi.
*Hoạt động Smart Leaner chỉ được điều khiển và giám sát trong Ứng dụng LG ThinQ. (Tham khảo Kiểm tra màn hình không được hỗ trợ)
*Các sản phẩm trong video và hình ảnh chỉ nhằm mục đích giải thích và có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Chẩn đoán Thông minh của LG cho phép bạn dễ dàng và nhanh chóng khắc phục mọi sự cố, tiết kiệm thời gian và chi phí khi xảy ra vấn đề.
logo của Máy nén biến tần thông minh và Bảo hành 10 năm

Tiết kiệm năng lượng và vận hành bền bỉ

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ đưa hiệu quả năng lượng lên một tầm cao mới giúp bạn tiết kiệm hơn và bảo hành trong 10 năm.

*Bảo hành 10 năm cho máy nén biến tần thông minh (Chỉ phần linh kiện).

Thông số chính

  • Dung tích sử dụng (L)

    374

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (RxCxS, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 680

  • Điện năng tiêu thụ (kWh/năm)

    398

  • Máy nén

    Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    Không

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Không

  • Hoàn thiện (Cửa)

    Màu đen lì

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT CƠ BẢN

  • Loại sản phẩm

    Ngăn đông trên

DUNG TÍCH

  • Dung tích sử dụng (L)

    374

  • Dung tích tổng (L)

    410

  • Dung tích ngăn mát (L)

    284

ĐIỀU KHIỂN & MÀN HÌNH

  • Cảnh báo cửa

  • Màn hình LED bên trong

    Màn hình LED

  • Đông nhanh

    Không

  • Điều khiển thủ công

    Nút vặn tròn

KÍCH THƯỚC & TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói (Kg)

    70

  • Trọng lượng sản phẩm (Kg)

    64

  • Kích thước sản phẩm (RxCxS, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 680

TÍNH NĂNG

  • Làm mát cửa +

  • Door-in-Door

    Không

  • LINEAR Cooling

  • Chất làm lạnh

    R600a

HỆ THỐNG ĐÁ & NƯỚC

  • Máy làm đá_Thủ công

    1 Tay quay 2 Khay

  • Vòi lấy nước

    Bên ngoài

  • Máy làm đá tự động

    Không

VẬT LIỆU & HOÀN THIỆN

  • Cửa (Vật liệu)

    PCM

  • Hoàn thiện (Cửa)

    Màu đen lì

  • Kiểu tay cầm

    Túi ngang

  • Vật liệu tay cầm

    Nhựa (Chrome)

HIỆU SUẤT

  • Máy nén

    Máy nén biến tần thông minh (BLDC)

  • Điện năng tiêu thụ (kWh/năm)

    398

  • Nhãn năng lượng

    5 sao

KHOANG CHẤT LÀM LẠNH

  • Giỏ cửa_Trong suốt

    1 bình nước + 3 giỏ cửa

  • Đèn tủ lạnh

    LED phía trên

  • Giá_Kính cường lực

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Không

  • Hộp đựng rau

    Có (1)

CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG MINH

  • Chẩn đoán thông minh

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Không

KHOANG TỦ ĐÔNG

  • Giỏ cửa_Trong suốt

    2

  • Giá_Kính cường lực

    1

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 